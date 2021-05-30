The dangers of High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS). How sweet it isn’t!

ILLINOIS: About twenty years ago I visited Mexico and indulged in plenty of mixed drinks of margaritas and piña coladas in an all-inclusive vacation. What was funny about this is I am normally not a sweet drinks kind of guy but more of a craft beer kind of guy.

Of course, when I got back to the States I wanted to pick up my new drinking habits where I left off in Mexico. I went out and got drink mixes to make both margaritas and piña coladas. Shortly after indulging in my frosty cold mixed beverages I had a tightness in the chest and breathing difficulties and felt extremely bloated like I needed to pass gas from one end or the other but could not. I felt as though there was a rock on my chest. I felt awful for the rest of the afternoon and drank nothing other than water.

One of the many reasons I believe in the Big Guy in the sky is behind the timing of events in my life.

Shortly after this episode of misery, I saw a news report about “fructose intolerance” or, “malabsorption” from high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS). Some of the symptoms were dead on to what I experienced after trying to remake the drinks of Mexico back here. I immediately went and checked the drink mix bottles and, sure enough, there it was, corn syrup as a sweetener. I mentioned this to my doctor the next time I saw him and asked him how this could have happened within a span of less than a month (drinking in Mexico to drinking back here in the States)?

He explained to me how down in Mexico they were probably making their mixes from scratch and using real cane sugar rather than corn syrup. I went home and did more research on both corn syrup and fructose intolerance. I talked to different people my age in my same walk of life.





Everybody likes to be a hero and I was for many people when I brought up this subject in passing conversations.

I was shocked how many middle-aged adults, like myself, said something like, “Wow! I have had that recently too and never knew what it was!” Many would relate to me how they could no longer drink soda pop without feeling bloated and sick afterward. For some, it was fruit juices, and for others, ice cream. Some found candy to be the culprit behind their malise..

High Fructose Corn Syrup or HFCS is made from corn starch.

Starch is a chain of glucose (a simple sugar) molecules joined together. Corn starch broken down into individual glucose molecules makes corn syrup, which is 100% glucose. Corn syrup is made by mixing corn starch with water and then adding an enzyme, produced by a bacterium, which breaks the starch down into shorter chains of glucose. Finally, another enzyme, produced by a fungus, is added which breaks the short chains down into glucose molecules. At this point, you have regular corn syrup.

HFCS and sugar are associated with increased risks of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. Additionally, excess fructose may increase harmful substances called advanced glycation end products (AGEs) which may harm your blood cells.

It adds an unnatural amount of fructose to your diet. Some scientists believe that excess fructose in the diet may lead to obesity, type II diabetes, heart disease, and even cancer. In some, it can add to the risk of fatty liver disease. Studies have shown that drinking sucrose-sweetened soda over diet sodas and other drinks can significantly increase liver fat in just 6 months of time. Diet soda may not be a healthier alternative though. It increases your risk of obesity and weight gain. Long-term studies have indicated that excessive intake of sugar, including HFCS, plays a key role in the development of obesity. Obesity has recently been identified as a key factor as an underlying health condition of COVID-19. It is estimated that some 80% of Americans are obese. Excessive intake is linked to diabetes. Excessive HFCS consumption can lead to insulin resistance, a condition that can result in type 2 diabetes. Regularly consuming excess fructose can make your body resistant to insulin’s effects which decreases your body’s ability to control blood sugar levels. Over time, both insulin and blood sugar levels increase. It can increase the risk of other serious diseases. A variety of serious diseases are related to the overconsumption of HFCS and sugar have been shown to drive inflammation, which is associated with an increased risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. HFCS may exacerbate inflammatory diseases like gout due to increased inflammation and uric acid production. It contains no essential dietary nutrients. Like all other added sugars, HFCS is “empty” calories. Hence, eating HFCS will decrease the total nutrient content of your diet as the more HFCS you consume, the less room you have for nutritious foods.

High fructose corn syrup began as a food ingredient sometime in the 1970s as it was affordable and widely available. Avoiding high-fructose corn syrup may be one of the most effective ways to improve your health and lower your risk of disease.

I now buy such things as natural ice cream and soda pop made with real cane sugar so that I do not have to give up two things I occasionally love. What shocked me most about my new shopping habit is the number of products out there that include HFCS! It is really hard to avoid food products made with corn syrup. Read your labels. Though most bread makers have eliminated the use of HFCS, it is in juice, ceral, breakfast and energy bars, baked goods, sauces, and condiments. The list is endless. It is even in ketchup unless you buy a brand without. 20 Foods With High-Fructose Corn Syrup

