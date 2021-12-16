Christmas, a time for Faith, Hope, and Love!

WASHINGTON: Watching our news media and their never-ending drumbeat of Covid-19 pandemic news affects different people differently, and it is essential to understand these two significant differences.

Glass-Half-Full people – are fight people.

They will do research and look for inconsistencies in the narrative. They will do whatever it takes to expose a lie as justice and righteousness are their primary motivations. They will laugh at hypocrites and liars, tell them and belittle them for the abomination they are in the eyes of God and the world.

The glass-half-empty people – are flight people.

Half-empty folks will believe every word of the narrative presented as truth. They will lose hope, and some will even resort to taking their own lives rather than continue to remain in this life in this world. Their despair comes from fear and the assumption things are as bad as they are led to believe. They lack the hope to go on. They often do not know God.

The Bible offers us passages on faith, hope, and love:





1st Corinthians – 13:13 So now faith, hope, and love abide, these three; but the greatest of these is love.

Hebrews 11:11 -Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.

Romans 15:13 – May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing so that by the power of the Holy Spirit, you may abound in hope.

1st Corinthians 14:3-8 – Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrongdoing but rejoices with the truth. Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, and endures all things. Love never ends. As for prophecies, they will pass away; as for tongues, they will cease; as for knowledge, it will pass away.

AND THE MOST IMPORTANT PASSAGE OF ALL…

John 3:16 – For God so loved the world He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.

The actual date of Jesus Christ’s birth is debatable. Some hold December 25 as the date. While astronomers believe the date, based on the Star of Bethlehem, was likely mid-April. Astronomer Michael Molnar has gathered scientific and historical proof that Jesus was born on Saturday, April 17. Unfortunately, the matter of Christ’s birthdate will never be settled to everyone’s satisfaction.

The fact is millions of people around the world celebrate the birth of God’s Son, Jesus Christ. On Christmas and their belief in Christ’s birth is indisputable.

Christmas is second only to New Year as the world’s most celebrated holiday.

Christ’s birth and his crucifixion are both well documented, and few doubt a man named Jesus was born to Mary and Joseph in Bethlehem.

Eyewitness accounts of these events have been handed down through the ages. While the various versions are told from different points of view, they all agree with the events of His short 33-year divine life.

The deal was if God could have a Son who would measure up to His Father’s standards of righteousness and purity here on earth, and not succumb to the wicked ways of this world, God’s need for judgment would be after that equaled with a measure of grace thanks to the death of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Jesus accepted that challenge meeting His Father’s expectations as he perished on the cross.

Jesus never traveled too far from his home of Nazareth.

He began evangelizing at the young age of 12. Christ became an enemy of the Roman Empire by the age of 30. He was crucified for a crime he was not guilty of at 33. Those who recognized Christ as the fulfillment of ancient Hebrew Scriptures prophesized his coming becoming known as Christians.

Christmas, a Christian holiday, is now celebrated by Christians and non-Christians alike. Interestingly, many glass-half-full people worldwide are now converting to Christianity in record numbers.

“Millions of Muslims are Converting to Christianity After Having Dreams and Visions of Jesus Christ” – Dinesh D’Souza

What is Christmas to Christians?

Christians respond it’s the celebration of Christ’s birth. Secular people will say it’s when friends and family gather, parties at work, homes, and businesses are adorned with festive decorations, and gifts are exchanged.

Getting into the ‘Christmas Spirit’ generally means something different for Christians than non-Christians. However, both share the idea of celebrating a better world as they share faith, hope, and love.

Some historians of theology say the Christmas celebration was chosen to compete with the ancient Roman pagan celebration (Saturnalia Festival) of the winter solstice.

The pagan celebration is said to have included all forms of wickedness. Early Church leaders have desired an alternative to attract people away from a celebration of evil to a celebration of good. Ergo, Christmas was introduced.

There are parallels to Christmas traditions and pagan traditions, too!

Pagans (Asheira Cult) worship trees to the point of bringing them into their homes. Early converts from Paganism to Christianity continued bringing a tree into their home during the celebration of Christ’s birth. Evergreens were brought into homes as Christmas trees as the evergreen represents everlasting life like the life we will enjoy in Heaven with God thanks to Jesus!

Mistletoe is a poisonous plant, much like a poinsettia. Legend holds that Druids used mistletoe to poison their sacrificial victims. Some believe the Christian custom of kissing under the mistletoe is derived from a sacrificial deviant sexual activity of the pagan celebration.

Gift giving, too, at this time of year dates to an even older tradition than the birth of Christ Jesus.

Pagans in Europe and the Middle East gave presents at several winter festivals such as Saturnalia, a raucous Roman festival in honor of Saturn, God of agriculture of December 17. During this weeklong holiday around the winter solstice, pagans would lift their spirits by drinking to excess and giving one another gifts, such as pottery figurines, edible treats like fruit and nuts, and festive candles.

Revelers greeted one another with a joyful “Io Saturnalia!”

Christians see the gift-giving as an homage to the Three Wise Men’s tributes to the baby Jesus.

In the New Testament, the Magi honor the newborn Savior with valuable gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh. (Mathew 2: 1-12) Christian revelers today greet one another with “Merry Christmas!”

Before there was a Santa Claus, the pagans had Krampus. His roots date back to the pre-Germanic paganism of that region. His name comes from the German word “Kampen,” which means “claw.” Tradition holds that he was the son of the Norse god of the underworld, Hel. During the 12th century, the Catholic Church attempted to banish Krampus celebrations because of his close resemblance to Satan.

The legend of Santa Claus and his origin begins in Turkey with the birth of Nicholas in 270 A.D.

He became Bishop of Myra and served on the First Council of Nicaea. He died December 6, 345. During the 11th century, sailors who idolized Nicholas moved his bones from Turkey to Italy. These sailors celebrated Nicholas’ life by exchanging gifts each year on the anniversary of his death, December 6.

Some 1500 years after Nicholas’ death, the Greek Orthodox Church canonized Nicholas as a Saint. He deserved sainthood as he was the protector of children and sailors and was associated with secret gift-giving to those in need.

German and Celtic pagans adopted this same gift-giving tradition whose primary God was Woden, father to Thor. Woden had a white beard, rode a horse, and flew through the heavens one evening every autumn. Sound familiar?

Over time, the celebration of the honest Saint Nicholas merged with that of mythical Woden.

Christians of the time merged the scriptural gift-giving of the Wise Men with pagan gift-giving of Woden’s autumn flight through the heavens. The result was the celebration of Saint Nicholas’s life through a gift exchange conveniently changed to December 25 to align with the celebration of Christ’s birth.

Over time St. Nicholas was given a sleigh, and the single horse of Woden was replaced with a team of 8 tiny reindeer. The reindeer was recognized as the beast of burden in countries where it snows nearly year-round. The term Santa Claus and Kris Kringle are thought to have derived from language barriers, legendary tales, and creative imaginations.

Faith

Joseph came to find out Mary was pregnant from before he married her. Being a man who wanted to do what was right, Joseph did not expose Mary to public shame. He was considering divorcing her secretly. Then, he had a dream where an angel appeared and said to him,

“Joseph, son of David, do not fear to take Mary as your wife, for what is conceived in her is through the Holy Spirit. And she will give birth to a son, and you shall call him Jesus, for he will save all people from their sins.” (Matthew 1:19-21)

Hope

And the angel said to them,

“Fear not, for behold; I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.” (Luke 2:10-11)

And the greatest of these is…

Love

“Be filled with the Spirit…giving thanks always for all things to God.” (Ephesians 5:18,20)

“Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus,” is a line from an editorial titled “Is There a Santa Claus?” “Yes, CDN readers, there is a God in Heaven with his Son Jesus Christ, and They both love us very much!” And they are the reason for the season.

Merry Christmas to you and all of yours!

