Disinfect Your Car from Germs | CoronaVirus Protection Tips

BUFFALO, NY ― There are concerns and common sense and then there is hysteria and panic. When It comes to the coronavirus and people take care of the outside of their car by bringing it to a car wash, the inside of their vehicle probably doesn’t get as good a cleaning, which means it could be filled with a lot of germs that can lead to the cold or the flu. The average vehicle has approximately 283 different types of bacteria in every square inch. That bacteria needs to be eliminated.

See also: CDN’s full auto coverage

The steering wheel and dash:

The average steering wheel has four times more bacteria on it than a typical public toilet seat, there are 629 colony-forming units (CFUs) of bacteria on an average steering wheel, compared to just 172 on a toilet seat. The truth is, the germiest spots in cars are the front seat cup holder (1,179 germs), the dashboard air vent (1,082 germs), and the driver side floor mats (1,197 germs). The difference is actually quite huge, with the steering wheel only containing 629 germs, while the door handle has only 375. Use disinfectant wipes to clean the interior of your car on a daily basis. Make sure that the dashboard, gearstick, cup holder and steering wheel get special attention.





And don’t forget the following:

Don’t overlook all the knobs and armrests. We never think of our vehicles as having anything but clean air in the passenger compartment. However, studies have proven that the air in the cabin, can be worse than the air outside due to mold, mildew and other contaminants. Change your cabin air filter or have it changed for you. Contaminants, such as pollen, dust, mold spores, germs, and smog, can easily enter a vehicle’s passenger compartment through the air conditioning, heating and ventilation systems, making the air in the car six times dirtier than the air outside.

While plenty of people eat in their cars, not to mention sneeze, only 32-percent of them wash their interiors annually. Clean your car, wash your hands of germs and stay home if you are sick. This virus, like the flu season, will pass soon but your vehicle needs to remain clean for your health.

Twitter

YouTube

Facebook

Lauren Fix Website

For more auto insights, check out: www.laurenfix.com