The unintended consequences of vaccine mandates on Black Americans

FLORIDA: Why are Democrats pushing vaccine mandates as many blacks are refusing to take the vaccine? More than any other group in America. This conundrum baffles Democrats simply because they do not have the intellectual capacity to understand that the unintended consequences of their spazmatic Covid-19 response hurt those they claim to champion more than any other group in America.

In fact, some are calling the push to force everyone, including African-Americans, to take the yet unproven vaccine a return to Jim Crow days. Why would they say that? Because like Jim Crow days, the Democrat party believes it knows better than anyone else. Forcing those who do not comply with their tyrannical policies into compliance through passing draconian laws, mandates, and executive orders.

Whether those laws, mandates, or executive orders are legal or not, Democrats don’t care. And they enforce their views by today’s modern-day KKK; Antifa and BLM. They have also enlisted a new and vital teammate to their Jim Crow team. No, not the media, after all, they were in their pocket during the height of Jim Crow; however, now it is big tech.

You know, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. In fact, Biden has admitted to working with them to restrict dialog about his vaccination and mask mandates. Big tech is going well beyond sanctioning Covid descent. They are identifying and silencing all speech that they, in their infinite wisdom, determine detrimental to their Marxist views. All for the greater good. As they see it.





Blacks have good reason to refuse the vaccinations

Blacks do not trust the government. And with good reason. They see the oversized Marxist-leaning government, as do most Americans, as destructive to the ideals of American. Their distrust is well-founded, and it is deep, based on histories of Government failures and past experiments.

Some blacks, when speaking about refusing the Covid-19 vaccine will mention the Tuskegee Syphilis experiments conducted on blacks back in 1932.

Those experiments lasted for 40 years enrolling poor black males in Tuskegee Alabama, promising medical care for the scourge of syphilis. But the government lied and they never provided that care. In order to track the disease’s full progression, researchers provided no effective care as the men died, went blind or insane or experienced other severe health problems due to their untreated syphilis.

But this is not ancient history. The research to track the progress of the disease was shut down in 1972. After generations of Black Alabama sharecroppers were allowed to suffer the effects of the disease, despite penicillin being recognized as the “cure” for sexually transmitted disease in 1947.

Tuskegee Experiment: The Infamous Syphilis Study:

“In the mid-1960s, a PHS venereal disease investigator in San Francisco named Peter Buxton found out about the Tuskegee study and expressed his concerns to his superiors that it was unethical. In response, PHS officials formed a committee to review the study but ultimately opted to continue it—with the goal of tracking the participants until all had died, autopsies were performed and the project data could be analyzed.

Buxton then leaked the story to a reporter friend, who passed it on to a fellow reporter, Jean Heller of the Associated Press. Heller broke the story in July 1972, prompting public outrage and forcing the study to finally shut down.

By that time, 28 participants had perished from syphilis, 100 more had passed away from related complications, at least 40 spouses had been diagnosed with it and the disease had been passed to 19 children at birth.” – Elizabeth Nix – History.com

The poor sharecroppers of Tuskegge trusting their Democrat government brought program were met with slow, agonizing deaths. A death as horrific and wrong as the experiments Nazis performed on their captives. (Top 10 Horrific Nazi Human Experiments)

But it went beyond only one test, it prevailed throughout the nation as presidents, Senators, congressmen, most of them Democrats, passed and enforced legislation that paralleled the Jim Crow laws of the south. Up until the mid-1950s, the only federal authority to stand up for black’s rights was Republican president, Dwight D. Eisenhower

President Eisenhower federalized National Guard troops to force segregation at Little Rock’s Central High School in Arkansas. As local governments did their worst to hold blacks down, their counterparts in the federal government aided them. Again this is not a big trust builder.

Add to that the U.S. government’s part in the forced sterilization of poor, mentally ill, disabled, or immoral people, based on the once-popular concept known as eugenics

The Eugenics program created by Sir Francis Galton, and furthered by Margaret Sanger, founder of Planned Parenthood, was a program to reduce the numbers in the African-American community first through forced sterilization and abortions. It was not designed for the rich white women screaming “my body, my choice” in 2021. It was designed to eliminate the growth of black communities in America. And it was used by Hitler to eliminate the deplorable of Europe. (The Role of the US Government in the Forced Sterilization of Black Women)

Blacks have every right to be more than distrusting of a government program that forces them to do almost anything, including the taking of an unproven vaccination.

“For many, it is one of distrust—well-documented, well-earned distrust on the part of government toward communities of color,” Jones Austin said Tuesday. “The lack of medical and mental health treatment through the years, or inferior treatment—like treating Blacks not as humans but medical bodies—is a lot of reason to distrust.” – Jennifer Jones Austin, CEO of the Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies in Newsweek

Yet, that is exactly what the Biden administration and Democrats across the nation are doing with their vaccine mandates.

The Woke NFL is being asked to demand, as a condition of employment, that each and every player must prove that they have had their Covid-19 vaccination prior to being allowed to continue to play.

A lot of those NFL players are African-Americans. Just as the NBA players who will be coerced to be vaccinated are.

Black American Olympic athletes are being treated badly due to their refusal to be inoculated.

However, blacks’ refusal to be vaccinated does not end with overpaid athletes being forced, at the threat of losing their more than generous salaries.

It is happening in all aspects of local government where the 2021 Covid Nazis are demanding all governmental employees be vaccinated or suffer harsh punishment, including firing. Government employees often having far more to lose than just a job. Those employees have worked hard, built savings accounts, and climbed the ladder. Just over 20 percent of the black workforce is employed by federal, state, and local governments. After Democrats mandate federal employees to take the vaccine, it is doubtless they will tie social safety net assistance to vaccines and mothers will be forcing an untested vaccine on their children in order to feed them.

And these mandates to inoculate everyone in America, are pushing woke private businesses to do the same.

This has caused the largest rift between the Democrat Party and African-Americans since the mid-1950s.

As white Democrats instill new and innovative ways to force blacks into compliance over Covid-19 restrictions, the African-American community is silently moving away from them.

In fact, blacks are joining conservatives in an alliance that was once thought impossible. It started with President Trump’s crime policies and the realization that MAGA supporters are not the racists that the MSM falsely made them out to be. That conservatives are generally not racist, but Democrats, who insist on judging people by the color of their skin, or what God they pray to, are.

Democrats, not conservatives, demand that certain numbers of each institution be of a certain race, color, sex, gender, or religion. It is so confusing that not only are whites victims of discrimination but so are Asians. Democrat bean-counting is so schizophrenic that their own base, working Americans, are now on their hit list.

As are blacks, who do not bend to the will of Democrats. And those blacks who see the government shipping illegal immigrants, many with Covid and tuberculosis, into their neighborhoods. Vying for the same limited number of jobs. Holding blacks further behind.

This movement of blacks away from the Democrat Party started as a trickle of informed African-Americans that were once solidly Democrats. Most of the early converts to Trump and the MAGA cause were business owners and professionals.

But that changed as Democrats supported crime and criminals over law and order, and the victims of those crimes. Many were disproportionately black. (12 Killed, 70 People Shot Over Weekend in Chicago)

Under Trump, African-Americans were employed more than at any other time in American history.

And, as any American would, the black community finding employment and stepping away from government dependency, was a welcome change. Blacks are not a monolithic group of takers. They are absolutely no different than any other American, no matter what race, skin color, or religion. All Americans want the very same thing as anyone else. They want to work to earn their slice of the American dream. The pride of honest work, leading to the home, family, and religious choice. (Is government dependency like slavery?)

And under Trump, they finally found their bite of that liberty pie.

It is why so many blacks and Latinos, voted for Trump in 2020. In fact, he doubled his support among African-Americans from 6% in 2016 to 12% in 2020. And blacks were not alone in their support for the man who provided jobs to them. The Latin vote was up to 38% for Trump.

And now, as Democrats demand that blacks supplicate to their demands for Covid compliance, many more Blacks are abandoning the Democrat Party. African-Americans are finding strange bedfellows in the conservative and libertarian movements. All want the same thing, and that is that big Democrat government stop their demands to usurp our freedom and liberty. Because it is not about Covid, it is about control. Blacks and their white, Asian, and Latino counterparts will suffer equally at the hands of power-mad Democrats.

Yet, Biden’s government does not exhibit the same demands with illegal aliens crossing our border. (30 percent of illegal immigrants in border facilities refused COVID vaccine: report)

In the strangest set of circumstances conceivable, a coalition of groups is coming together to wipe Democrats out of office in 2022. It is the unintended consequences of Democrat Socialist policies that sap freedom from Americans who love that sweet taste of liberty.

While everything seems at its lowest point politically, in reality, the winds of change are shifting faster than anyone can imagine. 2022 will start a new chapter in America.

Ronald Reagan said it best, “Americans will always do the right thing.”

