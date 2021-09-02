Top FDA doctors resign over CDC overreach on Covid-19 Vaccines

WASHINGTON: Two of top Food and Drug Administration vaccine regulators are resigning in protest over the Biden administration’s push to encourage booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines. The two regulators are Dr. Marion Gruber and Dr. Phillip Krause. They plan to be gone by November. The resignations come during an aggressive campaign by the Biden administration to encourage Americans to get a booster shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines if they had one of those two previously.

Dr. Gruber, the director of the vaccines office at the FDA, and Dr. Krause, her deputy, do not believe there is data to justify these Covid-19 vaccine booster shots, according to New York Times reporting. Both have seen the White House’s push for vaccine booster shots as unnecessary pressure on the FDA to rapidly authorize these doses without required data. The two of them are frustrated with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its advisory committee.

The two feel the CDC is playing too large a role in decisions that traditionally fall solely within the domain of the FDA, CNBC reported. The autonomy of the FDA is being compromised by the CDC.

Dr. Peter Marks, the FDA’s top vaccine regulator, announced the retirement of the two employees in an email to employees. He said he would serve as acting director of the vaccines office until a permanent successor is found.





“Thank you so much to Marion and Phil for all that they have contributed and continue to contribute to the agency, and thanks so much to each of you for all that you do every day,” Marks wrote in the email.

The White House coronavirus response coordinator, Jeffrey D. Zients, was asked by reporters about these resignations.

He said vaccine booster shots were dependent on FDA review.

“As our medical experts laid out, having reviewed all the available data, it is in their clinical judgment that it is time to prepare Americans for a booster shot,” Zients said in a briefing, according to the New York Times.

The Times reported the FDA is planning to hold a public panel meeting to discuss the booster shots. The FDA is also planning to determine if Covid-19 vaccines should be made available to children under the age of 12.

Johnson & Johnson last week became the latest Big Pharma company to announce the results of booster shot trials.

They claim participants had a nine-fold increase in Covid-19 antibodies after the booster. However, all 4 American vaccine makers refuse to address questions about their mRNA vaccines that many contend do not really qualify as vaccines at all but more of an experimental drug with questionable intended outcomes.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has also reportedly pushed a recurring vaccine schedule with the White House. Fauci is the Chief Medical Advisor to the President. Fauci is the highest-paid public servant receiving $400,000 annually before benefits.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recent mandate is that all military service members get the Covid-19 vaccine. However, he has not yet mandated the booster shots.

The military policy says any Marine or sailor who refuses the vaccination will face administrative action. There are some exemptions troops can ask for. This is possible because the Defense Department is ordering the vaccination policy. Therefore it is a lawful general order.

“The order to obtain full vaccination is a lawful order, and failure to comply is punishable as a violation of a lawful order under Article 92, Uniform Code of Military Justice, and may result in punitive or adverse administrative action or both,” Del Toro wrote in his all-hands message. “The Chief of Naval Operations and Commandant of the Marine Corps have authority to exercise the full range of administrative and disciplinary actions to hold non-exempt service members appropriately accountable. This may include, but is not limited to, removal of qualification for advancement, promotions, reenlistment, or continuation, consistent with existing regulations, or otherwise considering vaccination status in personnel actions as appropriate.”

The policy does allow for certain exemptions though as follows:

“Permanent medical exemptions will be granted only when an individual has a medical contraindication to the required COVID-19 vaccine(s),” the Marine Corps wrote in MARADMIN 462/21. “For COVID-19 vaccination, a permanent medical exemption must be approved by the first O-5 or O-6 command surgeon in the member’s chain of command, after initial recommendation by a licensed DoD healthcare provider, and after evaluation by an appropriate medical specialist when appropriate.”

A unit without a command surgeon must submit a permanent medical exemption request to the Director of Health Services, Headquarters Marine Corps, after getting an appropriate initial recommendation by a licensed DoD healthcare provider.

The tyrannical Biden administration is now pressuring private sector employers to implement vaccine mandates

The FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for those 16 and older in July. Many believe this will pave the way for vaccine mandates and possibly booster shots of America’s youth. Those who adamantly oppose vaccinating America’s youth stand by 3 main talking points:

1. The mortality rate for teens and pre-teens is negligible and they do not need the vaccine.

2. The high number of breakthrough cases showing up in hospitals now shows the vaccine is now where near as ineffective as sold.

3. The drug companies refuse to answer questions about vaccine samples and blood samples now analyzed by independent doctors and scientists from here and abroad.

The experimental Covid-19 vaccines received full FDA approval in mid-August despite VAERS reports of Covid-19 vaccine side effects and deaths in the tens of thousands.

The timing is suspicious to many. Because it was after the Biden administration put pressure on the FDA to approve the vaccines. While the White House claims some 70% of Americans have taken the vaccine, many believe the number is closer to 50% or less.

Another example of right trumping wrong, Melinda Gates is divorcing Bill Gates.

Publically Bill implied the divorce was the result of him having an association with pedophile Jeffery Epstein. Incluidng his visiting his exclusive Little Saint James tropical island. Newspapers came out with their versions of the story. (Bill Gates opens up about divorce, says it was a ‘mistake’ to meet Epstein)

However, others who know the couple think Melinda’s concern by the ethics of Bill’s relationship with Fauci. And the Covid-19 pandemic and its related ‘vaccines’ to follow.

Just like Fauci in 2017, in 2017 Bill Gates warned the world of an upcoming pandemic,

“There is a reasonable probability the world will experience such an outbreak in the next 10 to 15 years.”

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is one of the largest philanthropic organizations in the world. For reasons unknown their foundation sold all of its shares of Apple, Twitter, and Amazon. Just several months before they filed for divorce. The Gates are worth around 130 billion dollars. Bill Gates is America’s largest farmer in – America owning the most farmland of anyone. (Bill Gates: America’s Top Farmland Owner)

Melinda, his wife of 27 years has yet to comment on the divorce. But it is possible she feels much the same as the rest of us,

“How does a guy who develops computer software so prone to viruses earn a place on the national stage as a voice for human virology when he never even graduated college?”

Another thing that could have bothered Melinda was the outbreak of Covid-19 and the resultant vaccines. Particularly after Bill gave a TED talk in 2015 where he said,

“First, we’ve got population. The world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s headed up to about nine billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that by, perhaps, 10 or 15 percent. But there, we see an increase of about 1.3.”

Many sources on the Internet have sought to explain away this quote as missing context. But hey, it is what it is. For those curious, there was no prenuptial agreement.

