When is a vaccine not a vaccine? When its mRNA gene modification

WASHINGTON: Those of us who grew up around the medical community have a knowledge base to lean in on. To know when something looks off or just plain wrong. While Covid-19 may very well be a man-made gain-of-function virus, it should not require a highly experimental gene-altering drug to cure it. The injections people are getting to combat Covid-19 are not vaccines, as they call it. The Covid shot works through mRNA gene modification.

vac•cine văk-sēn′, văk′sēn

n. A preparation of a weakened or killed pathogen, such as a bacterium or virus, or of a portion of the pathogen’s structure that upon administration to an individual stimulates antibody production or cellular immunity against the pathogen but is incapable of causing severe infection.



Covid-19 vaccines do not contain a weakened or killed pathogen. The Covid-19 vaccines are simply different from flu or other routinely taken vaccines. And the public should be given the information to understand this.

In April, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) showed 51% of Americans had received the Covid-19 shot

This month the CDC reports that 53% are ‘vaccinated’ with at least one shot. This percentage is not that far off of people who receive the yearly tested and proven flu vaccine. Which, in 2019-20 was overall, 48.4 percent of Adults 18 years and older. Significantly higher rates are only seen in the over 60 population. (Source: Flu Vaccination Coverage, United States, 2019–20 Influenza Season – CDC.Gov)





For that same 2018-2019 period showing a vax rate of 45.3 (overall) the CDC reports:

CDC estimates that influenza was associated with more than 35.5 million illnesses, more than 16.5 million medical visits, 490,600 hospitalizations, and 34,200 deaths during the 2018–2019 influenza season. This burden was similar to estimated burden during the 2012–2013 influenza season1.

For the 2019-2020 flu season the CDC reports”

Weekly flu and pneumonia deaths were higher at the beginning of the year during the end of the 2019-20 flu season, though flu deaths were not nearly as high as the 2017-18 season, when an estimated 61,000 died of the flu alone. For comparison, the CDC estimates that 34,000 died in the 2018-19 flu season, and 22,000 died in the 2019-20 season. Flu cases generally peak between December and February, so it remains to be seen if deaths due to flu and pneumonia will be significantly lower in the 2020-21 season due to increased public health measures in response to the pandemic. However, the CDC continues to report that flu activity is lower than usual. For example, between October 1, 2020 and April 17, 2021, a sampling of sites showed that the cumulative hospitalization rate for the flu was 0.8 per 100,000 people, which is much lower than average. Additionally, deaths from Heart Disease and Cancer outweigh by nearly have deaths from Covid-19. Yet we have not seen our government mobilize, for the health of the nation, against obesity, demanding dietary obsequence, or the shutting down of unhealthy fast foods. Which one could argue is a huge cause of both heart disease and cancer.

Most people getting vaccinated are wrongfully assuming that this is an injection (jab) that’s been proven safe and effective.

They assume the companies providing it will stand behind it and that they will suffer few ill side effects. As in the past when they received vaccinations for the flu, pneumonia, shingles, and other things as well.

Those thinking on a little higher level know that a vaccine for a virus is a method whereby injecting parts or all of a microorganism (Covid-19 virus) will cause the body to develop antibodies against that microorganism (Covid-19) which will then continue to fight off the virus.

In the case of the American-made Covid-19 “vaccines”, this is not the case.

By not allowing the healthy public to develop “herd” immunity to this Coronavirus, can a case be made that demanding the Covid-19 shot be counterproductive to our long-term health?

A previous ’60 Minutes’ television news magazine segment showed an International Cold and Flu Clinic closing in Paris, France, about 40 years ago.

Their mission was to study colds and try to determine if there was a possible cure to the common cold or ‘coronavirus’. They concluded their mission stating something like (paraphrased):

The bad news is we have determined there will never be a vaccine for the common cold. The good news is we discovered there is around 4,000 different variants and once you have had one, your body will develop immunities and you will never get it again. Also, you can have multiple variants of colds at the same time which means you will not need to get sick 4,000 times to build immunities.

Here are the reasons why the Covid-19 ‘vaccine’ does not fit the definition of a vaccine.

Defining Vaccines

In every definition, vaccines involve injecting parts or all of a microorganism, such as a virus or bacteria, into your body to stimulate your immune system. This develops antibodies to fight the microorganism and build up your immune system. Covid-19 injections don’t work like that.

Instead of injecting microorganisms, they inject genetic material, a strand of synthesized messenger RNA, called mRNA.

The theory of this new Covid-19 ‘vaccine’ is that the mRNA messenger will give instructions to the cells of your body to produce antigenic substances such as viral protein fragments. This, in turn, will cause your body to develop antibodies to fight against those same substances that your body created.

This is a theory though in that it has not been tested as in previous vaccine trials. Particularly those trials ending after a death rate of 50.

Since this new Covid-19 solution doesn’t fit the definition of a vaccine, calling it this is both misleading and dangerous.

Using the word ‘vaccine’ creates the illusion it is a known safe thing. It makes people think it is safe. Haven’t vaccines have been around for a long time. Are they not largely accepted by the general public.

However, it’s actually an unknown making unprecedented changes to our God-given genetic code. Its intent is to rewrite our genetic code and nothing like this has ever been done before.

Doctors and scientists from all over the world have come down against the American-made mRNA gene modifying Covid-19 experimental drugs. They have done so because of ethics more so than whether they will work.

Ethically they were not tested properly before release.

The public was denied informed consent to know what is in the mRNA shots. we do not know the long-term health effects for those who have taken this experimental gene-altering drug masquerading as a vaccine.

Matter of fact, the very doctor who invented the theory of mRNA technology has called for these Covid-19 vaccinations to stop as recently as June.

In his interview with Del Bigtree of The Highwire, Dr. Robert Malone calls for a stop of COVID vaccines. He explained that the Covid-19 vaccine can cause an enhanced immune response, which creates a worse reaction when exposed to the natural coronavirus. (mRNA VACCINE INVENTOR CALLS FOR STOP OF COVID VAX)

Dr. Malone says that the mRNA vaccines can create auto-immunities in your body.

He says the resultant spike proteins are the most dangerous part for our bodies and can open up the blood-brain barrier. This has very dangerous implications for the human body and is why there have been so many adverse reactions to these supposed ‘vaccines’.

Dictionaries will now likely redefine vaccines to include mRNA modifications and this is wrong If the American Medical Association (AMA) has any credibility and power left at all, they should vehemently object to this. They must reverse the harm caused by this reckless misrepresentation.

Rush to Market

The COVID-19 mRNA modification drug development used different protocols than previous vaccines. The FDA granted special permission to producers, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, to expedite the development phases to complete them much faster than normal. And without trials.

Vaccines develop through phases that normally take years to complete followed by time for FDA approval.

Phase one is the development of the vaccine in the lab. Phase two is administering the vaccine to 45 test subjects (animal and/or human) in the trial. Phase three is the release of the results to the FDA for approval.



In the case of Moderna’s vaccine, the test subjects were put into two groups. One group getting a high dose and the other a low dose. Thereafter the results showed adverse systemic side effects experienced by 100% of the high dose recipients and 80% of low dose recipients. (Source: Dr. Carrie Madej)

However, the development process continued moving forward rapidly.

The FDA even allowed these Big Pharma drug pushers to conduct human trials prior to completing animal trials.

For the first time, animal and human trials were simultaneous rather than sequential. Ignoring these established safety procedures the FDA significantly increased the risk of adverse reactions and even death.

In addition, skipping all research regarding the long-term health risks, even though mRNA modifications are completely new science never done before, makes for an unknown future for all those to take the vaccine.

These new differences between the development of the COVID-19 ‘vaccine’ compared to previous vaccines confirm it is not a vaccine.

At least not in a traditional sense.

It is an experimental gene modification drug. If we can modify genes for Covid what gene modifications will come next? Sex or sexuality? Hair and eye colors? Predispositions to cancers or genetic diseases such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, Huntington’s, the list is long.

Also, it exposes the agencies charged with looking out for public health safety by showing they have another agenda and thus may be both liable and criminally negligent! The CDC has lost the public’s trust and they took the FDA along with them.

The COVID-19 mRNA modification drug does what no vaccines have ever done. They are bing being publicly distributed prior to getting FDA full approval. Even after 114.5 million people were injected the FDA had still not granted full authorization from experimental status.

That alone should be enough to give pause to any thinking person.

The mainstream news media rarely mentions reports on Covid-19 ‘vaccine’ side effects or related deaths. This could be because the information is not readily available. Or because they are Big Pharma is their biggest sponsor.

The FDA’s approval process for vaccines normally takes about ten years.

This Covid-19 experimental gene-altering drug was granted approval for experimental use in less than one year under the terms of their Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) designation.

This has never been done before with any previous vaccine. But then the Covid Vaccine is not a vaccine.

The Ad Nausea Hype and Public Relations Campaign with Questionable Numbers

Government leaders around the world are claiming the only way we’re ever going to return to life as normal is if the whole world puts their trust and hope in one of these ‘vaccines’.

In essence, they have become spokespersons for Big Pharma, which is benefitting from each and every shot. The fake hype became sinister when it began appealing to people’s greed with lotteries of cash prizes.

In the interest of public health safety and informed consent laws, Covid vaccines should be transparent. And Americans should know what it is which is; An experimental drug of mRNA gene modification. And where will this research go from here?

But that certainly wouldn’t have led to half of the population of the country accepting ‘the jab’, would it?

Misnaming an experimental gene modifying drug as a vaccine is criminal.

It also constitutes false advertising which violates informed consent laws.

“If you have to be persuaded, reminded, pressured, lied to, incentivized, coerced, bullied, socially shamed, guilt-tripped, threatened, paid, punished, and criminalized… if all of this is considered necessary to gain your compliance you can be absolutely certain that what is being promoted is NOT in your best interest.”

By definition, the Covid-19 ‘vaccine’ is not a vaccine

It is an experimental mRNA gene modification solution rolling out in an unprecedented way. It has unknown health implications for the future. mRNA was quickly put through development without scholarly peer-review knowing what it contains.

Rolling out at ‘warp speed’ with some of the questionable players in the game being the ones who are truly ‘warped’.

It is time for the public to demand answers of their elected leaders,

Coronavirus Fun Fact

Dr. June Almeida was the first virologist to discover the coronavirus in her lab in St Thomas’s Hospital in London in 1964. She went on to become a pioneer of virus imaging, whose work has come roaring back into focus during the present pandemic.

She was born in 1930 (June Hart), married in 1954, passing away in 2007.

########

Tel Aviv study: Natural immunity to Covid-19 is far superior to vaccines

Covid-19 Vaccine fallout: Lawsuits to country bans, people have concerns

Bombshell! Medical Professionals speak out Against Covid Vaccines, lawsuits pending

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a Christian conservative patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “- bringing little known facts to people who simply want to know the truth.” Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

Follow Mark on:

MeWe

LinkedIn

Gab

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

74 Million Red

Parler