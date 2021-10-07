Whistleblower: Pfizer is hiding that aborted fetal cells may be in vaccines

NEW YORK: Project Veritas has posted four videos as part of its #ExposePharma series on Covid-19 vaccines and vaccine mandates. This past weekend it posted Part 4. Yesterday, October 6, 2021, they posted Part 5. The video is going viral on the Internet. Unlike other Project Veritas videos in its Covid-19 vaccine investigative series, this one did not involve the use of a hidden camera and interview of somebody without their knowledge. This video involves a sit-down video of a Pfizer employee turned whistleblower.

Project Veritas president James O’Keefe interviews Melissa Strickler Quality Auditor Pfizer Whistleblower.

Video Excerpts:

Strickler:

I work at a pharmaceutical company. I am not an anti-vaxxer. Um, I just believe in research and science.





O’Keefe:

In this database, you came across a chain of emails discussing fetal tissue in the Covid vaccine.

Vanessa Gelman who works in Washington, D.C.s, (Pfizer) Senior Director of Worldwide Research…

(Reading from onscreen email)

‘This question came up as an inquiry to our Med info group. Specifically, they are asking ‘did Pfizer make use of a cell line from an aborted fetus when carrying out any confirmatory tests for this vaccine?’

Strickler: They want you to leave out the highlighted part which is the…

(Reading from onscreen email)

‘One or more cell lines with an origin that can be traced back to human fetal tissue has been used in laboratory tests associated with the vaccine program.’

O’Keefe:

And here we have your badge. You are an employee of Pfizer?

Strickler:

I work at the McPherson, Kansas, plant. Um, it’s one of the biggest plants in the operation of Pfizer. We produce some of the most units (Covid-19 vaccine vials).

O’Keefe:

This message from Vanessa Gelman?

(Reading from onscreen email)

Strickler:

‘From the perspective of corporate affairs, we want to avoid having the information on fetal cells floating out there.

– we believe that the risk of communicating this right now outweighs any potential benefit we could see, particularly with general members of the public who may take this information and use it in ways we may not want it out there.

We have not received any questions from policymakers or media on this issue in the last weeks, so we want to avoid raising this if possible.’

O’Keefe:

Wow!

(Rereading from onscreen email for emphasis)

‘– we believe that the risk of communicating this right now outweighs any potential benefit we could see, particularly with general members of the public who may take this information and use it in ways we may not want it out there.’

They ought to put that on American currency!

Philip Dormitzer Pfizer’s Chief Scientific Officer… These are not low-level people here… You are showing us emails here between the vice president of Pfizer, the senior director of worldwide research…

Strickler:

Mmm-hmm.

O’Keefe:

…about how to couch it a certain way because we would not want to tell the people that it can be traced back to human fetal tissue.

Strickler:

Mmm-hmm.

O’Keefe:

(Reading from onscreen email)

‘Copying Vanessa Gelman from our Communications group. We have approved an answer to this question,…’

The question being about fetal tissue?

Strickler:

Mmm-hmm.

O’Keefe:

(Reading from onscreen email)

‘…which she (Vanessa) probably can provide. HEK293T…’ What does that mean, HEK cells?

Strickler:

Uh, Human Embryo Kidney cells, and that was from experiment 293.

O’Keefe:

They have used cells from aborted fetuses.

Strickler:

Yes, HEK cells.

O’Keefe:

And they don’t want the public to know that.

Strickler:

Yes.

O’Keefe:

That’s staggering for society because of what you said, ‘Religious Exemptions’.

Strickler:

Mmm hmm. And they are denying our religious exemptions at Pfizer.

O’Keefe:

This is serious stuff here you are dealing with. These are, these are powerful people and a very powerful company.

Strickler:

They are withholding knowledge on people’s approval if they can consent or not.

O’Keefe:

From Sarah Elizabeth Weiser the principal scientist…

Strickler:

Uh, she’s just making sure, you know…

(Reading from onscreen email)

‘Just to be clear, you would like medical information to reply with the text in red below, including the yellow highlighting section? Thanks again.’

And then they responded back…

O’Keefe:

Then they responded…

(Reading from onscreen email)

‘No. I would prefer we do not use the text in yellow.’

(‘The yellow highlighted section of the email read, “One or more cell lines with an origin that can be traced back to human fetal tissue has been used in laboratory tests associated with the vaccine program.’)

Strickler:

(laughing) Um, they are being so deceptive in their emails… It is almost like it is in the final vaccine… It just made me not trust it.

O’Keefe:

So there was an issue with the FDA…

Strickler:

I heard something about they’re doing some sort of test in there with lights but I’m not sure and I said, ‘In unoccupied rooms and in a group lead office?’ And he goes, ‘Well, the FDA is coming.’

I could not believe they were blacking out windows down in our manufacturing room… We were told that you should be seen at all times… That we need to make sure that um… we have high integrity and so the rooms that are like this one where you can see my reflection is a group lead office, where they just do the paperwork for the batches.

(Picture of Strickler in PPE taken in a blacked-out window reflection.)

So why does that need blacked out?

O’Keefe:

And why did you decide to come to Project Veritas?

Strickler:

Because I felt it was the right thing to do. I feel like I have no one else to turn to and my own company won’t be honest with me. What I was told to do was to trust Project Veritas and to go with you guys. By lawmakers… by lawyers…

O’Keefe:

Really?!

Strickler:

I was really genuinely traumatized and sickened from the things I saw and I needed to leave there so I just took a leave of absence so I could gather my thoughts and really kind of heal from this information.

O’Keefe:

The extraordinary act of blowing the whistle on the company and publishing emails from their vice president is another step entirely. Are you afraid of doing this (public interview)

Strickler:

A little bit. I have faith that I will be protected for whatever the outcome is supposed to be so I’m at peace with it. I am a little anxious about what they’ll do, or what they’ll say, but, it needs to be seen by the people because they’re trying to give this to kids. And if they’re being this deceptive about it, I don’t feel comfortable being silent.

Some have said the Covid-19 vaccines are the Biblical ‘mark of the beast’ a reference from Revelation 13: 16-18.

Mark of the beast is a prophetic reference in the Book of Revelations of the New Testament. It signals allegiance to the evils of Satan and rejection of the good of God. This new ‘revelation’, if true, of fetal tissue in these vaccines will give many people of faith solid moral and legal grounds to demand a religious exemption from taking the vaccines. – (Top Florida RNC official calls the COVID-19 vaccine a ‘mark of the beast’ and a ‘false god,’ report” – Business Insider

CDN encourages people to watch the main portion of this video interview with Strickler as well. The Internet has seemingly been scrubbed of much of the background biographical information on Melissa Strickler other than it seems to be commonly held she had a salary of around $120,000 when she left Pfizer. She is now being sued by Pfizer for violation of their non-disclosure agreement. It is reported by some sources she may be called upon to testify before Congress.

Pfizer whistleblower Melissa Strickler has created a GiveSendGo crowdfunding campaign for herself now that she has gone public.

Note: Communities Digital News does not provide medical advice. This article is for information purposes only. Please connect with your health care professional about the right decisions for you.

Due to a lack of transparency in the development of Vaccines, CDN cannot independently verify the claims of Strickler.

