2021 Ford Ranger TREMOR – is it almost a RAPTOR?

By Lauren Fix and Duane Pemberton

Ford’s Ranger was reborn a couple of years ago and is now better than ever. The new Ranger Tremor Off-Road is a Supercrew cab pick-up that comes with standard 4×4 and goes beyond the FX4 Off-Road package.

Powertrain:

Powering this truck is a 2.3-liter EcoBoost 4-cylinder engine that’s good for 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. It’s mated to a quick-shifting 10-speed automatic transmission and has a standard electronic locking rear differential. The EPA gives an average fuel economy rating of 19 miles per gallon, combined. It has a standard payload of 1,430 pounds with a towing capacity of 7.500 pounds. Not too shabby for a midsize truck.





The Ranger Tremor features a lifted suspension with off-road-tuned FOX 2.0 monotube dampers and rear piggyback reservoirs, specially tuned front coilover and rear leaf springs, 32-inch Continental General Grabber all-terrain tires.

Off-Road Time!

It features a wider stance and 1 inch higher ride height. Compared to base Ranger, front suspension travel increases to 6.5 inches, and rear suspension travel increases to 8.1 inches. Great-looking 17” Magnetic-Painted Aluminum–Tremor Wheels with General Grabber tires are included in the Tremor Off-Road Package. A new level of all-terrain capability without sacrificing the everyday drivability, payload, and towing capacity. Front and rear springs are tuned for greater off-road composure and a multi-leaf rear spring setup enables increased wheel travel. Anti-roll bar stiffness has been reduced to minimize disruption over rough terrain and improve comfort off-road.

Off-road enthusiasts will want to know that the Tremor has a 30.9-degree approach angle, a 25.5-degree departure angle, and a 24.2-degree breakover angle.

Driver aids include a blind spot information system with cross-traffic alert, trailer tow monitoring, lane-keeping assist, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, dynamic braking support, and a crystal-clear rearview camera.

This new Ranger Tremor also includes a frame-mounted steel front bash plate and underbody skid plates, and an electronic rear locking differential for more challenging off-roading. There’s also a slick Terrain Management System with four distinct drive modes (mud and rut, gravel, snow, and sand) and Trail Control. Tremor’s traction control system is recalibrated for improved acceleration and traction in gravel.

Looks great inside too!

Inside, you’ll find very comfortable front seats with an 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat and a 6-way power-adjustable passenger seat. Again, we’d sure like to see manufacturers giving the front passenger the same seat comfort as the driver. Visibility is a bit limiting in that there is no around-view camera system.

Additional features you’ll find inside the Tremor include the Ford Pass Connect, a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot, a cargo box for hauling gear anywhere, a six-switch auxiliary power pack to manage accessories including winches, light bars, and air compressors.

The Tremor Package pricing is $4,290 on top of XLT or Lariet trims. Our test vehicle had a spray-on Bedliner and trailer towing with a total cost of $47,360

