Do Conservative Christians around the world have a prayer?

WASHINGTON: Christian conservatives around the world are increasingly looking to God for answers and understanding of the times we now live. Many seeking answers do not know how to pray. They ask that their own will be done rather than God’s will be done. God does not always answer prayers as we think He should. Sometimes there has to be pain and suffering before we get to the outcome we desire.

There is an old expression that sometimes you have to be cruel to be kind.

It is time for conservative Christians to become more vocal and tell those among us leading the world astray to both shut their mouths and step aside! The concept of ‘corporate sin’ now seems to be in play.

The danger of Corporate Sin

Corporate sin holds that when majorities of people become complacent to sin and turn their backs on God, He does the same to them.





Those sins can involve our leaders holding office for personal gain by way of insider trading or selling their offices. It can also involve murdering unborn babies as a legitimate form of birth control. Gambling to gain unearned income is one of the new fastest-growing sins taking hold in almost every state of the nation as what is now termed ‘gaming’. Turning to mind-altering drugs as an escape to a world growing increasingly ugly is never a good solution. It is pretty easy to understand when a society goes wrong in the eyes of God.

The Roman Catholic Church did a pretty good job of telling us how to all live our lives when they announced the Seven Deadly Sins.

The seven behaviors or thoughts that inspire further sin are typically noted as; pride, greed, lust, envy, gluttony, wrath, and sloth. Don’t be those guys!

Probably the greatest sin anybody can commit though is to simply not believe God exists and that there will be no consequences for their sins of this life in their next everlasting life.

Some devout Christians will say it is never right to use science to prove the existence of God. They say people should come to God by faith.

However, nowhere in the Bible is it written that we are not to use ways of this world to prove God and the truths in His words. The Dead Sea Scrolls offer us recent proof of this. If God did not want us to find these scrolls so many years later in time, He would not have made sure they were both preserved for us and found by us in these times we now live. The recently discovered scrolls support what is written in the Bible and add some.

So many times Christians have had to just laugh and shake their heads over episodes where God has seemingly come forward and presented Himself to non-believers and they still ignored Him. Here is a perfect example that is playing out to this very day.

Noah and the Ark – Proving deniers wrong

Years ago atheists and agnostics and others critical of the Bible were trying to use ‘their’ science to disprove God and the Bible by making claims such as, “There is no way the story of Noah and the ark is true! There is not enough water to cover the entire planet!” (Noah’s Ark Found in Turkey?)

Ron Wyatt is credited for finding the Ark in Turkey

Then two important scientific discoveries were made…

First scientists found sea fossils at some of the highest mountain peaks where there is no way water could have ever thought to have ever been without a flooded world.

Then, in the 1970’s the relatively new television program ’60 Minutes’ revealed on June 17, 1949, the United States Air Force flew a classified mission parallel to Mt. Ararat at 14,000 feet.

For whatever reason, our government okayed the declassification of these black and white photographs.

This was close to the Turkey/Russian border as the Cold War was ongoing. During this mission, the crew captured a photo of,

“A huge anomaly sticking out of the ice, and appeared to have symmetrical spots around it.”

While it took some time for scientists to get the needed permissions and crew to go up that mountain to that altitude, it did happen and the results were stunning. After radiocarbon dating of some wood parts of the hull, it appeared God had revealed Noah’s ark to us! The hand-hewn wood pieces dated back the required 4,500-6,000 years to be Noah’s ark.

While the exact location of the ark remains a secret, as recently as 15 years ago another scientific expedition went to see the ark. Turkish and Chinese explorers of a group called Noah’s Ark Ministries International made the latest trek. A press release from the group in Hong Kong, saying:

“It’s not 100 percent that it is Noah’s ark, but we think it is 99.9 percent that this is it,” Yeung Wing-Cheung, a filmmaker who was with the explorers.

That most recent teams claimed to have found seven large wooden compartments from the ark at 13,000 feet (4,000 meters) above sea level in 2008.

It is nearly the very peak of Mount Ararat. They returned to the site with a film crew the next year to film their discovery. For those interested, there are a number of different videos from Ararat Ark expeditions available on YouTube for viewing.

Some atheists and agnostics have made it their mission to discredit those who come forward with evidence of Noah’s Ark and the flooding of the entire earth as proof of God. But those who know God know He loves us and He has a sense of humor. The youth of the world would say,

“God is going to continue to screw with your heads until you both believe in Him and worship Him and Him alone!”

As recently as 2016 excavations of an ancient synagogue in Israel’s Lower Galilee, mosaics depicting Bible scenes were found.

According to excavation director Jodi Magness, such images are extremely rare for this period of time. Magness’ archaeologists found a panel showing Noah’s ark with pairs of animals such as lions, leopards, and bears. Her dig was funded by the National Geographic Society.

Those who wish to learn more about Noah’s Ark (and God, of course) might consider visiting the tourist attraction Ark Encounters in Williamstown, Kentucky.

Those capable of critical thought are open-minded and find excitement when new things previously unknown are found.

They do not profess to know everything or have all the absolute answers. Those who are small-minded too often live for the here and now. With little regard to the big picture and how things will play out in the future.

There are so many blessings from God we receive and we give Him so little thanks in return. It is time we can all take a moment of pause. Send Him our good thoughts and hopes for a better world. If we cannot convince the majority of the world to honor God, we don’t have a prayer and we should all fear for our earthly futures now and our ever-after futures in eternity.

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a Christian conservative patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “- bringing little known facts to people who simply want to know the truth.” Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

