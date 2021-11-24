What do you give thanks for on Thanksgiving? Family, bounty, God?

WASHINGTON: Thanksgiving is a true American holiday. It is an offshoot of the very first Thanksgiving in 1612. When the Pilgrims invited a native tribe to their tables after the fall harvest. They gathered to celebrate the bounty of the land that God had provided to them. Yes, that’s right, Thanksgiving is a celebration of thanking God for the harvest. But also their friendship with local natives, and, yes, their very survival. This is what we are giving thanks for this Thanksgiving. The bounty of our lives and the fellowship of those in our community. Or at least it should be.



The secularists among us would have us believe that it was like a Superbowl party, where friends and neighbors got together to eat and watch football. However, it was hardly anything like that at that first gathering. The Indians that attended were allies of the Pilgrims. The two joined forces to fight other Indian tribes that were more warlike. Warriors that would steal the fruits of the farming tribes’ year’s labor if not stopped.

That first Thanksgiving Pilgrims enjoyed the bounty of food before the long, hard, and lean winter engulfed them.

Through it all, they prayed to God for guidance to survive the upcoming harsh winter and gave thanks for their bounty of food to survive it. The ability to survive the upcoming harshness of winter, granted by Him.



Even the Indians that they broke bread with thanked the Christian God for their survival. Because whether a pilgrim or a native Indian, life was harsh. Survival is not guaranteed. As those natives had provided them with valuable lessons, in tilling and fertilizing the rough rocky soil and how to hunt local wildlife. The Indians also thanked their Gods for the whites who protected them from the warriors who took their stores, their women, and children as slaves.

When this writer attended grammar school in the mid-fifties, these unadulterated lessons were still taught.

That was at a time when school prayer was still allowed. And while there were many denominations of Christians and Jews among us, we all said our thanks to our God using our own prayers.



By the mid-seventies, when my children attended grammar school, those simple lessons of our first Thanksgiving had begun the process of revision. No longer was the Thanks in response to God’s hand in its inception, rather the emphasis had been switched to the contributions of the native tribes who were there also. They were revered as the only reason that the Pilgrims survived that first winter. And no mention was made of the fact that there was a mutual reason for the alliance.



By the early 21st Century grammar schoolers were not taught that on that first Thanksgiving that the Pilgrims were giving thanks to God for the fruits of their labor

Rather the theme had been switched to a Thanksgiving for merely being alive.





Survival was only by the grace of the local natives teaching them how to survive in this new world. Of course because the Indians were so much more giving than were those ungrateful whites.

Today, with critical race theory and the 1619 project at the forefront of teaching from grades K through 12, and beyond, Thanksgiving has been relegated to a fall harvest feast.

It is no different than those celebrated by European pagans thousands of years ago. To

Today the warrior tribes are replaced by gangs who will steal if not stopped by police. It is the reason that the majority of African-Americans do not agree with the defunding of the police. They know that without the police they are nothing more than prey for the gangs.

However, the truth is that the very American holiday of Thanksgiving is the simple act of thanking God for His grace.

For his guiding our founding elders to survive our second Anglo colony in the Americas.



Thanksgiving is thanking God for this great nation. Forgetting that simple fact will be the end of the greatness of the United States. The to freedom from totalitarian governance. Of course, the socialists among us want that very thing to happen. This is why the holiday is no longer about thanking God for this great nation. Instead of forgetting the meaning of the holiday. Giving thanks.



We at CDN thank God for this great nation and wish everyone a happy Thanksgiving.

########

About the author:

Political Staff Writer Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author. His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Follow Joseph on Parler

Join Joe at Gab and get Joe at Gettr

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

74 Million Red

Parler

LinkedIn