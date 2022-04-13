Elon Musk’s newest Tesla Gigafactory Opens in Giga, Texas

AUSTIN: Elon Musk has recently made news of buying enough stock in Twitter to make him the leading shareholder. That and blasting off in his own rocket ship to be one of the first non-military private citizens to visit outer space. Musk is truly a thinker and an innovator in the vein of Nikolas Tesla, Henry Ford, the Wright Bros., Thomas Edison, and Alexander Graham Bell.

Elon Musk may be the greatest mind of our time. As Ford dominated the horseless carriage market 100 years ago, Musk is now dominating the electric vehicle market, following in Ford’s footsteps, only with assembly lines comprised of robots controlled by computers.

Before Austin, Texas, Musk had fully operational plants in Freemont, California, Berlin, Germany, and Shanghai, China. Along with room to grow, Musk wanted out of California due to lawmakers increasingly regulating the hell out of their state to the point of hypocritical absurdity.

Musk wanted to make the plant in Texas happen to make a new version of his “Y” car

The “Y” care is unique in its construction and performance. This new version of the vehicle will be lighter, stronger, and safer. Why? Musk ordered up the largest custom die casting machines in the world to cast the car of aluminum alloy making it very possibly one of the strongest vehicles on the road. In destructive testing, the Y vehicle seemed to spin like a top without coming apart or showing the usual signs of impact.





Future plans for the plant include making the new Cybertruck next year and an electric semi-truck, Tesla Semi, in future years.

Texas has a new town – Giga

Musk has moved his California operations to Texas, founding a new town for his plant – Giga. A recent video from Tesla team’s recent video shows the innovation of the plant.

For the Texas plant, Musk had a goal of raw materials in one end with a finished vehicle rolling out the other end. That goal has now been realized. To grasp the size of this under-one-roof plant is difficult until you consider the math:

. The original plan for the Texas Gigafactory called for an investment of some 10 billion dollars.

. The original plan called for the Texas Gigafactory to employ some 20,000 workers.

. To walk the perimeter of the Gigafactory would require walking a distance of almost 2 miles.

. There are 4 levels to the Gigafactory that reach some 7 stories (roughly 70 feet) into the sky.

. The floor space of the Gigafactory equals 8 million square feet on those 4 levels.

. The land of the Gigafactory is some 1,700 acres.

. The Gigafactory is divided into 3 interior sections with trucking lanes running between them south to north.

. It sits just outside southeast of Austin along the Colorado River.

. The Gigafactory is the realization of Musk’s dream to make all parts and assemble the Tesla vehicle on one building site.

. The roof of the Gigafactory will be equipped with a multitude of solar panels to generate electricity for the plant as well as the cars it makes.

. Plans are in the works to build a separate building that will be a massive Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) for the Tesla 8420 battery packs.

. Plans also include a future railroad switchyard by the Gigafactory to deliver raw materials in and ship finished vehicles out by rail.

One video, in particular, does a particularly good job of showcasing the plant and its immense size:

Whether you are a fan of Elon Musk or believe Tesla EVs will solve the “climate crisis” is irrelevant. Musk is very possibly the greatest man of our time and his name and innovations will be recorded as such. There is no doubt that the $50,000 vehicles, out of reach to most consumers, will come down in price over time. Musk, himself, is growing the infrastructure network of charging stations required around the world to facilitate their use.

Elon Musk is unique among most men in that he keeps his word, delivers on his promises, and is a true visionary in every sense of the word.

He does not do anything halfway but always goes all in… like the drone light show opening his Cyber Rodeo at the 14-minute mark of his video. Just watch the above video as an example.

Even though the video runs almost an hour-long, it will go by as one of the fastest hours of your video-watching life.

Another reason to admire Elon Musk is; He is good for America. While he may or may not be helping stop world climate change, one thing that is for sure is he is putting tens of thousands of Americans to work in the automobile industry as well as people of Germany and China. Because labor gives mankind a sense of identity and dignity, Elon Musk is an International hero.

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a conservative Christian patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing. He used the byline, “bringing little known facts to people who want to see the truth. Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter. And shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

