Ukraine and its lesson in resilience for the World

SAN DIEGO,: The country of Ukraine, as of this writing and publication, is embroiled in an onslaught of hate and madness brought about by the Russian government that cannot abide with peace nor acceptance of the desire for freedom.

Outnumbered in troops, armament, and many forms of defense, the Ukrainian people are fighting for their very lives, homeland, and democratic way of life with the odds for success seemingly against them.

Ukraine is the second-largest European Country.

And it contributes some of the highest amounts of titanium, wheat, sugar beets, sunflower oil, natural gas and petroleum products produced world-wide.

A peaceful, joyful, and creative people, Ukrainians declared their independence in 1918; and, later officially adopted independence in 1990 by the Declaration of State Sovereignty by parliamentary process.





The Ukrainian unfortunate plight is being watched throughout the global community with sadness, disbelief and awe that any peoples could display such extreme courageousness and determination; and, relentless refusal to ever give up.

The beauty within this horrific event is witnessing the heart and soul of those who would give up their lives for their right to be free and live in a democracy. Ask yourself, could you so easily walk away from your home with only what you can carry?

As difficult as it is for us to witness their struggle, their gift to our entire world is their displays of incredible resilience.

Akin to all those who came before us, Ukrainians are bravely forging new lands, fighting for freedom, and willingly sacrificing their lives for it. While we are being reminded of what our forefathers and the patriots who fought for the ideals sacrificed for liberty.

I think Putin didn’t expect #Zelensky to become so popular. By his courage, his closeness to his people, Zelensky became a hero all over the world.

Pic: This evening President Zelensky eating with his troops.#Ukraine #UkraineRussiaWar #Zelenskyy #UkraineWar pic.twitter.com/2DoEz97S79 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy Fan Page (@Volodymyr_Zelen) February 28, 2022

Resilience and the ability to continuously bounce-back from adversity is critical to any form of survival.

Nothing nor anyone could progress away from adversities or setbacks without the spirit and determination to flourish and the conscious decision to never ever give up.

According to Psychology Today:

“Resilience is the psychological quality that allows some people to be knocked down by the adversities of life and come back at least as strong as before.”

Further, resilience means the “ability to change course, emotionally heal and continue moving towards their goals.

The first lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska she is set to defend her county too. Applause for the brave family #Ukraine #UkraineUnderAttack #Zelensky #Zelenskyy #RussiaUkraineWar pic.twitter.com/8i9qoQrnuL — Ambomai J Mulima (@Ambomai_Mulima) February 26, 2022

Optimism is a quality known to be inherent in those who are resilient.

Those with resiliance possess the ability to value failure and adversity as a teacher and not as an experience which would destroy them. Being able to overcome adversity, even as drastic as in Ukraine, encompasses an optimistic individual, body, mind and spirit.

Many are genetically predisposed towards optimism and some positive outlooks could be fostered by early childhood experiences. But the ability to push-back against adversity no matter the odds could also be acquired with practice and mindfulness.

The following are some steps to “How to Improve Resilience” offered by Mayo Clinic:

-Get connected–maintaining strong relationships help.

-Make every day meaningful–do something purposeful each day with purpose and gratefulness.

-Remain hopeful–stay open to the unforeseen possibilities which could lie ahead.

-Take care of yourself–maintain positive wellness and manage stress in healthful ways.

-Be proactive–find the best-possible pathways for the ability to overcome adversity and recover.

-Acceptance–by accepting that life is not always fair and that there will be times of adversity and setbacks, it is possible to move forward in strength and relentlessly choose to live the best-possible life.

Having a strong sense of purpose while developing a solid system of beliefs and positive values is important. Knowing what the bottom line is and what would be impossible to compromise to maintain them.

If ever there is doubt, remember this lesson in resilience from Ukraine-“-

“Give thought to the President of Ukraine fighting shoulder to shoulder with his people; the 80- year-old man enlisting to fight for his country and his grandchildren; Ukrainians standing at border barricades with only hammers as defense; the young man returning to Ukraine to risk his life for his motherland; citizens refusing to leave their beloved Capitol in spite of the treacherous bombings.”

Remember this time in history always and remain grateful that each of us living in a free and democratic society, no matter its imperfections, have every opportunity to choose resilience as a way of life and contribute our best-selves in meaningful, purposeful and contributory ways.

Being an overcomer does not mean that the outcome will always be what may have been hoped for or even desired –but what it means is that by refusing to give up remaining committed to being resilient there is greater opportunity for positive outcomes and moving forward.

From all of us at LifeCycles, our deepest prayers for Ukraine.



