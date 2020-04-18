Can buyers still find Car Deals during the Covid-19 Pandemic?

WASHINGTON — Can potential buyers still find Car Deals during the Covid-19 Pandemic? While most of us are staying home as we shelter-in-place, the internet has been where most people are really spending their days. Recently, I’ve had quite a few people ask me about buying a vehicle now as well as a few that needed a vehicle immediately.

If you’re in a similar situation, your first thoughts are likely these: No one is buying vehicles during this Covid-19 pandemic. So I can get a killer deal. But then, you may begin to wonder: Is buying a car still safe right now?

Before you experience a knee-jerk reaction here, be sure to do your car buying and car choosing research online. And make sure to narrow down your options. Watch video reviews via multiple outlets. Then, make your own decisions.

Most dealers are closed during these Covid-19 pandemic days, except the service areas. So don’t try to walk into the showrooms of any dealers, as no one wants to confront the potential of getting sick. Many dealerships are answering calls and e-mailing potential customers back. Some dealers are offering at-home test drives, vehicle pick-up and delivery, and for service customers too.





Is the Coronavirus Affecting Car Prices?

Some automakers are offering special incentives during the Covid-19 pandemic to try to keep sales up. There are definitely some good deals out there. But no dealer is giving cars away at super deep discounts. That said, sveral major automakers now offer some form of payment relief to customers who financed cars through them.

Dealers also want to clear out their unsold 2019 vehicles that typically might have sold over recent months. So deals like these may await at dealers like these.

What Is the Best Financing Option?

The coronavirus has brought some good financing options and low percentage rates for anyone who needs to buy a car right now. Make sure to check with a credit union and your bank before making final decision on the purchase and see what lease rates are being offered as an alternative.

As a result of the coronavirus crisis, U.S. auto production is essentially shut down through April. Fortunatgely, car repair facilities generally remain open, sometimes with limited staffing. The same holds true for at least some level of sales and leasing operations in most states.

If you have a vehicle coming off-lease soon, your finance company most likely has been in touch with you at this point. If not, however, be proactive and given them a call to discuss your next move. Most leasing companies are creating coronavirus plans that include flexibility on leases. Deals typically offer up to a six-month extension on lease expirations.

Will a shortage of vehicles built in North America by domestic and foreign automakers occur?

This hasn’t happened so far. But it could happen later in 2020, particularly when it comes to popular vehicles. Dealers have a substantial inventory sitting on their lots, even though production in the U.S. is mostly shut down. Prospects for returning to normal business still remain uncertain at the moment.

For vehicles coming into the US from outside the country, production problems vary, depending on the foreign country involved. As in America, it also remains to be seen how much the pandemic will affect the shipping and delivery to dealers in the weeks and months to come.

Many manufacturers will cut their output to get back on schedule in order to meet the demand. But that demand may or may not be high.

Buying a car in the coming weeks?

If you do buy a car in the coming weeks, do know that for the most part, you can do the paperwork through email and online. When taking delivery of your vehicle, remember that dealers can drop it off at your home and leave the key for you in a specific spot. Although dealers are very aware of current coronavirus sanitary protocols and are cleaning cars thoroughly before delivery, I’d suggest wiping the car down your self, just to make sure. Check out our videos learn more about the spots where germs and viruses typically hide.

Most importantly, just stay home as much as possible. Watch some cool car movies and some of my recent videos as I suggested last week. And be patient. Count on more deals coming very soon to a dealer near you.





— Headline image: Video still of Lauren Fix, taken from Car Coach YouTube video featured above.

