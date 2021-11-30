Hanukkah 2021: Celebrating the Festival of Lights

LOS ANGELES: Tough times fade. Tough people last. For eight nights starting Sunday night November 28th, the world and its pain are pushed aside. Hanukkah. The Festival of Lights. Simcha (joy) reigns supreme. Blue and white Jewish pride has burst on the scene from Brooklyn, New York to Jerusalem, Israel and everywhere a single Hebrew may live. Blue and white stars form a larger Star of David in the sky. All over the world the songs and dances of joy are expressed by the People of the Book.

The song of all songs kicks off the festivities.

“Hanukkah oh Hanukkah, come light the Menorah… “Hanukkah oh Hanukkah, we’ll all dance the Horah… “Gather around the table, we’ll give you a treat… “Lots of tasty chocolates and latkes (potato pancakes) to eat… “Hanukkah oh Hanukkah, come light the Menorah…”

The Festival of Lights is upon us.

The celebration of the Maccabees this year lives from sundown Sunday, November 28 until sundown Sunday on December 5, 2021. For Jewish football fans, there is a double bonus. The National Football League begins and ends the holiday since the first and last nights of Hanukkah are bookended by major football games. Jews in





Cleveland and Baltimore started Hanukkah by lighting candles and then watching the Browns take on the Ravens in a head-knocker. (Read Eric’s NFL Preview and Bettors Guides here)

The second night of Hanukkah had Jews in Seattle and Washington, DC lighting candles before a battle between the Seahawks and the non-Redskins. Like the Jews, the Washington Football Team is wandering within the beltway equivalent of the desert searching for an identity. Jews needed a homeland. Washington needs a team name.

As the candles on the eighth and final night are lit, the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs will have a major AFC West showdown.

For everyone else connected to the Jewish faith, there is more than enough revelry to go around during Hanukkah.

Happy Chaka-Khan-akah!

Time to break out the dreidels (spinning tops) and spin them faster than a politician on a talk show. Every year brings something different.

2013 brought “Thanksgivingukkah,” as Hanukkah began before Thanksgiving for the first time since 1888. This convergence between Thanksgiving and Hanukkah will not occur again for almost another 78,000 years.

2021 came close, with Hanukkah starting only three days after Thanksgiving.

2016 celebrated Hanukkah as late as possible, stretching into the new year. 2019 again had Hanukkah overlapping with Christmas, but ending one night shy of New Year’s Eve.

Chanukah or Hanukkah

For the linguistically challenged, both spellings of the holiday have eight letters. Adding a “C” requires subtracting a “K.” It is Chanukah or Hanukkah. Regarding the holiday itself, some myths need to be dispelled.

People are told that the Jewish fighters only had enough oil for one day, and then the miracle of miracles, the oil magically lasted for eight days. This is the warm, fuzzy, sanitized story told to children. Hanukkah is the Jewish version of Independence Day, July 4. In 2021, Chabad of the Valley had a spectacular fireworks display to go along with their Menorah lighting. While fireworks are not a tradition of Hanukkah, it is never too late to start one.

Fireworks on Hanukkah are a totally appropriate ritual that should continue from now on in perpetuity.

Hanukkah is a Neocon holiday.

The Jews battled some Greeks and crushed them. Jewish comedians play on stereotypes of angst-ridden and guilt-ridden Jews fearing their own shadows. Most Jews historically were actually not weak, sniveling crybabies begging our enemies to like us. (Ancient Jewish History: The Greeks & the Jews)

This battered housewife syndrome characterized by blaming the victim is a relatively new, unpleasant phenomenon.

In our own time, the second coming of Judah Maccabee is Paul Wolfowitz. However, the word Maccabee means “hammer.” So perhaps the second coming was actually the late Dr. Charles Krauthammer.

The lessons of Hanukkah applied perfectly to the 2003 Iraq War.

If the world had any common sense, the Maccabee method of problem-solving would have been applied to the mullahs in Iran and Bashar Assad in Syria before it was too late. Waterboarding ISIS fighters would not have been a moral concern for the Maccabees. Those Jews fought wars to win them. Winning wars is why Jews still exist. For those troubled by this: Deal with it.

Jews won on the battlefield but lost that war.

In truth, the actual celebration of Hanukkah is a tad bittersweet for those who are educated about this holiday. There is a major difference between how Jews and Greeks celebrated holidays. Greeks celebrate holidays in the wake of military victories. Jewish tradition eschewed this practice of glorifying blood triumphs.

The Greeks ordered Jews to assimilate or die. Jews fought for the right to remain independently Jewish without forced assimilation into Greek culture. After Judah Macabee and his brothers helped the Israelites crush the Greeks in battle, the first thing the Maccabees did was hoist a victory flag. Thus declaring a military victory a Jewish holiday.

After fighting for the right to prevent assimilation, Jews adopted a Greek tradition anyway. Assimilation is still deadly to Judaism. Some would argue that what Hitler failed to do to the Jews, Jews do internally through a 52 percent intermarriage rate.

Despite the major military victory, Hanukkah is actually one of the least important holidays in the Jewish calendar.

The Festival of Lights is an excuse to party. However, returning to the Neocon aspect of this holiday, Hanukkah is a political holiday. A fact that the 70 to 80 percent of Jews desperate to sing Kumbaya with those who hate our guts would do well to heed.

Hanukkah’s lesson is simple: Force works.

There is no dialogue or negotiation with those refusing to recognize your right to exist. Survival is not pretty. It often involves spilling large amounts of blood. Collateral damage is unfortunate but must not serve as a deterrent.

The other Maccabean Era lesson is mercy.

Jews did not rape Greek women, chop heads and limbs off, enslave anyone, or indiscriminately engage in deliberate cruelty. We Jews defended ourselves. In keeping with values that unite Jews and Americans to this day, both remain good people using power for noble purposes.

Jews through their sense of justice, help feed, clothe, protect and defend others worldwide, many of whom are neither Jewish nor American. Perhaps that’s because internally, in addition to the intermarriage rate, Jews are secular in alarming numbers. Far too many atheists and agnostics abandon their Jewish identity.

Secular Jews fight for abortions, gay marriages, and other practices that prevent breeding.

Religious Jews breed as much as possible. A century from now, the Jewish community could very well be more religious, possessing a far stronger sense of Jewish identity and pride. A couple of centuries ago, all Jews were Orthodox. The good news is that the majority of Jews having children are religious.

Perhaps this era, too, will experience a Second Coming.

For those who prefer revelry without the militaristic truthful version of Hanukkah, menorah lightings are everywhere. Chabad of Pacific Palisades kicked off Hanukkah with fun menorah lighting featuring legendary actor Eugene Levy and comedian Elon Gold.

As for me, as candles are lit, hope springs eternal that a certain young Republican Jewish brunette shows up at my door wearing only strategically placed Hanukkah bows.

Indeed, there is much joy to look forward to over these eight beautiful nights.

Happy Hanukkah everybody! Shalom!

#######

About the Author:

Brooklyn-born, Long Island raised, and now living in Los Angeles, Eric Golub is a politically conservative columnist, blogger, author, public speaker, satirist, and comedian. But he lives for football. Particularly the Raiders.

Visit Eric’s Website Tygrrrrr Express and follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

Parler

MeWe