Is climate change being iced out for the COVID pandemic?

WASHINGTON: There is a back story going around by conspiracy theorists that is truly disturbing as well as plausible. The just of the conspiracy is the Covid-19 pandemic began about the same time the Globalist’s story of climate change got blown up as President Trump called it out as a hoax and withdrew us from the Paris Climate Change Accords.

Dr. Patrick Moore is a Canadian environmentalist who previously served as president of Greenpeace Canada and director of Greenpeace International. Dr. Moore is now a director for the CO2 Coalition, a nonprofit group that includes scientists devoted to highlighting the practical benefits of carbon dioxide in our climate.

“Fake Invisible Catastrophes and Threats of Doom.” – Dr. P. Moore

Dr. Moore calls threats of dome, or “scare stories,” that cannot be justified by science within the book. He uses two things to blow up the climate change hoax: polar bears and historic polar ice core samples.





While environmental activist groups continue to circulate misinformation based on the idea that “human-caused climate change” is a threat to the species such as polar bears, Dr. Moore exposes them for the woke jokes they are. Polar bears would not exist if it weren’t for climate change.

“They’re (climate change advocates) saying they’re going to disappear because of climate change. But how did polar bears get here? They evolved from the Eurasian brown bear.” Dr. Moore explains.

During the period of the Pleistocene Epoch, the Eurasian brown bear experienced “divergent evolution.”

He explains that with ice forming in the Arctic for the first time in 200 million years, some bears ventured out onto the ice to hunt for seals. Then, as the ice gradually receded, those bears became isolated from the “terrestrial population” in Northern Europe and Russia.

“They began to diverge into two different species,” Moore said. “That’s why there would be no polar bears today if not for the Pleistocene ice age and the change in climate that occurred going into it.”

Dr. Moore suggests current climate change conditions are beneficial to polar bears. Due to the reduction in sea ice, the sun can reach marine life. As a result, marine life, a significant food source supporting the polar bear population, became plentiful.

While commenting on energy policy, Moore calls for more nuclear power plants to help reduce fossil fuel use.

He uses both China and Russia building new nuclear plants as examples. Dr. Moore says climate change advocates are wrong. He exposes Green ideologue’s endorsement of solar and wind energy sources as future energy sources as wrong-headed thinking. Both sun and wind are intermittent, and power from these “green sources” often costs more to make.

Additionally, they leave a more prominent “carbon footprint” than what we will ever see as a return from them. (Have we done the work necessary to move toward Green Energy?)

Dr. Moore estimates there are about 440 nuclear plants worldwide

Moore would like to see something like 4,000 energy-efficient and non-polluting plants. Dr. Moore favors reducing fossil fuel use, not because of carbon dioxide emissions, which he views as beneficial, but because fossil fuels should be conserved for long-term energy use. They are not renewable as of this point in science.

“Fossil fuels are the most important energy for making civilization,” Moore said. He adds, “fossil fuels are causing us to live longer and live better.”

Dr. Moore holds many of his opinions on research from places worldwide like the National Science Foundation Ice Core Facility. The National Ice Core Laboratory at the Denver Federal Center is the primary repository for ice cores collected by the United States.

The United States Geological Survey manages the facility jointly funded by the USGS, National Science Foundation, and the University of New Hampshire as administrative agents.

Unlike Dr. Fauci, Dr. Moore does know how to follow the science.

Dr. Moore eviscerates the climate change clan and takes no prisoners, noting that climate change scientists warn that complete species of animals are going extinct due to climate change. Moore references and then attacks a National Geographic article of December 2019 titled, “Will Humans Survive the Sixth Great Extinction?”

He logically dissects the research and what he did to respond,

“They are talking about families of species here. NO FAMILY OF SPECIES HAS GONE EXTINCT SINCE THE DINOSAUR EXTINCTION! Not one. Yet they put a downtick there (in a timeline graph he shows). I wrote to National Geographic I said, ‘Why does the line (in the graph) turn fuzzy?’, to the editors of it. They came back and did not answer that question! But I said, ‘Does that mean that there’s no known families of amphibians, birds, large mammals, and insects that have gone extinct?'”

Dr. Moore reports that their response caused him to cancel his subscription.

“The said well actually scientists believe that this will certainly happen, the Sixth Great Extinction. (Laughter from the audience.) That was their answer! In other words, it hasn’t happened yet. Yet it says present at the bottom of that slide; it’s as if that downtick means that some families of life have gone extinct. That is why I canceled my subscription!”

“Meeting the Challenge of Western Separation – Freedom Talk November 2019 Conference, Red Deer, AB”

In other videos of Dr. Moore, he notes how carbon dioxide emissions are suitable for making green earth.

He notes that the increase in the earth’s carbon footprint has caused the Amazon rainforest to grow back so prolifically down in South America that entire roads are full of new rainforest tree growth. A status change from when rainforests were clear-cut harvested years ago for their teak and rosewood.

Examination of ice core samples has proven that the earth goes through periods of high and low-temperature swings and periods where there have been higher and lower amounts of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

He mentioned a woman who told him she talks to her plants in one room, and they do so much better than in other rooms where she does not speak to them.

He said this is because you emit more carbon dioxide when you talk, which plants breathe.

Many people do not know it, but plants breathe carbon dioxide and expel oxygen. Many people believe the fern plant is the most prolific at this process of growth and exchange.

Dr. Moore attacks the Paris Agreement, often referred to as the Paris Accords, as an agreement based on bogus science. Solar and wind energy will never power our cities and homes.

He accuses those behind this effort of being part of a get-rich-quick scheme that will only benefit them.

His sense of humor is delightful as he makes references such as (paraphrasing), good luck driving the new electric green energy cars that you will charge from Energy generated by your fossil fuel electric generating stations.

It is fascinating how critics of the Paris Climate Accords and climate change fanatics seemingly brought about the supposed Covid-19 pandemic. His presentation on behalf of Freedom Talk Canada in January 2020 was truly epic.

Freedom Talk Canada is a project of the Economic Education Association.

Their motto is, “We connect good intentions with sound economics in Canada’s freest province.”

Of course, the Covid-19 pandemic began in America soon after that.

Perhaps this is one conspiracy theory that is an actual conspiracy begging for criminal investigation?

“Climate Change EXTRAVAGANZA! Debunking 50 Years of FAILED “Expert” Predictions | Louder with Crowder.”

The list of climate change and global warming theories proven wrong over time is almost endless. I remember my father reading an edition of the Sunday Chicago Tribune predicting a new ice age. Scientists’ idea is that jet airliner traffic will draw raw cold air from the poles.

While our air traffic seemingly travels set routes in the sky, that prediction never happened. Indeed, the critics came to change from global cooling to global warming.

Any skeptic might ponder aloud if some of these learned idiots are not just making stuff up in the interest of the “publish or perish for tenure” world that is our higher education system these days?

There is an undeniable link between Globalists seeking to control the world and the outcomes of both climate change agreements in Paris and a global pandemic from Wuhan.

One can easily argue it is better to be a conspiracy theorist that is a suspicious critical thinker than just a stupid sheep looking to follow the mainstream narrative offered with no proof whatsoever.

Canada’s Dr. Moore offers hard proof; There is no climate change other than what the world has undergone for millions of years.

Doctors worldwide have offered the hard proof that the Covid pandemic is overhyped and not as severe or deadly as the supposed poser vaccines offered up as its magic cure.

