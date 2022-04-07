Chevrolet’s 2022 Trailblazer has stylish looks and is very roomy

Chattanooga, TN — Chevy’s 2022 Trailblazer is the company’s hat in the ring for the smaller SUV market. Capitalizing on the Trailblazer brand for years gone by, this small, stylish SUV is a great seller for Chevrolet.

Chevy’s design team did a fabulous job of coming out with one of the best-looking SUVs in its class and it’s priced extremely well. Starting at just under $25,000 (LS and LT models) makes it a very compelling SUV to many price-conscious buyers. It’s largely the reason why it has been selling so well. The RS and ACTIV models start at $26,895.

Every all-wheel-drive trim levels come with a turbocharged 1.3-liter, 3-cylinder engine, and a 9-speed automatic transmission. The engine develops 155 horsepower with 174 lb-ft of torque. The engine growls with heavy acceleration and has extremely sluggish get-up-and-go. The fuel economy is okay, not great at only 26mpg around down and up to 30 on the highway, which seems a bit low for such a small engine. There are plenty of SUVs in this segment that offer far better off-the-line power.





On the road, you’ll find the Trailblazer feels connected to the road, brakes well, and doesn’t exhibit excessive body roll around hard corners. However, there are competitors that do better in handling.

Tons of safety features abound including, lane-keep assist, pedestrian alert with braking, front collision warning and braking, blind-spot monitoring, land departure warning, and smart headlights. These safety features are standard on all trim levels. Move to higher trim levels and you’ll get adaptive cruise control, HD rear vision camera, rear cross-traffic alert, and parking assist.

The seating is a bit flat for front passengers and a bit too firm. Border people might feel a bit off, in these seats. There is adjustability for the driver, including 2-way lumbar, however, the passenger seat gets none of that support.

The rear seats are a bit too upright and the seating surface a bit firm. You’ll find plenty of storage in the back along with a fold-down armrest that has integrated cup-holders. Behind the front seats, there are pockets as well as charging ports, along with a USB-C port.

Its 7-inch infotainment screen is a bit on the smallish side, compared to other SUVs in this segment. It’s clear, easy to use, and has plenty of built-in apps. There’s built-in Wi-Fi, Android Auto as well as Apple Car Play. Audio playback is piped through a Bose audio system that is okay but far from great.

Even though there are a lot of plastic surfaces used, the overall look is still nice for its price point. Fit and finish are okay but not stellar. There are areas that seem a bit jammed together but at the end of the day, it’s not a bad place to be.

It’s easy to understand why the Trailblazer is selling well for Chevy. It is arguably, one of the most stylish SUVs in its segment, and gives a very youthful presentation. If you’re in the market for an SUV under $30,000, then you really should book a test drive.