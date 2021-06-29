The eternal quest for the fountain of youth: Helpful tips on staying young

\Staying young seems more important than ever. It is no secret that we live in a youth-oriented society, which places great value on appearance.

Ageism and staying young

As we move into a global phenomenon of unprecedented increases in persons age 50 and older, which can create relationship disparity and communication difficulties fondly phrased as generation gap, we might discover that ageism is alive and well.

Especially in the American culture, being older could be viewed as less desirable in some way not only in the workforce but also in personal relationships.

Even in the selection of a date or a mate, middle age and older increases the numbers of available women versus an ever-decreasing number of men who might be available–providing men with an imbalanced opportunity for selection.





Age can become a barrier while seeking health and medical treatment.

Institutions often view individuals by the number of years lived versus an individual health status. This results in a situation where individuals receive care based on a cohort and averages. But not all people age equally or in the same way. And this issue involves far more than genetics.

How people take care of themselves, i.e., what lifestyle choices they might make over time, can make a considerable difference in overall health and appearance.

The real fountain of youth: Slowing down the aging process, one step at a time

According to Eat This, Not That, the following recommendations are intended to provide helpful tips for slowing down the aging process;

1. Stop drinking soda. Though the emphasis is placed on sugary drinks which are proven to be unfavorable to metabolism and feeding viruses, diet sodas contain harmful chemicals which are highly detrimental.

2. Cut back on sugar. Sugar can lead to unwanted and undesirable weight gain. Additionally, sugar is believed to create a degradation of skin and negatively impact the overall ability for the body to heal and repair.

3. Reduce stress. Chronic stress is believed to shorten telomeres, which leads to the increased potential for disease, including cancer and cardiovascular disease.

4. Drink alcohol only in moderation. Consuming more than 8 drinks per week is known to create a loss of facial volume while also creating more wrinkles; and, is detrimental to oral health.

5. Get enough sleep. Better sleep means better skin and is also critical for the brain and overall health. It is recommended to get 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night.

Also of great importance: eliminating smoking, reducing consumption of red meat, increasing consumption of plant-based foods, and developing healthy friendships and relationships.

Living life on purpose

We must also remember the importance of living life on purpose and discovering ways to contribute to others to make a difference. In short, we can all choose to make healthy lifestyle choices that help slow down the aging process. We can actually create our own fountain of youth. But this choice requires thought and a personal commitment to enhancing our overall health and well-being.

The ability to become one’s own virtual fountain of youth remains available to anyone at any time. All of us can make positive life choices while avoiding negative or unhelpful behaviors that can deplete our mental and physical resources.

You can begin charting your new direction right now. You can start by taking some simple basic steps towards a life that embraces positive health every day.

Relish those small changes that can bring great rewards and defy the misperceptions about aging.

And above all, celebrate each passing year by greeting the newest glowing candle on your birthday cake with a huge smile. And revel in the satisfaction of knowing that you can improve your overall health and well-being simply by choosing to becp,e the very best version of yourself.

Until next time, enjoy the ride in good health!

