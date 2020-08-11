Travel safety tips for Summertime road trips during COVID-19

SAN DIEGO, August 11, 2020 — Summertime road trips are the best way to get out and enjoy nature. We all need a break, but it is important to practice sun safety and measures for staying healthy during this pandemic.

One of the benefits of taking a vacation is breaking free from the daily grind of everyday life

Explore new locales even if they are only a drive away, experience new sights, enjoy local foods and our glorious national parks.

Road trips provide experiences that are invaluable for personal growth, and rejuvenation.

Stay healthy and alert

The simple things can make all the difference between a vacation and a travel nightmare.





Start each day with a healthful breakfast

This supports the physical and mental vitality needed to enjoy every moment. Carry healthy snacks like nuts and dried fruits to avoid hunger and keep your energy up.

Keep active:

Climbing stairways and walk pathways allow you to get some exercise in while maintaining a safe distance from other nature seekers. Besides, you’ll see and experience more when you walk rather than ride around a new city!

Remember to wear well-fitting, comfortable shoes which are matched to your expected needs. Make sure that you use them before you go so that they’re broken in. This will make all the difference between an enjoyable and a painful vacation.

Dress appropriately for the conditions and environment being visited. Choosing easy to pack and low-maintenance clothes. You’ve heard it a thousand times, but layering is key to avoid packing bulky, cold-weather clothing and keeping comfortable as temperatures change.

Taking advantage of a little known law for post-pandemic travel

Wear sunscreen and sun-protective clothing and hats for sun safety. A white t-shirt offers about as much protection from the sun as bare skin. This isn’t advice just for the beach, but also high altitudes like Half Dome in Yosemite, that are brutal for UV exposure.

Carry a water bottle for hydration and to protect you from untested water sources. You’ll need a lot more water if you’re hiking in the Grand Canyon, than a cooler locale.

Pay careful attention to water advisories in places like national parks. If a sign says you need a quart of water to complete a hike, take two.

Covid-19 travel tips:

Mayo Clinic offers helpful advice when traveling:

Practice good hygiene

Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds often with soap and water

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with your elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze, follow up by washing your hands or using a hand sanitizer

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Restaurants:

Pay online for food to limit contact with others

If eating in, make sure there are social distancing protocols and good ventilation

Hotels:

Bring your own cleaning supplies

Disinfect surfaces like light switches and remotes

Check the hotel’s cancellation policy





Gas stations

Use gloves when pumping gas, using ATM or other public keypads. If you need to use the washroom, take your cleaning wipes and use them on doors, faucets, and the toilet – handle and seat.

The CDC recommends you do some research on the location you are traveling to:

Is COVID-19 spreading in your destination?

Take into consideration if someone you live with could become very ill if infected with COVID-19 after you return from your travels

Anyone can get the virus, but the probability for older adults or those with underlying conditions is greatly increased

Check for state travel advisories before you begin your journey

Mosquitos love it when you take a vacation, so carry mosquito and insect repellent.

Pack prescribed medications. If lying, remember to pack them appropriately in travel bags or suitcases, and keep a copy of your prescription.

Take an extra pair of prescription eyeglasses?

Take your cell phone, and car chargers, so you can make reservations on the spot for takeout food or accommodations for the night. Some cars have a built-in GPS, but if your’s does not, you can easily order a navigation system from your local electronics store, it is best to do this in advance of your trip.

Planning ahead will ensure that any vacation can be a time for relaxation, discovery, excitement and fun!

Returning home in good health by practicing mindful wellness while traveling will multiply the positive benefits of experiencing new locales, enriching your life with inspiring memories when you come home that will be enjoyed for years to come.



Until next time, enjoy the ride in good health!

(Main image: Thanks to Matteo Di Iorio for making this photo available freely on @unsplash🎁https://unsplash.com/photos/VD-Vjc8VmRA )

