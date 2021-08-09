Truth? Conspiracy? Theory? Are COVID vaccines harming Americans

VERO BEACH, FL: New developments and explosive COVID news continue almost daily now without any attention from the mainstream media. To make matters worse, some of what the mainstream media portrays as news turns out to be outright lies.

Lauren Witzke is from Delaware.

She attended Goldey-Beacom College where she earned a BBA in business management. Last year she won the Republican primary for Senator in Delaware with 57% of the vote defeating attorney and former Marine James DeMartino. She was defeated in the November general election by Democrat Incumbent Chris Coons with 57% of the vote.

Dr. Peter A. McCullough is an internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist, and professor of medicine at Texas A&M College of Medicine in Dallas.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. McCullough has been a leader in the medical response to the disaster.





He has published “Pathophysiological Basis and Rationale for Early Outpatient Treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Infection” in the American Journal of Medicine. Dr. McCullough is an advocate for the early treatment of COVID-19 using historically proven drugs over the new experimental vaccines.

A recent interview of Dr. Peter A. McCullough (August 6) by TruNews personalities Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke is leaving people with their jaws on their chests.

Witzke asked,

“So we have been seeing these videos everywhere of people becoming magnetic after getting the vaccinations… like at the injection site. Some people all over their bodies, I’m not sure if those are real… I actually wanted to show you a video of what I did to my grandparents. I checked my grandparents both had the Moderna vaccine.

And I was like, I have to see this for myself. And I wanted to run this for you because it was obviously a pull, uh, a magnetic pull to the spot on their arms. Um, you could not change my mind that what I saw wasn’t real! Every news outlet is telling me that I am insane for what I saw for myself. There was an obvious pull at the injection site of where my grandparents got vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine.”

Witzke then showed a video of her grandparents having a hair bobby pin sticking to their arm at what she purported to be the injection site of their arm. This conversation comes up at the 22.30 mark of the video.

She went on to ask Dr. McCullough,

“I am wondering if you can tell me what could be causing this? You know, because I can’t find the truth anywhere but I know what I saw and I know what I felt and there was obviously a pull.”

Comedian and actor Chico Marx once spoke a line in a movie which became a common quote, “Who you gonna believe, me or your own eyes?”

This quote plays well after viewing both the election fraud caught on video in Georgia and Michigan as well as pieces of metal sticking to arms after the COVID vaccines! Most people are going to believe their own eyes!

Dr. McCullough seemed shaken by the video as he responded,

“Well, I, I, um, I’m reassured to know that this is a relative of yours and that you in fact observed it. Um, at one point in time I was the chief of cardiology at the University of Missouri in Kansas City and Missouri is what is called ‘the show me state’ and I have always said, ‘Boy, I wish somebody would show that to me,’ and you did.”

He went on to say,

“I simply don’t know. Um, all I can say is that it seems like there are almost too many of these videos, too many credible people like you showing us that… It, it, it is in some way uhhhh, the magnetism again is one of these very disturbing things that we are seeing in the vaccine program and there appears to be, uh, no explanation for it…

Uh, the CDC has on its website many different disclaimers that, that, the vaccines don’t have trackers in them, they don’t have nanotechnology… You know one may ask, ‘Why does the CDC need to put all of these disclaimers on their website?’

Before anybody gets “the jab”, they have the right to know how the three vaccines compare in every aspect including side effects. They also should have the right to demand the Chinese vaccine which does not contain RNA. CoronaVac has been accepted by the W.H.O. and is being used in over 70 different countries around the world.

You should know:

Baylor Scott & White Health is suing a physician Dr. Peter McCullough for claiming to be affiliated with the Dallas-based health system. Dr. McCullough says he hasn’t claimed to be employed by Baylor Scott & White since leaving the system earlier this year.

Dr. Peter McCullough, MD, entered a separation agreement with the health system in February. Baylor Scott & White alleges Dr. McCullough breached the agreement stating he is affiliated with Baylor. The separation of the two appear to be brought on by what Baylor deems, “…his controversial views about COVID-19 vaccines on the internet, in print and on television.”

They also allege his statements on COVID-19 and its related vaccines have confused the public, the media and the healthcare community. Which begs the question, “Are they also suing Anthony Fauci?!”

“The lawsuit was filed to enforce this separation and avoid public confusion,” Baylor Scott & White said. “We take very seriously our responsibility to be a trusted source of medical information in the communities we serve.”

Dr. McCullough’s lawyer claims the suit is about trying to silence the physician. He said Dr. McCullough always tells producers that he no longer works at Baylor Scott & White Health, but the media continues to cite his former titles.

