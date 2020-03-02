BUFFALO, NY — Did you know that 30 years ago Nissan developed its luxury line Infiniti? They started with sedans and grew to SUVs and are still creating vehicles that are fun to drive. Infiniti is offering a 30-year anniversary trim to commemorate this anniversary.

Performance:

The 2020 Infiniti Q50 is an entry-level luxury sport sedan that offers a high-performance option. Enter the Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400, it is a luxury sedan with a twin-turbo engine and a punch of power. Under the hood is a 3.0L twin-turbo V6 pumping out 400HP and mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission with a 0 – 60 mph 4.5 sec. There is no turbo lag, which is common on turbocharged engines. Infiniti was able to eliminate the turbo lag by utilizing two small turbos that smooth out power delivery.

If you opt for the performance exhaust, you will be able to engine the wound of this power. Personally I like the exhaust sound over the audio system. You can choose from six different drive modes so this car can be driven year-round with the all-season or winter tires when needed. Fuel economy is MPG’s: 19 city / 26 highway.

On the outside the Q50, you can choose 6 exterior colors to make your car stand out or be more subdued. It rides on 19” alloy Red Sport 400 wheels with all-season performance run-flats and stops with the big

Red Sport brakes on 13” rotors.





High tech but dated:

The Q50 offers many of the latest high-tech features and driving assistants as well as a better-than-average performance at a reasonable price. Some of the technology is dated. For 2020, a new infotainment system that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration is included, this should be standard in all vehicles. Our test vehicle was AWD with the carbon fiber package spoiler and mirror covers for $1520

totaling with options $60,475.

Overall, the Q50 could be worth a look, especially if the price is right. But know that rival sedans such as the BMW 3 Series, Genesis G70 and Volvo S60 are newer and more desirable overall.

Check out the Car Coach Report Scores and see how it stacks up to the German sedans.