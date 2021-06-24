The experts fact check COVID-19 vaccination information

ILLINOIS: The average American does not have the knowledge base of the average doctor or scientist. That is a fact. The average journalist does not have the intellect to even formulate intelligent questions for these same doctors and scientists. We have not been asking the right questions about the COVID origins or vaccine. Information is shrouded by the MSM, Big Pharma, and the people at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Including Dr. Fauci.

There is evidence our commercial news media is now controlled and manipulated by big pharma.

Dark Horse Podcast Clips featuring Robert Malone, Bret Weinstein, and Steve Kirsch on the downside of COVID-19 vaccinations are riveting. The three men have credentials to speak on the matter to the point they can silence any Internet, fake fact-checker.

Dr. Robert Malone (MD) is the discoverer of in-vitro and in-vivo RNA transfection and the inventor of mRNA. Dr. Bret Weinstein (PhD) is a Theoretical Evolutionary Biologist and Former Professor at Evergreen State College. Finally, Steve Kirsch is titled as a serial entrepreneur who has started seven companies with a total net worth of around 230 million. He is a degreed engineer from M.I.T. He invented the optical mouse.





The three are going viral with their podcasts where they are calling out some odd anomalies of the COVID-19 vaccinations that should not be occurring.

Spike protein is very dangerous, it’s cytotoxic (Robert Malone, Steve Kirsch, Bret Weinstein,)

Informed consent and reproductive toxicity of vaccines (Robert Malone, Steve Kirsch, Bret Weinstein).

These three men are accusing the media and all the government-funded organizations (CDC, FDA, NIH) including Dr. Anthony Fauci, of both sandbagging and gaslighting anybody offering constructive criticisms and or asking intelligent questions related to the COVID-19 vaccines.

One of the concerns of Dr. Malone is the use of engineered ionizable catatonic novel lipid nanoparticles for the targeted delivery of RNA.

He points to a graph that was received from an FOIA type request in Japan on one brand of COVID-19 vaccine.

The men explain how in a normal vaccination the vaccine remains at the site of the injection and then the human body builds antibodies and immunities to address it there. The COVID-19 vaccines are seemingly migrating through the body and settling in specific regions for reasons not known or understood. The example given in the chart is for a woman’s ovaries.

Does this beg the question of if it will lead to eventual sterility or something worse?

Kirsch writes:

“The biggest blunder is that the FDA and drug companies assumed that the spike protein was a harmless antigen. That is clearly false, since it is the spike protein that causes the clotting and inflammation leading to death for COVID victims. Therefore, any vaccine which enables the spike protein to invade parts of your body other than your shoulder is extremely problematic. All the gene-based vaccines do that.”

All concerned feel the government needs to demand big pharma start answering these questions from them as well as other doctors and scientists raising similar red flags about vaccine usage.

Kirsch says,

“These vaccines should be halted immediately. The normal stopping condition of 25 to 50 deaths was exceeded in January 2021. Once the vaccines are stopped, if anyone gets COVID-19 in the interim, it should be treated early with a repurposed drug protocol until safer vaccines (not gene-based) are available.”

A Tweet of Dr. Robert Malone answers his critics and the fake Internet fact-checkers,

The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is cytotoxic. That is a fact. Who says so? Multiple peer reviewed references. The Salk Institute.

It is the responsibility of the vaccine developers to demonstrate that their expressed version is not toxic.

Show us.https://t.co/bDon9aqAu4 — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) June 21, 2021

In the event you doubt the veracity of these men, Kirsch offers,

He points out, thus far, no takers.

Kirsh also says,

“The FDA knew that the bio-distribution data on these vaccines would deliver the LNPs (with the mRNA) to all parts of the body. But since they thought the spike protein was harmless, this wasn’t a cause for concern. Now that assumption was proven wrong, it should have sent alarm bells ringing. The drug companies should have been required to immediately do toxicology studies in NHPs and the amount of bound spike and free spike should have been measured. Of course, nothing of the sort ever happened because the FDA and CDC are all focused on reducing vaccine hesitancy, not safety.”

Now for the promised bloopers we can all generally understand! (Special thanks and credit given to Steve Kirsch.)

Whether you are pro-vax or anti-vax, the current FIRST generation gene-based vaccines are UNSAFE for human use. Next generation vaccines, such as Novavax, based on traditional technology (where the antigen is pre-manufactured) are safer, but are being blocked from the U.S. market to protect American big pharma.

Even the WHO says children 18 and under should NOT be vaccinated! Why is the U.S. ignoring this advice?

Gene-based vaccines were rushed to market and did not go through proper testing and dose escalation studies.

Gene-based vaccines cause spike protein generation to all major organs including the brain. Spike proteins are known toxins. There have now been over 300,000 adverse event reports.

COVID-19 vaccines should have stopped in January when their death toll went over 50 as per the normal stopping condition for a national vaccine.

Pathologists doing autopsies must be advised what to look for in COVID-19 vaccine causes of deaths or they will miss-characterize causes of death. For now the entire world thinks these new vaccines are safe.

Moderna sent a mRNA coronavirus vaccine to University of North Carolina in an agreement signed December 12, 2019. This was more than two weeks before anyone was aware of the outbreak at Wuhan. How did Moderna know to develop this vaccine so early?

The FDA’s top experts have looked at all the safety signals for vaccine distribution and determined we have nothing to worry about. Why do they refuse to make these reports public?

The CDC refuses to admit these new untested vaccines have led to a single death. Matter of fact, they don’t even have a category defined to track deaths caused by these new vaccines.

The FDA never did set a stopping condition for the COVID vaccines.

Why is our government and the CDC and FDA so persistent on a COVID vaccine being the solution to the virus when drugs can be used and more widely accepted by the public? Both Invermectin and Hydroxychloroquine have been proven to cure COVID-19 around the world.

Nobody is analyzing the 6,000 U.S. deaths reported by VAERS. Why does the CDC and the media ignore these deaths and pretend nothing is wrong?

Why is the V-SAFE database being kept secret?

The VAERS database started showing an unambiguous safety signal in January 2021. A search for ages 20-30 this year will find over 50 deaths. In prior years you would maybe find 1 death. If the vaccine isn’t causing these deaths, what is?

This paper is a smoking gun, “Cerebral Venous Thrombosis post BNT162b2 mRNA SARS-CoV-2 vaccination: A Black Swan Event”. Why doesn’t the CDC have any response to this peer-reviewed paper?

Here is another peer-reviewed paper the CDC refuses to comment on, “Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia after ChAdOx1 nCov-19 Vaccination”. Why?

The law of informed consent apparently has now gone out the window since test subjects have not been informed of the risk of death, disability, and side effects. Why?

They have also not been informed of the absolute risk reduction (ARR) and the efficacy of alternatives. Is a vaccine that could kill or disable you worth a 1% risk? Why isn’t the CDC informing anyone of the benefits and risks of the vaccines and alternatives?

There are safer alternatives than the current big pharma American-made vaccines to prevent COVID deaths: prophylaxis, treating early with repurposed drugs, and waiting for safer vaccines that are not gene based.

Early treatments work with lower risks and greater benefits than any vaccine. However, since the NIH says early treatments don’t work, doctors don’t pay any attention to these results which can be verified independently by anyone who wants to look.

The NIH has no interest in looking because they are not interested in anything except the vaccine. Also, the top journals reject any papers showing early treatments, such as Zelenko’s paper and McCullough’s paper.

Early treatments have been unethically suppressed and kept from public view in order to promote the COVID vaccines. Ivermectin and fluvoxamine have both been proven in the top-levels of evidence-based medicine (large randomized trials and/or peer-reviewed systematic review) yet NIH does nothing.

Kids and those who have already had COVID should not be vaccinated.

FDA, CDC, NIH have violated the public trust by promoting an unsafe vaccine and failing to provide disclosure of the risks and alternatives.

Newer vaccines such as Novavax have been already shown to be much safer. As of June 19, the safety data for Novavax is significantly safer by at least a factor of two or more. Why is this not being offered as an option in the U.S.?

There is a risk of ADE which is never disclosed to vaccine recipients. This should be disclosed. In short, the vaccine may make it more likely that people are infected with COVID. This is what is happening in Bahrain for example, where the case rate and death rate went up by a factor of 10 after vaccination was rolled out.

Four British Airlines pilots died within 1 week of getting the vaccine. British Airways says the deaths were not related to the vaccine, but they provide no evidence of that claim.

Mainstream media continues to ignore all this evidence. Not covering a national emergency is tantamount to journalism malpractice. Any Democrat committee chairman can write a letter to the NIH to request Fauci’s unredacted emails which would reveal the true source of the coronavirus. Nobody has despite repeated requests. Why is that?

Nobody prominent will debate Dr. Malone and Mr. Kirsch. Instead, people who are not fit to flush the toilets of these two gentlemen engage in weak attempts at character assassination.

You know when someone is supposed to engage in a scholarly debate and it turns into a personal attack smear campaign, it is less about finding the truth than following a script to stop any vaccine hesitancy.