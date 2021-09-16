Doctors and Lawyers: Misty, Water-color memories of the way we were

TEXAS — Doctors and lawyers. These were once regarded as professions of distinction. Now, in 2021, both are little more than vocations occupied by mediocre minds. Due at least in part to today’s weakened, class-conscious admissions policies, today’s medical and law schools are cluttered with some of the most ill-suited candidates for those professions.

Did we kill all the lawyers?

Lawyers and fresh law school recruits fell off the “scholarship of the best and brightest” train at some point in the late 20th century. That’s when the constitutional, nonpartisan study of law and its useful, practical endorsement of the “Socratic Method” of inquiry were gradually and (by now) mostly abandoned. Likely because such stringent standards might be interpreted (by some) as “microagressions” or “gender discrimination. Or both.

Today’s doctors: Puppets of the state?

As for that other formerly “distinctive,” prestigious and even once-idolized profession…

Todays doctors of medicine, M.D.s and associated sub-specializations — not to be confused with DVMs who seem to have kept their profession AND honor intact — often exhibit little if any qualities associated with a profession. They simply generate money and profits, often for the big and growing corporations taking over their individual practices. Much as was done by a certain notorious European regime in the mid-20th century, our government has relentlessly intruded on the (increasingly woke) training and course content standardized in today’s medical schools. Over time, the government has molded them primarily to focus on service primarily for the benefit of the state. And only secondarily for the patient.





Do no harm? Seriously?

Once admonished to “do no harm” to the patient, doctors in service to today’s Obamacare overlords can put their patients “in harm’s way” by following government and corporate dictates.

Here in my hometown of Houston Texas, there was once a medical “community” (the contemporary buzzword) that was comparable to or even better than any in the world. It was the home, for example, of Michael DeBakey and Denton Cooley, two of the most renowned Heart Surgeons in the world; and expert trauma surgeon and medical pioneer James “Red” Duke, a doctor renowned worldwide. Regarding himself first was a minister of God, Dr. Duke deserves credit for saving seriously injured Texas Governor John Connally’s life. Connally was also shot during the assassination of President John Kennedy in 1963.

By the way, never forget that onetime golden archway to cancer treatment, Houston’s M.D. Anderson Center.

Today, whether in Houston or in the rest of the US, however, the medical profession and its once rigorous standards and practices are in retreat. Example? Today a (useless) mask mandate ordered by (useless) politicians of the city has become part of the required treatment for patients in Houston. And, for that matter, in many other areas of the country as well.

Medical mediocrity continues to expand

An ever-increasing number of today’s doctors of medicine stand by and do little if anything to oppose the ever-rising tide of medical mediocrity. It’s as if some entity raised Dr. Kevorkian from the dead. In any case, he now rides his malevolent black horse as the Dark Prince of today’s Medical Apocalypse. The doctors who join him take communion by consuming the poisoned bread and bitter wine of Malpractice and Death. This transpires every time they choose to ignore appropriate treatments for their patients, genuflecting instead toward the altar of contemporary politics.

Today’s medical mediocracy is not merely local. It has spread far and wide beyond Houston, Texas. It is everywhere. Or will be soon. We saw this with painful clarity during the neverending Covid-19 pandemic, more or less officially declared in March, 2020. It continues to this day, and indeed was a pandemic at the time. But it’s now more than likely transformed into something “endemic.” Just like the annual “endemic” flu, it may be among us for a long time. But like the flu, it is already becoming just another flu-like disease, eminently treatable if and when necessary.

Pandemic or Endemic? Who gets to decide? Not you…

But what the Federal government continues to call a “pandemic” has become a fake “pandemic.” A “pandemic” not involving disease, but a politically expedient, bureaucratic “pandemic” fostered to control the populace by power-hungry Federal bureaucrats. Some of these bureaucrats, particularly in the CDC, seem intent on covering up the origins of the now likely engineered Covid mutation that began in Wuhan (or perhaps in Washington, due to the substantial funding promoted by Dr. Fauci). This mutated malady quickly spread around the globe. In many ways the spread unfolded so quickly due to the fears and instincts instilled in the “affirmative action” doctors of the world.

Today these government controlled or influenced M.D. toadies who claim a medical practice, demand that patients wear the masks of government fealty. Worse, they seem unopposed to having their own patients asked questions by other doctors or even bureaucrats –openly in public hallways. I know, since I was one of many forced to deal with this. I was ruthlessly queried on this or that until I simply left and went home. These doctors and others involved in this kind of medical intrusiveness are either uneducated or cowards. Perhaps, both.

Any M.D. even hinting that masks prevent virus passage either failed his basic physics course or had a fool for a physics professor. He also may have missed the day the atomic periodic table was discussed in basic chemistry. If either of these possibilities prove true his mastery of anything else becomes a serious question. Better off taking yourself to the vet.

Going along to get along? Remind you of anything in fairly recent history?

More than likely, doctors complicit in this ongoing political charade are cowards. Fear captured them, just as it captured most of the doctors in Nazi Germany. The ones who cowered and served the government over protecting their patients. But somehow, even in the darkness, hope can occasionally find a way to surface. In 1930s Germany, there was at least one such doctor —Hans Münch. Known as the “good man of Auschwitz,” he was the doctor who stood against the Iron Eagle.

But from what appears in the T.V. window to the world today, most of the rest of the current “community of medicine” is hardly better than any of Münch’s colleagues. True, a handful of Rand Paul types remain in the medical profession today. A few pop up on TV cable news. But any “Hans”-types seem scarce today, perhaps because the media professionally “canceled” them. Most of the rest seem concerned, apparently, with first, doing themselves no harm.

One silver lining

However, we may see a distant glimmering of a silver lining to these medical and legal dilemmas. At least a silver lining for lawyers eager for fees and retainers. Remember non-Socratic Law and its practitioners? It seems that most of these lawyers are simply out to make money despite their clients. But there might be some good hunting around some of these medical band-aid shops and their cowardly sawbones health experts in the New World Order. Now, here lies fertile ground in exchange for some super contingency fees.

Next time you non-Socratic lawyers hear about someone doctors told to wear a mask or take a shot without a preliminary medical examination, listen up. Study some sixth-grade physics and chemistry (if any texbooks remain). Then, grab your lawbooks and find a busy judge. You should make a buck or two.