March 20 is the vernal equinox with the stress relieving melody of bird song

SAN DIEGO The first day of spring arrives on March 20, 2021, this year, it also denotes the arrival of the vernal (spring) equinox in North America, according to Farmers Almanac. The word vernal means “new”, and equinox (Latin) consists of “equal” and “night”.

In the purest form of its meaning, the vernal equinox is the time at which darkness is replaced with light. It is also the time when bird song provides an uplifting melody with the onset of spring and resounding hopefulness that the end of COVID is near.

What an inspiring occurrence and concept for those of us who are feeling beleaguered by the constraints and impacts of COVID

There is a feeling of hopefulness promulgated by springtime which signals the natural world to renew.

The melody of the bird songs is nature’s symphony which arouses us all with positive spirit and bliss.





As birds joyously sing while discovering their new homes to build nests and procreation begins, new life will begin anew.

In spring, nature becomes green again. Even after destructive fires; new life is created which procreates many different species of plant, insect, and animal life.

The joy of bird song

One glorious advent which signifies springtime is the escalating, resounding sound from our bird kingdom. The melodious birdsong greeting us in the morning as we wake. Nature’s symphony delights and soothes the human soul, reminding us that we are not alone and very much a part of a finely tuned life and global experience.

There is no better time than now to take stock of the beautiful world around us than at a time when Coronavirus 19 is threatening human life with either illness or death. In fact, it is threatening our very existence, our daily habits and our way of life with a sense of uncertainty and sometimes fear.

Times have felt uncertain and unpredictable as we adjusted to daily changes and habits which were necessary to adjust to a temporarily changing world.

The beauty of birdsong awakens us to the beauty around us and within us year after year demonstrating the rhythms of life and the reality of hope for better days to come

If your health allows, go outside to enjoy the warmer weather and soak in the healing, Vitamin D rich, sun.

Make sure your health allows you to go outside. If taking a walk, practice social distancing and healthy habits, such as a good hand and face scrubbing when you get home. Remember, soap and warm water is your best defense against all the CoronaVirus strains, including COVID-19.

Many species of songbirds fly northward from faraway lands imbued with migratory passion.

This predictable migratory event is fueled by their desire to find plentiful food supplies, suitable mates, and ideal nesting places for female birds to lay their eggs and tend to offspring.

Wikipedia states there are approximately 5,000 species of songbirds worldwide

with evidence suggesting they evolved over 50 million years ago.





There are approximately 650 species of songbirds who reside within North America, according to The Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

Across America, a variety of Warblers, Flycatchers, Buntings, Swallows, Doves, Vireos, Orioles, Finches, Larks, and hundreds of more species of songbird provide their unmistakable euphonious message that spring’s promise of new life has arrived.

In a 2013 study, “Birdsong: is it music to their ears?” by Sarah E. Earp and Donna L. M, Department of Psychology, Emory University, Atlanta, GA, USA for Frontiers of Evolutionary Neuroscience,” the writers say,

“Both birdsong and music elicit responses not only in brain regions associated directly with reward but also in the interconnected regions that are thought to regulate emotion.”

It is impossible to deny the negative impact noise-related stress has on emotional and physical well-being

With ever-increasing noise decibels impacting the environment along with ever-increasing population growth, there will continue to be greater health and emotional problems as a result.

Some common forms of negative environmental, noise-related health difficulties that might occur include the weakened immune system, compromised digestive system, lowering the development of reading and verbal skills, increased emotional rage which may lead to crime, and other negative impacts, from Introducing Silence to our Landscape, One Square Inch at a Time.

Experiencing the positive benefits of melodious birdsong can help to reduce the experience of everyday environmental stress common to those residing in urban areas.

Growing urbanization brings increasing levels of noise-related stress into everyday life, ranging from traffic sounds to incoherent chatter, too many other forms of human-created noise pollution.

As Earth responds to the effect of its orbit relative to the Sun’s gravity, it is clearly a time to realize that not all of life is under our control.

It is possible that COVID has taught us to be more aware of our natural surroundings as the responsibilities and distractions of everyday life have become retracted and altered.

“For …people…, nature provided a way to shake off the weight and hardships associated with stay-at-home orders, of social isolation and of the stress….” –Kathleen Wolf social scientist, School of Environmental and Forest Sciences, University of Washington.

Nature is always present if we choose to acknowledge it, and the melodious gift of bird song provides an annual reminder that spring has arrived, bringing its abundance of rebirth and renewal of life itself.

Until next time, enjoy the ride in good health!