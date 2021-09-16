FLORIDA: Joe Biden recently spoke to the nation threatening to fine businesses if their employees do not receive the SARS-CoV-2 vaccination. Biden ordering every governmental employee to take the vaccination or lose their jobs. This including the military. But exempting the Post Office? The question is, why would so many refuse the free vaccination? The answer lies somewhere between distrust of government and distrust of big pharmaceutical companies. Both of which are making billions on this new science.

First of all, there is a significant number who have already received the vaccination. And with relatively few deaths or major side effects related to it. However, it does not answer the question as to the long-term effects on the recipients or their offspring. And therein lies the fear forcing them to decide not to partake.

To understand their fears, let’s start by understanding what this new vaccine is.

Two of them, Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, are known as mRNA vaccines, while the third, Johnson & Johnson-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, are adenovirus vectors based on viral vector technology.

Both of these new vaccines are based on scientific research that goes back thirty years. However, both are making their appearance now for the very first time, prompting the CDC to alter the definition of a vaccine. (Why did CDC change its definition for ‘vaccine’? Agency explains move as skeptics lurk)





This means that scientists have, until now, not found a viable use for the technology over three decades of research. Meaning neither vaccine is proven science.

From the Pfizer-BioNTech website:

“Researchers have been studying and working with mRNA vaccines for decades. Interest has grown in these vaccines because they can be developed in a laboratory using readily available materials. This means the process can be standardized and scaled up, making vaccine development faster than traditional methods of making vaccines.”

By traditional methods, they mean proven methods. And developed using readily available materials means not spending time or money on using specific cells known to work against a specific virus. Finally, saying that the process can be standardized and scaled up, making development faster, scares most. Because it means that the pharmaceutical companies do not have to meet present quality control standards. That they are immune to legal prosecution does not help untrusting Americans.

Think about what blunders big pharma made in the past.

Thalidomide comes to mind and is probably the seed that planted so much distrust of big pharma in the minds of many.

Thalidomide was a widely used drug in the late 1950s and early 1960s to treat nausea in pregnant women. However, it became apparent in the 1960s that thalidomide treatment resulted in severe congenital disabilities in thousands of children. Many Thalidomide babies were born without arms and other defects.

Because it was a 60s international wake-up call on the side effects of drugs, those fears were handed down from generation to generation, ending with today’s young people not trusting big pharma. But the distrust goes deeper.

First released in 1975, Cylert was intended to treat ADHD/ADD by stimulating the central nervous system.

Geared towards children, it boasted its safety by proclaiming its minimal cardiovascular effects. And, indeed, there were no heart problems — just liver toxicity. But, remember this treatment was first tested and approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

There were 13 cases of acute liver failure reported to the FDA, 11 of which resulted in death or liver transplant. While this number may seem relatively low, the reported figure is based on positively recognizing the connection between the drug and the health problem. Unfortunately, for any number of reasons, it can be difficult to make the connection directly.

An entire generation of moms trusted doctors and therapists to recommend safe treatment for children, mostly boys, who were not complacent and submissive. Unfortunately, this drug therapy silenced an entire generation of children. Drugs are still used with children diagnosed with hyperactivity, but to a much lesser degree today as parents saw normal children turn into zombies using prescribed drug regimes. Many horror stories resulted from the overprescribing of drugs to children.

This leads to the over-prescribing of opioids, enriching Big Pharma with FDA approval. .

Today we have a crisis on our hands, thanks to the over-prescription of opioids. Americans see the results and the unsustainable death rate related to opioids. All of which could have been avoided by doctors using more control when prescribing this known dangerous drug.

This is actually a fairly typical story when it comes to prescription drugs in America. Opioids are but one class of drugs that have been abused with disastrous effects. For example, downers that have morphine-like effects were first overprescribed in the late 60s. In fact, morphine and heroin themselves were once pain-reducing wonder drugs, widely accepted by the medical community and the public. Heroin was once even marketed as “the safe, non-addictive” substitute for morphine in the late 1800.

Our Government and FDA are not afraid to experiment on Americans.

The Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis in the Negro Male was an ethically abusive study conducted between 1932 and 1972. The United States Public Health Service and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention promised free health care to 600 African American men in Macon County, Alabama. The participant’s goal was to regain health. However, the USPH and CDC wanted to study the progression of the disease.

The men were treated with aspirin and mineral supplements placebos even after penicillin became an inexpensive cure for syphilis.

The study did not shut down until public outrage following a story released by Jean Heller of the Associated Press:

By that time, 28 participants had perished from syphilis, 100 more had passed away from related complications, at least 40 spouses had been diagnosed with it, and the disease had been passed to 19 children at birth. – Tuskegee Experiment: The Infamous Syphilis Study

Why did the study take nearly 25 years after penicillin was found to cure the disease? First, researchers wanted to be able to autopsy participants to see how the disease progressed internally.

1989 Government study of measles vaccines

In 1989 there was a U.S. measles epidemic. A government-sponsored study of two measles vaccines was conducted on nearly 1,500 minority infants in Los Angeles. However, according to federal health officials, government officials did not inform parents that one of the vaccines was experimental.

“A mistake was made,” said Dr. David Satcher, director of the Atlanta-based federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one of the study sponsors. “It shocked me.”

More telling is Satcher’s remarking that:

“Every little mistake like that seeds the concerns of people,” he said. “We need to move to a new level of assurance so people can really trust what we’re doing.”

All leading us right back to the conundrum over the Covid vaccine, trust.

As we have seen, the federal government, through the FDA, big pharmaceutical companies, and our personal physicians, have all let us down by prescribing drugs that hurt us worse than the illness itself. So, who do we trust?

Certainly not our elected officials. Some still remember the debacle over the swine flu vaccine of 1976.

On February 4, 1976, a young soldier named David Lewis died of a new form of flu. In the middle of the month, F. David Matthews, the U.S. Secretary of Health, Education and Welfare, announced that an epidemic of the flu killed Pvt. Lewis was due in the fall.

“The indication is that we will see a return of the 1918 flu virus that is the most virulent form of flu,” he went on, reminding people that the 1918 outbreak of “Spanish flu” killed half a million Americans.

Swine Flu outbreak

To help in the 1976 re-election of Gerald Ford, researchers at the Centers for Disease Control thought Swine-Flu could well be a new, even deadlier strain genetically close to the 1918 strain of the flu.

What followed turned into a fiasco. To avoid an epidemic, the CDC believed, at least 80 percent of the United States population would need to be vaccinated. Political pressure upon those who didn’t comply became overbearing. As a result, emergency legislation for the “National Swine Flu Immunization Program” was signed into effect in mid-April.

By the time immunizations began on October 1, though, the epidemic never happened. (although Legionnaires’ Disease had confused matters further.)

While the epidemic never materialized, many rushed to be vaccinated due to the panic that politics created.

Unfortunately, instead of being a savior, the quickly developed vaccine caused 450-odd people to contact Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare neurological disorder. On its website, the CDC notes that people who got the vaccination did have an increased risk of “approximately one additional case of GBS for every 100,000 people who got the swine flu vaccine.” A rate of occurrence that is unacceptable to most.

Nonetheless, the government set in motion a panic for political reasons.

Anti-vaxxers and Covid-19

With all this background readily available via the internet, the anti-vaxxer movement is growing, particularly among those already distrustful of government and the liberal community controlling the narrative. The anti-vaxxer movement has been the force to change laws allowing unvaccinated children into schools, bringing back nearly eradicated diseases.

Then along comes COVID-19, with a looming election campaign nearing. And again, a panic began as a result of politics. So who do you trust? The government? How has that worked out? Dr. Fauci has changed his mind so many times on the Covid issue that no one can follow his directives.

Big pharma has led us down a destructive path for profit too many times to count in the past century. But, of course, they have also developed life-saving medications. Do you trust them?

Or how about politicians? They have lied to us constantly, more so in the past five years than ever before. Do you trust them?

To allow the vaccination or not turns into a real-life or death decision, recently exacerbated by unbelievable political pressure. In full disclosure, this writer has had both shots. But I am old, so thinking about long-term effects didn’t play into my calculations.

My grandson, however, refuses. This is because he has seen the results of too many failed projects from big pharma, driven by politics. In short, in my belief, that is the reason that so many refuse to get the Covid shot.

They no longer trust government, politics, the CDC, or any other alphabet group inside the Beltway.

The biggest reason may be found in the words of President Ronald Regan:

