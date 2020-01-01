BUFFALO, NY — We test drove the CLA 250, CLA 250 4Matic and AMG CLA 35. The five-seat Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class is an entry-level subcompact luxury car with coupe-like styling. It has a standard 208-horsepower, turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that works with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission

The Mercedes-Benz CLA, is an entry-level luxury sedan, that’s styled to look like a coupe that offers sleek looks and a offered at a reasonable price. The CLA is a German sedan that is practical, modern, and it’s poised to become a favorite in the class.

Safety:

The Mercedes-Benz CLA is redesigned for 2020. New looks, more power and more interior space Mercedes class-leading MBUX Experience – A completely new multimedia system featuring innovative technology based on Artificial Intelligence and an intuitive operating system. MBUX can be operated by a new generation of Voice Control, the center touchscreen, a new Touch pad and Touch Control Buttons on the steering wheel. The system has learning capabilities and intelligent Voice Control with Natural Language Understanding and a verbal cue of “Hey Mercedes.”

The CLA receives the latest in driver assistance technology with enhanced intelligent hands-off detection which includes sensing via finger pads and is sensitive to specific conditions. Assist DISTRONIC is an adaptive cruise control system that is able to automatically adjust your set speed for traffic ahead with Route-Based Speed Adaptation. The vehicle is able to reduce the speed in anticipatory mode by referencing the COMMAND map data ahead of curves, junctions, roundabouts, toll booths and exit roads.





Steering Assist generates steering torque which helps the driver to stay in the center of the lane on straight roads and slight bends. Taking its guidance from vehicles ahead and lane markings with Emergency Stop Assist, which brakes the vehicle to a stop in a controlled manner when the system recognizes that the driver is distracted for a longer period or cannot intervene in vehicle control and Lane Change Assist, which assists the driver in a convenient and cooperative manner when making lane changes.

Even more safety:

Brake Assist with Cross-Traffic Function is able to help the driver avoid impending collisions with vehicles ahead, even stationary or crossing vehicles and pedestrians, if the driver fails to take action quickly enough. Speed Limit Assist automatically adapts the vehicle’s speed to identified speed limits in conjunction with the embedded navigation. Blind Spot Assist is able to provide the driver with a visual alert, plus an audible alarm when a turn indicator is activated. It can also help avoid a collision by single-sided braking if a lane change is still attempted with an obstacle in the blind spot. Lane Keeping Assist is able to warn the driver by means of vibrations of the steering wheel when the vehicle is unintentionally drifting out of its lane.

If the vehicle passes over a solid line or a dashed line when opposing traffic is detected, this system can pull the vehicle back into lane by applying the brakes on one side. PRE-SAFE Sound emits a short interference signal if an imminent collision is detected, triggering a protective reflex in the human ear referred to as the “stapedius reflex,” which can help reduce hearing loss in the event of an accident. PRE-SAFE PLUS activates the PRE-SAFE safety measures when a collision from behind is imminent as well as applying the brakes when the vehicle is at a standstill in order to prevent subsequent accidents

Specifications:

MSRP: From $36,650 – $38,650

Horsepower: 208 hp

MPG:

25 / 35 / 28

4MATIC: 23 / 33 / 27

Power: 2.0 L 4-cylinder, 221 hp., 258 lb-ft of torque

CLA 35 – AMG: 2.0L Inline-4 turbo engine, 302 hp, 295 lb-ft torque

CLA 45: AMG 2.0L Inline-4 turbo engine, 382 hp, 354 lb-ft torque

Pros

Generous list of standard features

Luxury badging without the premium price

Available high-horsepower AMG CLA 45 trim

Cons

Less rear headroom than the entry-level A-Class

Decreased cargo space compared to the previous

Competes with:

BMW 2-Series

Acura ILX

AMG 35 with:

BMW M240i

Audi S3

AMG 45 with:

Audi RS3

BMW M2



