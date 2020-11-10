Tips for holiday celebrations with aging loved ones during COVID-19

SAN DIEGO – The holidays are just around the corner, and Thanksgiving is approaching quickly. So how do you make this time of year festive for our loved ones with Alzheimer’s Disease and still follow COVID-19 guidelines?

Holidays engenders feelings of love, generosity, and goodwill as it brings together family members and loved ones in shared moments and traditions, that need not be lost during this unprecedented time.

VISITING LOVED ONES IN NURSING HOMES

As of November, 47 states and the District of Columbia have resumed visitation in nursing homes, according to AARP. You must follow COVID-19 guidelines such as time limits, social distancing, limited visitors, face masks, and hand sanitizing.

GET CREATIVE AT HOME

A little creativity can make lasting memories, order online Thanksgiving masks for your family. Better Homes & Gardens has a delightful list of masks you can have delivered to your home.





Watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade virtually, thanks to House Beautiful for the listing which will air Thursday, November 26, 2020, 9:00 a.m. ET to 12:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

CDC GUIDELINES FOR HOLIDAY CELEBRATIONS

Check infection rates in the area to which you will be traveling

Maintain social distancing as much as possible

No direct contact, such as hugging or handshakes

Wear masks

Increase ventilation or with warmer weather, eat outside

More at CDC.gov

CALIFORNIA HOLIDAY GATHERINGS

No more than 3 households should gather at ounce

Outdoor dining

Guests may use the restroom providing it is frequently sanitized





More at California Dept. of Health

HOLIDAYS AND ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE

Advanced planning of family gatherings is imperative to meet the ever-changing needs created by the disease. These needs will change as the disease progresses.

Some changes will include the inability to tolerate loud noises, stressful situations, and crowds. Therefore it might become necessary to end large family gatherings. Think about creating smaller gatherings, over a period of days. This will ensure the least amount of stress.

Gift giving may need to be modified. Consider more practical items, like comfortable pull on clothing, soothing music, even the online mind games designed to stimulate the brain.

It is critically important for those suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, and for the family members and loved ones who care deeply about them, to maintain holiday traditions. This will allow the holiday spirit to shine brightly so that everyone feels accepted, valued and loved.

For further information about Alzheimer’s disease, including tips for getting through, the following resources might be helpful:

NIA Alzheimer’s and related Dementias Education and Referral (ADEAR) Center

Alzheimer’s Association

