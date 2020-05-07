BUFFALO, NY — Are you are looking for a great value on a new vehicle? Now is the time. Many people are waiting for dealers to offer a fire sale. That may come next month, but there are some impressive deals occurring now.

Currently, there are over 1 million lease returns that are due in the next 3 months, so there is definitely going to be some great deals on certified pre-owned CPO) vehicles to purchase, and that market is already supersaturated.

Always make sure to check the current values on used cars before making an offer, as used car pricing has been dropping, you don’t want to pay too much for a used vehicle because they only will continue to depreciate.

Heres a tip: when buying a CPO, I prefer to buy the brand from the brand. Example: buy an Audi at an Audi dealer, get a Ford at a Ford dealer. This will give you your best value, repair Technical Service Bulletins (TSBs) and Recalls before the sale.





If your lease is due, it’s possible you can get deferrals through your leasing company to extend your lease for a few free months. Be aware of the warranty factor, if you extend your lease term. Any issues outside of the warranty are your expense.

The video covers all the deals for the month of May. Some popular deals include No payments for 3 months, zero interest rates, and more. Read the small print to see if you can pay it off early without penalties.

Here are the Top BEST deals for May 2020:

Acura – Good lease deals on almost every model – best deal-

2020 Acura TLX GM, Chevrolet, GMC incentives – GM has begun offering 0% financing for up to 84 months PLUS cash back on some models. GM already had generous incentives. (Includes Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Cadillac)

2020 Cadillac Escalade: $9,500

2020 Chevrolet Bolt Electric: $8,500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD: $7,500 Chrysler, Dodge incentives – 90-day payment deferrals and 0% financing for up to 84 months

2020 Dodge Challenger: $7,970

2020 Dodge Charger: $7,070

Hidden dealer incentives of up to $1,000. Jeep incentives – Jeep is offering up to 90 day payment deferrals, along with 0% financing for up to 84 months on some models

2020 Jeep Compass $4,750

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee: $4,750

2020 Jeep Renegade: $4,250 Toyota incentives May 2020 – 0% to 3.9% financing on most models. Hidden dealer incentives up to $4,000 on some models.

2020 Toyota Avalon: $2,000

2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid: $2,000

2020 Toyota Sienna: $2,000

2020 Toyota Yaris: $2,000 Lexus incentives deals May 2020 – Cash rebates up to $7,000 on some models.

2020 Lexus GS F: $5,000

2020 Lexus LC: $5,000

2020 Lexus LC Hybrid: $5,000

2020 Lexus RC F: $5,000

2020 Lexus LX: $4,500 Nissan incentives May 2020 – Up to $5,000 rebates on some models.

2020 Nissan Rogue Sport: $3,250

2020 Nissan Murano: $3,000

2020 Nissan Rogue: $3,000 Hyundai incentives May 2020 – A Hyundai Assurance program protects use in case you can’t make the payments or your employment changes.

2020 Hyundai Kona: $2,250

2020 Hyundai Tucson: $2,250

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe: $2,000 Kia incentives deals May 2020 – Lease deals

2020 Kia Optima: $3,500 $4,000

2020 Kia Sedona: $3,000 $4,000

2020 Kia Sorento: $4,000 $4,000 Mercedes Benz incentives May 2020:

90-day payment deferral on your first payment, and up to $5,000 in loyalty rebates Mazda incentives May 2020 –

2020 Mazda Mazda3: $1,000 $1,750 Volkswagen incentives May 2020:

0% financing for up to 72 months on every model. Mostly lease deals, as low as $239/mont

