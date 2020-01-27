BUFFALO, NY – The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB 25 is an all-new crossover SUV that slots in between the subcompact GLA and larger GLC. Offered in as a GLB 250 & GLB 250 4Matic, this is an all-new, entry-level, crossover for Mercedes. This CUV is a more boxy looking vehicle compared to others in the Mercedes lineup. However, it offers some unique features that will soon be available on all on the Mercedes Benz vehicles.

Technology in spades:

The most impressive new Mercedes-Benz feature is the MBUX interface for multimedia. The new infotainment screen is larger and sleeker than ever before, it offers all-new voice control, including natural language understanding so you just have to say “Hey Mercedes”, and she can listen and respond like Siri or Alexa. The 7” digital instrument cluster and 7” touchscreen multimedia is much easier to use than previous systems. The optional larger premium package includes safety systems that drivers want and need: blind spot assist, a 10.25” media display with touchscreen and instrument cluster, keyless entry and all the top safety features. The most impressive technology is the multimedia package was the Augmented Reality for navigation and traffic sign assist. This is a great asset to those who are directionally challenged. The video shows how impressive it is and a great asset for those times you don’t know where you are going.

The technology doesn’t end there, the parking assistance package with around-view camera system integrates with the active parking assist. It’s one of the best systems available today. If you are an audiophile you will be impressed with the Burmeister Surround sound system, its one of the best on the market and is an optional item. You don’t have to be an expert to realize the difference in the upgraded audio system.





Seating:

Inside the GLB the seating is where I get picky. The 8-way power driver and passenger seats have 3-position memory and various massage modes. Both front seats are heated and ventilated. There are heated rear seats plus a heated steering wheel to boot. The rear seats have 7-stage adjustments which are great for those bulky car seats. These options typically bulk up the price of the vehicle, however, many of the competition doesn’t offer these options until you are way over the $50,000 range. This will be part of what will persuade drivers to step into a Mercedes GLB.

Handing, price and MPG:

Handling and performance are a huge part of owning a cross-over and power is delivered by a 2.0L Turbo engine with 221 horsepower, front-wheel-drive or AWD (4Matic). Eighteen-inch wheels with all-season run-flat tires are standard. Ride quality is what you would expect from a German SUV and doesn’t disappoint.

Fuel economy: 23 city, 30 highway and 26 combined MPG

Pricing: Starts at $36,600

Competes with: BMW X1, Range Rover Discovery Sport and VW Tiguan to name a few.

Take a look at our full review with the Car Coach Reports ratings and then take one for a test drive and you will be impressed too.

