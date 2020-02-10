BUFFALO, NY — The United Kingdom government has moved its target to ban all new gas (petrol), diesel and hybrid car sales forward by five years, to 2035. The move means that the last date you’ll be able to buy a brand new internal combustion-powered car in this England is just 15 years away.

CLICK HERE TO SEE ALL OF CDN’S AUTO COVERAGE

In a surprise move, the UK government has moved forward its already tough target of banning all new internal combustion vehicle sales by 2040 by five years – how is this realistic for consumers?



*Note: There’s a bit of a buffering issue at the start of the video





New Target Date:

The UK government has moved its target to ban all new gas (petrol), diesel and hybrid car sales forward by five years, to 2035. The move means that the last date you’ll be able to buy a brand new internal combustion-powered car in this England is just 15 years away.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak at a United Nations climate summit in November. He stated he will be moving the target even further forward if it’s possible. Is he crazy? The ramifications are huge and impact their economy and every citizen.

Prices of battery-electric vehicles are still at crazy highs compared to gas, diesel and hybrid-powered transportation. It’s extremely unlikely that prices will go down into a competitive line with combustion-fueled cars by 2035.

What will happen, the likelihood of a severe new-car sales collapse as the public is forced to hang onto older, fuel-powered cars for longer because most are unable to afford a suitable battery-electric or hydrogen fuel cell vehicle.

The date is being moved in order to force the public’s hand by 2050, the assumption being that the overwhelming majority of gas and diesel cars bought in 2035 will have been scrapped and replaced with battery-powered by a 2050 target date for the nation to be at net-zero carbon emissions.

Car sales are dying in Europe already; along with its economy and security.

While this growth is encouraging for advocates of low and zero-emission vehicles, the market share for battery electric vehicles in 2019 was just 1.6%, while hybrid electric vehicles had a 4.2% share. At the other end of the spectrum, petrol had a market share of 64.8%, while diesel’s share was 25.2%.

Pretty soon it will indeed be a car-free nirvana. Until it impacts employment, the economy, and the security of your country. Wait till your electric bills quadruple to cover the increased charges. The electric grid is outdated, as it is in the US, how will citizens pay for the trillions of dollar (pounds) to upgrade the grid? You got it – – increase taxes drastically.

The automobile is such an important part of our culture, life, and commerce that it can be hard to really grasp all the negative impacts to all citizens. Battery materials are still mined from rare earth dangerous minerals. All these mines are owned by China, they control the output and the prices. However, beyond these dangers, there is no process to recycle these batteries and we will lead ourselves into another environmental disaster.

We will answer your questions and give you details.

For more auto news, visit www.laurenfix.com



