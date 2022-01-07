When following the science means that you follow all the science

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Dr. Anthony Fauci is the leading governmental appointed spokesperson on all things Covid. But he is not the only scientist with a background in infectious disease, virology, and vaccines. Nor is he the only voice we should be listening to Dr. Robert Malone is a medical doctor. But first and foremost, he is a student of science, described by dictionary.com:

a branch of knowledge or study dealing with a body of facts or truths systematically arranged and showing the operation of general laws: the mathematical sciences.

systematic knowledge of the physical or material world gained through observation and experimentation.

any of the branches of natural or physical science.

systematized knowledge in general.

knowledge, as of facts or principles; knowledge gained by systematic study.

a particular branch of knowledge.

skill, especially reflecting a precise application of facts or principles; proficiency.

Dr. Malone ticks each of these off with competence and knowledge.

Malone is a serious man who knows both the risks and the benefits of vaccines.

He is not an “anti-vaxxer,” Dr. Malone believes in the patient’s right to informed consent. He is far from being at worst a conspiracy theorist or, at best, even an unreasonable man. Dr. Malone did call out Fauci early on stating that his invention of mRNA gene modification, being untested and possibly unsafe, should not be used as a cure for Covid-19.

What most people (the other half of the country) do not know is that Malone Malone discovered in-vitro and in-vivo RNA transfection when he was at the Salk Institute in 1988. Thus nasically inventing the future mRNA vaccines. This research and development have led to the vaccines being used to combat the spread of the coronavirus.





He asked the vaccine program to be halted when he saw deaths climb above 50 which was the usual stopping point for all previous vaccines.

This threshold was broached in January of 2021 according to information of VAERS and the CDC.

In interviews, Malone clarifies that does discourage the use of the vaccine. But he feels that people should have full, transparent, and fair information regarding any risks.

“This is a fundamental right having to do with clinical research ethics,” he said. “And so, my concern is that I know that there are risks. But we don’t have access to the data, and the data haven’t been captured rigorously enough so that we can accurately assess those risks — and therefore … we don’t really have the information that we need to make a reasonable decision.”

Appearing on Tucker Carlson Tonight following his YouTube deletion, Dr. Malone stated:

“[O]ne of my concerns are that the government is not being transparent with us about what those risks are. And so, I’m of the opinion that people have the right to decide whether to accept a vaccine or not, especially since these are experimental vaccines,” said Dr. Robert Malone during a Wednesday segment on Fox News’s Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Twitter banned Dr. Malone and the blowback was immediate.

Recently Dr. Malone was a guest on the Joe Rogan podcast. The result was bans on social media, removal of videos from YouTube, and articles about his opinions censored. (The epidemic on free speech is the number one story of 2021).

Malone knows the science behind the vaccines and he should be heard. (‘Single most qualified’ mRNA expert speaks about vaccine risks after he says YouTube banned his video – Yahoo New – The Washington Examiner)

And then Americans should be able to make decisions for themselves.

Dr. Malone and Joe Rogan

One of the first to take action was podcaster Joe Rogan. Anticipating bans on Twitter, as had already been done on YouTube, opened a GETTR account, encouraging his 7.8 million Twitter followers to join him on that alternative social media app.

Meanwhile, Dr. Malone contemplated what he may have done wrong by Twitter’s community standards and wrote the vice president of Twitter a query letter asking for their input. In an unusual move, the vice president of Twitter actually responded and apologized and reinstated Dr. Malone’s account!

Dr. Malone was all over the speaking circuit of conservative outlets.

“The most trusted man in America,” is what some in the media tagged presidential medical adviser, Dr. Fauci, early in 2020. However, that is not how Dr. Malone and many of his peers see Fauci,

“Tony has no integrity, I mean, he lies all the time,” Malone told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham. Dr. Malone concludes, “And me and my peers, we’ve been watching this for decades, I mean, we just shrug our shoulders and shake our heads and say, ‘It’s Fauci.’“

Dr. Malone is a fan favorite of the American public as he relates to so many of them.

He is honest and the only way to stop his blunt honesty is to censor him. Big tech social media just learned that was not a wise move, either. Malone comes from humble roots starting out as a carpenter and farmer before going to college to earn both a Ph.D. and an M.D.

He has developed a loyal following of fellow critical thinkers around the world from all walks of life.

In a recent video posted by the Inspired network, Dr. Robert Malone responds to his critics:

Dr. Malone makes some valid observations in the above video

Including how mentally off or slow some journalists be as they work overtime to spin their web of the mainstream narrative. Tom Bartlett in The Atlantic recent article “The Vaccine Scientist Spreading Vaccine Misinformation: Robert Malone claims to have invented mRNA technology. Why is he trying so hard to undermine its use?” questions those who would seek the information that Dr. Robert Malone offers. Bartlett’s contempt for Dr. Malone is exposed in this one segment of Bartlett’s piece;

“Wherever he appears, Malone is billed as the inventor of mRNA vaccines. It’s in his Twitter bio. “I literally invented mRNA technology when I was 28,” says Malone, who is now 61. If that’s true—or, more to the point, if Malone believes it to be true—then you might expect him to be championing a very different message in his media appearances.”

A simple check of patents registered to Dr. Robert Malone proves Dr. Malone’s claims. Bartlett is a prototypical liberal journalist contributing to mainstream narratives.

Journalists like Bartlett are not really acting as effective scholarly critics so much as Globalist footsoldiers looking to protect the stock narrative of the New World Order for the Great Reset.

