Tell the FDA “No Vaccine Mandate for kids!”

WASHINGTON: In less time than it takes to read this article, you can tell the FDA not to mandate the COVID vaccine for children ages 5 to 12 years old. Through her Twitter account, Dr. Lynn Fynn, a medical doctor specializing in Virology and Infectious Diseases, has alerted followers to an upcoming meeting by the FDA on October 26th to discuss mandating vaccines for young children.

The FDA permits public comments prior to the meeting. And you can submit comments electronically, by Monday, October 25. The countdown has begun and the window for a vaccine mandate-free future for millions of school-aged students may be in parents’ hands. The following steps need to be followed. It only takes two minutes. So there’s no time to lose!

Dr. Fynn writes: The FDA is meeting on 10/26 to discuss mandating vaccines for kids ages 5-12. For the next two days, the public can submit comments for consideration. THIS TAKES TWO MINUTES. Click the link below, write your comment and select “individual consumer” in the alphabetized drop-down menu under “what is your comment about?” That’s it. Please forward to everyone you know. Let’s flood the FDA with opposition to this madness! #NoToMandatesinChildren in the alphabetized drop-down menu under “what is your comment about?” That’s it. Please forward to everyone you know. Let’s flood the FDA with opposition to this madness!

THE LINK: https://t.co/a8cWgTaMKD

— Fynn-derella (@Fynnderella1) October 21, 2021

Dr Fynn urges parents to “flood” the site while the comment period remains open. The link Dr. Fynn provides leads to Regulations.gov. On the Regulations website, the FDA posted a notice on October 12, 2021, inviting public comment concerning the COVID vaccine mandate:

Time is running out to tell the FDA to stop the Vaccine Mandate

The deadline to submit your comments is Monday, October 25th.

“The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or Agency) announces a forthcoming public advisory committee meeting of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC). The general function of the committee is to provide advice and recommendations to FDA on regulatory issues. Members will participate via teleconference. The meeting will be open to the public. FDA is establishing a docket for public comment on this document. Important Dates The meeting will be held on October 26, 2021, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time. Submit either electronic or written comments on this public meeting by October 25, 2021. Comments received on or before October 21, 2021, will be provided to the committee. Comments received after October 21, 2021, and by October 25, 2021, will be taken into consideration by FDA.”

Send your comments about Vaccine Mandates for children to the FDA

To send comments to the FDA about the COVID vaccine mandate for children under 13 years old, individuals may submit comments electronically.

With your comment, be sure to include the following information “The Docket No. FDA-2021-N-1088 for “Vaccines and Related Biological Products; Notice of Meeting; Establishment of a Public Docket; Request for Comments.”

Received comments, those filed in a timely manner (see ADDRESSES ), will be placed in the docket and, except for those submitted as “Confidential Submissions,” publicly viewable or at the Dockets Management Staff between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, 240-402-7500.

For more details, you can read the entire FDA Notice Click link here.

In case you need a short message to help get you started in submitting to the FDA, Dr. Fynn has provided the following. Please feel free to cut and paste and/or adapt:

“Judging from the data of risk at this age group, there is absolutely no statistical proof that a vaccine of any kind for SARSCOV2 would show any benefit whatsoever. There is; however, an achievable p-value of risk. Not one scientist has proven that an emergency exists in this age group let alone a signal of benefit. Additionally, the vaccine’s ability to reprogram innate immunity in addition to neither preventing infection nor the spread of disease, makes this therapeutic at best in the elderly age group but nothing of value in children and not a vaccine in the interest of public health. We do not force chemo on cancer patients, nor should we even consider this in children, particularly with its lack of long-term outcome studies or potential effects on reproduction. This is non-negotiable. There are provable reasons not to, but no data supporting it.”

Dr. Lynn Fynn contributes articles to America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) under a pseudonym to protect her family. America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) is a non-partisan, not-for-profit organization that seeks to protect Americans’ choices in healthcare “by empowering doctors working on the front lines” of America’s healthcare challenges.

Dr. Fynn also has a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology with 20 years in therapeutic development. You can follow Dr. Fynn on Twitter @Fynnderella1 (https://twitter.com/Fynnderella1)

