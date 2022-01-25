SAN DIEGO, January 25, 2022– When thinking about an orange, it is impossible not to have flashbacks of early childhood experiences driving with family from San Diego to Disneyland in Anaheim, CA. Miles and miles of orange groves lined the highway, with magnificent bursts of oranges amidst what appeared like never-ending groves; and with fragrant intoxicating scents of orange blossoms beckoning to passers-by.

Orange perfume in small bottles delicately wrapped and then adorned with one tiny orange blossom. was sold in little shops.

The memory is one this writer carries to this day, especially important as groves of orange trees have been largely replaced with massive development, freeways, traffic, and influxes of businesses, homes, and people.

Originating from the warm areas of South and Southeast China, oranges have a history back to before Christ in what is today regions of India and China. This round, juicy citrus fruit now grows in many warm regions around the world.





Known for its bright color, from orange to reddish-yellow, it attracts immediate attention in any marketplace.

Shoppers are literally seduced by their color and fragrance. You have naval oranges, juice oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Mandarin oranges and more. Orange is the color of Southeast Asia Buddhist monk robes which symbolizes the letting go of materialism.

For Americans, the color orange also brings thoughts of crinkled leaves in autumn and the advent of Halloween pumpkins.

The orange is one of the most popular fruits in America, and one of the top choices for fruit juice selection.

It is interesting to note that one cup of commercial orange juice has twice the calories of eating one orange; and, generally contains sugar while lacking the healthful fiber contained in regular oranges. If you prefer your oranges juiced, pick up a hand juicer and squeeze your own. It is worth the effort for that fresh flavor and satisfying pulp.

Grown primarily in the warm-weather climates of Florida, Texas, and California, oranges are available almost year-round.

Oranges popularity is well earned. One orange will contain approximately 80% of the minimum daily requirement for Vitamin C, which is an excellent antioxidant. They all support immune cells with their daunting task of staving off diseases, including cardiovascular disease.

Replete with potassium, folate, and Vitamin A, oranges may reduce lung, mouth, stomach, and head and neck cancer; and, may help prevent the formation of kidney stones.

In addition to being a health ally, oranges are delicious and versatile.

Peeled, orange segments make a lovely snack, or homemade juice, the magnificent original orange could easily become a household staple enjoyable to eat. Oranges can also be used in bright strawberry, orange with basil salad or even an easy-to-make chocolate orange torte.

And for the lovers of the world, it may also be a mild aphrodisiac!

Enjoy a bright, uplifting, and attention-grabbing orange that is pleasing to the eye and healthy for our bodies, hearts, and minds.

Until next time, enjoy the ride in good health!

(Main image: Thanks to Philippe Gauthier @phil_gauthier for making this photo available freely on Unsplash 🎁

https://unsplash.com/photos/eaOjEz8746k )