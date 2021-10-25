NYC removes Jefferson statue as assaults on American History continue

NEW YORK CITY: A statue of Thomas Jefferson is on its way out of New York’s City Council chamber. In mid-October, the Public Design Commission agreed to take the nation’s third president, author of the Declaration of Independence and founding father, off his pedestal. The statue now occupies a prominent place near the members’ main dais, where Jefferson has towered over Council members for more than 100 years.

Jefferson’s statue “should not be in a position of honor and recognition and tribute in the chamber,” Councilmember Inez Barron said during a public meeting about the statue’s future.

Adrienne Adams, the co-chair of the City Council’s Black, Latino, and Asian Caucus, declared: “Jefferson embodied some of the most shameful of our country’s long and nuanced history. It is time for the country to turn the page and move forward.”

The original request to remove the Jefferson statue came from the Commission on Racial Justice and Reconciliation led by outgoing Mayor William de Blasio’s wife, Charlotte McCray.





New York, sadly, is hardly alone in turning its back on American history.

Earlier this year, the San Francisco School Board voted to change the names of 44 public schools honoring former presidents such as George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, and William McKinley.

The story of Jefferson, the man, and the statue is more complex than its critics seem to understand. The statue itself was commissioned because of Jefferson’s support for religious freedom in the U.S. military. Navy officer Uriah Phillips Levy, a New Yorker who was one of the first Jewish officers in the service commissioned and paid for the monument.

It is a plaster version of the bronze statue that stands in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, which Levy also gifted to the U.S. Government. After Jefferson’s death, Levy, who had a distinguished naval career and helped to end the practice of flogging, purchased and restored Monticello.

The statue was created by the respected French sculptor David d’Angers

It features Jefferson holding a quill pen and the Declaration of Independence. Councilwoman Inez Barron said that by voting to remove the statue,

“We’re not being revisionist. We’re not waging war on history.”

The facts, which are more complex than she seems to understand, tell a different story.

Sean Wilentz, professor of American History at Princeton University, wrote a letter read to the New York Commission:

“The statue specifically honors Jefferson for his greatest contribution to America, indeed to humankind. One need not accept portrayals of Jefferson as a moral monster to see that he had flaws from which any fair-minded 21st century observer recoils. But study him awhile and he appears to be a man of contradictions…His ‘Notes on the State of Virginia’ contains an indictment of racial slavery as an offense to heaven, an uncommon view in Virginia, especially among slaveholders…’I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just,’ Jefferson wrote, a remark that impressed his anti-slavery Massachusetts friend John Adams ‘as worth diamonds.’”

Wilentz points out that,

“There is the early Jefferson who took firm anti-slavery stances, to the point of heading a committee of the Confederation Congress in 1784 that sought to ban the introduction of slavery into any American territory. About two decades later, as president, he completed the abolition of U.S. participation in the Atlantic slave trade..Above all, there is Jefferson’s greatest contribution to America, indeed to humankind, in the Declaration of Independence’s simple assertion that all men are created equal. The Declaration’s universal claim was a deeply radical statement then and remains radical today. It expressed an idea that swept beyond Jefferson’s own time to inspire future abolitionists, women’s rights activists, and every variety of champion for human rights.”

In Wilentz’s view,

“It was Jefferson more than any other living American who set the standard by which we find him so lacking, the universal standard Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, invoked when he quoted Jefferson on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. Lincoln, meanwhile, warned that those who would forsake Jefferson were ‘the miners and sappers of the returning despotism.’ Thinking back on Lincoln’s observation thus struck me as especially bizarre to repudiate Jefferson and his Declaration just at the very moment when authoritarianism and despotism are on the rise. Now, more than ever, the most vulnerable among us depend on Jefferson’s egalitarian standard…”

History and the men and women who make it are complex. If we are searching for perfect people to honor, we will find none. Slavery was a great evil, but it has existed from the beginning of recorded history. In 1787, when the U.S. Constitution was adopted, slavery was legal every place in the world. Advocates of slavery include many of our most revered historical figures Plato, Aristotle, and almost all of the leading men of Greece, Rome, and the ancient world.

Slavery was also a common practice in Africa and among Native Americans. If we must reject Jefferson because he was a slave owner, ignoring his great contributions to human liberty, we can hardly embrace our Judeo-Christian tradition. In Leviticus, God instructs the Children of Israel to enslave the heathen and their progeny forever. St. Paul urges slaves to obey their masters with full hearts and without equivocation.

He wrote:

“Slaves, give entire obedience to your earthly masters, not only with an outward show of service…but with singlemindedness out of reverence for the Lord.”

The New York City Council, with its superficial understanding of the complexity of history, should re-think its hasty decision to remove the Jefferson statue.

And others in our society who are launching a campaign against our history should consider its complexity. They should not be guilty of what the Quaker theologian Elton Trueblood called “the sin of contemporaneity.” Finding our ancestors wanting for not holding the values we have at the present time.

Searching for perfect people to honor will always leave us disappointed. Let us, instead, honor the great men and women in our history, understanding their flaws but showing respect for their unique accomplishments.

About the Author:

Allan Brownfeld is a veteran writer who has spent decades working in and around Washington, D.C. Brownfeld earned his B.A. from the College of William and Mary, J.D. from the Marshall-Wythe School of Law of the College of William and Mary. His M.A. from the University of Maryland. Served as a member of the faculties of St. Stephen’s Episcopal School, Alexandria, Virginia, and the University College of the University of Maryland.

Brownfeld is the recipient of a Wall Street Journal Foundation Award, and he has written for such newspapers as The Houston Press, The Washington Evening Star, The Richmond Times-Dispatch, and The Cincinnati Enquirer. His column appeared for many years in Roll Call, the newspaper of Capitol Hill. His articles have appeared in The Yale Review, The Texas Quarterly, Orbis, Modern Age, The Michigan Quarterly, The Commonwealth, and The Christian Century. Visit his Writers Page to learn more.

