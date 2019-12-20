Home LifeAuto Reviews & News Eight Perfect Automotive, Motorcycle and Tech gifts ideas
Eight Perfect Automotive, Motorcycle and Tech gifts ideas

by Lauren Fix
written by Lauren Fix
Eight automotive, motorcycle and tech gift ideas for your holiday shopping

BUFFALO NY — With the holiday season well underway, complete your last minute gift shopping for everyone on our list of 8 automotive, motorcycle and lifestyle tech inspired gifts that will help you complete your shopping lists.

Arlo Video Doorbell

Keep an eye on your home and your garage. The Arlo Video Doorbell offers more than the others on the market., with a 180 Degree Viewing Angle. You can have your Arlo Video Doorbell call your phone directly when your doorbell is pressed to ensure you never miss a visitor. The motion detection alerts you get notified when motion is detected, from a package drop, people vehicles animals and watch live-streaming video from your smartphone or tablet. Arlo can hear and speak to visitors with clear 2-way audio, or respond quickly with prerecorded messages. Its weather resistant security can withstand heat, cold, rain and sun. Arlo is easy to install your self and is connected to your existing doorbell wiring. I really like that protection it offers with a build in siren to sound automatically during an event or you can trigger it remotely and offers a 30-day recording history.
Price: starts at $149.95
Link: https://amzn.to/2PugS2Q

mophie 3 in 1 Wireless Charge Pad – Qi Wireless Charging Pad for Apple iPhone, Airpods, and Apple Watch
  • Fast Charging: delivers the right amount of power to your iPhone to ensure the fastest charging speeds.
  • Wirelessly charge three devices: simultaneously charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple watch.
  • Charge through lightweight cases: power can be sent through cases up to 3mm thick.
  • Premium ultrasuede finish: The premium ultrasuede finish adds a touch of style to any tabletop.
  • Price: $139.95
  • Link: https://amzn.to/2EqlMYf
mophie Juice Pack Access – Ultra-Slim Wireless Charging Battery Case – Made for Apple iPhone 11 – Black
  • Charge on the go: extra battery when you need it – the built-in battery has enough juice to get you through a long day.
  • Lightning port access: Full access to the Lightning port: With full access to the Lightning port, you can always use your EarPods to listen or talk while you charge.
  • Wireless easy power: The juice pack access battery case is compatible with most wireless chargers.
  • Convenient: wireless and USB-C Input: You can recharge the juice pack access battery case wirelessly or through the USB-C port.
  • Protection: high-impact protection. A tough polycarbonate exterior dissipates impact, helping to protect your iPhone from bumps and drops.
  • Price: $72.98
  • LinK: https://amzn.to/2qYowZQ

The Bag Fix – 2 per order


  • Prevents bags and purses from falling on the floor during hard braking.
  • NO reaching in the back and straining your shoulder or neck.
  • Fits easily between the headrest posts on almost any car.
  • No more dirty or damaged bags by keeping it off the floor
  • Great for eggs, berries or wine bottles placed in bags.
  • Price: $24.95
  • Link: https://laurenfix.com/product/the-bag-fix-double-pack/?
Carhartt Rugged Flex® Hamilton Fleece-Lined Shirt
  • Made of cotton and lined for wards, perfect for working outside or in the garage during the winter.
  • Relaxed fit gives you room to move with its flex technology.
  • Available for men and for women
  • Prices: start at $51.99
  • Link Men: https://amzn.to/2YYsKNB
  • Link Women: https://amzn.to/2YX4Emw
LINKSOUL TOTE BAG

Fresh from the new travel collection. Linksoul originates from the term “links soul”, an expression of the connection playing golf. The products are created to have strength and style. This new tote bag and luggage is available only on their website. We have been using the tote and are truly impressed its strength, style an versatility
Price: $90.00
Link: https://linksoul.com/collections/luggage/products/ls977

Lauren Fix’s Guide to Loving Your Car

Straight-forward, clear and fun advice makes caring for your car easy so you can actually enjoy driving and owning one. With Lauren Fix’s Guide to Loving Your Car, you’ll soon be a confident, knowledgeable car owner who knows what is important in taking care of your car.
Price: $20.80
Link: https://amzn.to/2KTJGz1

Indian Motorcycle Men’s 1901 Special Munro T-Shirt, Gray

Indian Motorcycles are assembled by riders by hand in Spirit Lake, Iowa. Each bike is made with craftsmanship and passion.
This t-shirt celebrates the special record breaking achievement of Burt Munro.
Price: $39.99
Link: https://amzn.to/2Eq38Qo

Lauren Fix’s Jacket – Parajumpers

Super light down jacket. The jacket features two zippered pockets in front, as well as an inner pocket. Underarm vents and a double collar that is ribbed on the inside. PJS patch on the left sleeve. Slim fit.
Price: $425.00
Link: https://bit.ly/2PEec2C

Gear Necklace – Kineckt Design

Gear Necklace is light-weight and very comfortable to wear. It is made from high quality brushed stainless steel and features ball chain threaded through three moveable gears set within a heart-shaped pendant. Sliding the pendant along the chain or gently pulling on either side of the heart’s strings will put the gears in motion. To fully appreciate the tactile sensation the Gear Necklace offers, it is encouraged to experience and feel the movement firsthand.
Price: $185.00
Link: http://www.kinektdesign.com

Amazon has millions of items perfect for last-minute gifts available for holiday delivery. Click one of the links and get it delivered in time.

Support your local and small businesses. We all appreciate it.

Check out more of Lauren’s content at: www.commdiginews.com/the-car-coach

Avatar

Lauren Fix, The Car Coach®, is a nationally recognized automotive expert, analyst, author, and television host. A trusted car expert, Lauren provides an insider’s perspective on a wide range of automotive topics and aspects, energy, industry, consumer news and safety issues.

