Jeffersonianism and ‘conservatives’: Preaching history without knowing it

TEXAS — The numerous declarations among “right-wing” websites, blogs, and print publications usually present a grab-bag of sometimes baffling and always alarming thoughts for readers and viewers alike. Necessarily ignited in topic sequence, these “breaking” reports and commentaries flicker, then quickly fade like periodic strings of exploding firecrackers. Afghanistan a catastrophe? Of, course. What did you expect? That is if you are a conservative, what did you expect from the current phantom administration? Or the current outcome is precisely what you might have expected if you were a Jeffersonian republican, which is what a real conservative actually is. Today’s “conservatism” is not based on Jeffersonianism. It’s certainly not professed by poseurs like Fox News, Prager U. or Mark Levin screaming “You stupid idiot!” Nor is it any of those pseudo-enlightened anti-Southern fabulists conjuring up childish historical elaborations marketed as being “on the right.”

Unfortunately today, being “right-wing” doesn’t necessarily mean being right. It just means being not “left.”

Entangling alliances and deceptive anti-Southern “reasoning”

Jefferson advised the United States to seek the friendship of all nations but enter into “entangling alliances” with none. Even before Jefferson, in his farewell address, George Washington had also warned the new republic to beware of “entangling alliances.”

The worn out “anti-Southern” reasoning outlined at length in the following video persists today simply because the South always tried to maintain the republic.





The North vigorously opposed this. Northerners wanted to mutate Jeffersonianism into a Hamiltonian-Lincolnian (Fox News) national state painted in bright colors as a (ghastly) imitation democracy. The “Southern line” line itself divides true conservatives from the rest of the political pack—left, right or other. This Hamiltonian-Lincolnian mystique is (and always has been) the Republican party; NOT Jeffersonianism. The nation’s never ending obsession with the acknowledged evils of slavery purposely ignores this more fundamental political philosophical divide.

Historically, Jeffersonianism certainly isn’t what’s advertised in the histrionic grift of the likes of Victor Davis Hanson or Newt Gingrich. Often these two sound as if their primary source is Brian Kilmeade or Sean Hannity (offering more comedy less grift). Listening to media pirates of history like Davis and Gingrich is like being afflicted with poison ivy of the brain. You can only grimace uncomfortably because you can’t reach inside and scratch. You might wonder how people can be paid so much to say so little. A better waste of time would watch what passes for the modern Olympics; or what passes for basketball in the current NBA.

Jeffersonianism in Europe: The Swiss set an example by limiting Federal reach

From the birth and period of the Jeffersonianism republic, 1787 until 1860 no more prosperous country on earth existed on earth than our original republican union.

Ironically, however, it was Switzerland that adopted, and has kept until this day, possibly the most prosperous and secure country on earth, per capita. One key element underpinning Swiss individual and economic success is one simple fact. Its central government cannot pass an original tax. Only the sovereignty of the people in each of their cantons (the equivalent of US states) can authorize taxes, And even then, such taxes can only be levied for a predetermined time by the cantons themselves. Additionally, there is no national bank to print Swiss money to fund unconstitutional twenty-year wars. This they actually copied from the original Jeffersonians (conservatives). So what has happened to our original edition of Jeffersonianism here?

The answer is fairly simple. Switzerland, fortunately, had no Lincoln or Hamilton to lead their country astray. Thus, they have remained true to their pure republican faith.

Deliberate or accidental, political wrongheadedness continues to reign supreme in the media…

A summary of thought from the Southern Jeffersonian republican mind, at least as currently promoted in the media, tends to abound in false moral and political equivalency. For some of our media talking heads at least, “right wing” 1776 Project is just as preposterous as “critical race theory” (CRT). In truth, both ideological approaches to real history are no more than the fanciful slights-of-hand practiced by garden variety comic book historians. To draw a meaningful contemporary analogy, we might regard these allegedly historical “studies” as something just as sound as “settled science.” Which includes those spurious reasons why today’s medical masterminds demand all American citizens wear masks forever. The better to prevent disease transmission. Or worse, that all citizens should be force-vaccinated even at gunpoint.

This analogy is not made lightly. When Jeffersonian Conservatism died — YES, back in 1865 — America’s central government became analagous to the mythical English beast Grendel. Seldom seen, it nonetheless lurked threateningly behind our newly “remade” post-Civil War “nation.” There was no stopping what has unfolded since then, when it comes to the continuing survival of our original Jeffersonian Republic. Grant disarmed all our potential Beowulfs and their progeny at Appomattox.

… and in our central government

Today, our central (or “Federal”) government can do what it wants, anywhere from Washington to Afghanistan. But, not to worry, each side in this tragic international farce has an equal opportunity hostage plan on the books.

Congress? Good grief, grow up. We have a “democracy.” Ask Fancy Nancy about that. Or even the prince of the Southerners (bigots all, of course) Mitch McConnell. These two money-makers in congress are only jokers from a deck of 535. Then read a great book like “The Ox-Bow Incident” to augment your homeschooling on “democracy.”

In 2021, trash thinking like CRT and erroneous historical lies like Project 1776 (Lincoln was not “Honest” Abe) are merely symptoms of a government that can launch “twenty-year wars,” cripple or lose the lives of young men and women. It can essentially confiscate individuals’ assets and even craft a brain-free “Commander-in-Chief” through a by-now systematically corrupted but still “democratic” electoral process.

Rewriting history by ignoring a big part of history

But today, who do we have to stand up and say “No” to such dictatorial bigotry? Consder that Jefferson, like most Southerners, was in the end, merely a far from admirable racist. Or so our false, far-left “political gods” in the media tell us. After all, a nation founded in such bigotry can only come from the seeds of Southerners whose DNA is mapped in slavery.

As the empty-headed pretty boys and girls of the political class and their sophomoric media lackeys might call, it, the Original Sin of slavery invalidates all the personal and economic freedoms our Southern Founding Fathers created! That’s because all thinking people in today’s political (ruling) class know for certain that no other group of people in any hemisphere black, white red, or yellow at any time EVER touched the “racist” idol of slavery. Only those whose origins were (or are) in the American South.

Statues and flags down exhibited South are only on display. They serve as memories of history, not endorsements or icons. Real Americans do not worship idols. But among our storied historical figures, both the good and the bad, our real heroes still exist in our hearts and in the hearts of all true Americans. A corrupt government can never hide them from our hearts and souls.

In closing…

Our Founding Fathers in particular represent the Jeffersonian republic. But today’s clearly non-Jeffersonians keep pretending they can correct problems like Afghanistan that they created on purpose themselves by ignoring the precepts – and the limitations – imposed by Jeffersonianism. That’s why all Americans will need to redouble their efforts, and soon, to rebuild our current, shattered republic. We need to do so soon before our republic, like our statues, memorials and flags, lie broken and scattered across a blasted landscape that once was the home of mankind’s greatest dream.