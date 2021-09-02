Tel Aviv study: Natural immunity to Covid-19 is far superior to vaccines

WASHINGTON: A new scientific study out of Tel Aviv, Israel confirms those who have had Covid-19 have a natural immunity far superior to any vaccine offered. The study, which included 700,000 people, reports that the immunity is 13 times better defending against the Delta variant than the vaccination alone. Furthermore, the study involved three different groups: Those who had two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, had recovered from a previous Covid-19 infection, or had recovered and received only one dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The group that remained unvaccinated had a far superior immunity

The researchers hypothesize the more robust immune response is due to B and T cell memory. Meaning exposure was to the entire virus and not just the spike proteins developed because of the vaccines. It is to be noted that this study has yet to go through peer-review but does fall in line with the findings of previous studies with similar, if not the same, results.

A May the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that over 95% of the people to recover from Covid-19 had immune systems with durable memories of the virus within the cells of their immune systems. This immunity diminishes only slightly over time. The same as immunity to any other Covid type virus.

Meanwhile, the CDC is still waiting for the meaning of ‘peer reviewed’.





There is other damning evidence about the vaccines now coming from other countries such as the United Kingdom.

The UK’s Daily Expose releasing the headline WARNING – Risk of death due to Covid-19 increases by up to 182% for Fully Vaccinated people under the age of 50 according to Public Health data reporting that”

Covid-19 has disproportionately affected the elderly and vulnerable with other underlying conditions, and data shows that the risk of death due to Covid-19 ranges from miniscule to negligible for the under 50’s prior to the availability of a Covid-19 injection. This makes the latest Public Health England data on Covid-19 extremely concerning, because it shows the risk of death for people under the age of 50 due to Covid-19 increases if they have been fully vaccinated. (emphasis added)

The mainstream news storyline that unvaccinated people are at risk of contracting and dying of Covid-19 more than vaccinated people is emerging as fake news.

Because of breaking news stories such as this, a number of lawsuits are being filed around the country. The goal being to stop vaccine mandates and passports.

The National Civil Liberties Association (NCLA) is said to be a “nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group founded by prominent legal scholar Philip Hamburger to protect constitutional freedoms from violations by the Administrative State. NCLA’s public-interest litigation and other pro bono advocacy strive to tame the unlawful power of state and federal agencies and to foster a new civil liberties movement that will help restore Americans’ fundamental rights.”

It has undertaken two recent groundbreaking lawsuits related to Covid-19 vaccination requirements and is looking for more. (‘NCLA Represents COVID-19 Survivors in Class-Action Lawsuit Against Mich. State U. Vaccine Mandate’)

One area the NCLA has issues with is Joe Biden’s illegal Covid-19 Eviction Moratorium. This is where landlords are expected to allow tenants to live rent-free. Despite that, landowners still have to pay mortgage loans. The only way this would have ever been fair is if Joe Biden also called for a Mortgage Moratorium. Thus requiring banks to suffer along with private property owners. He did not do that.

The Supreme Court ruled Biden’s Eviction Moratorium illegal.

The high court held the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) which instituted the eviction moratorium did not have the authority to issue the eviction moratorium. It does require congressional approval. This has been the case so often during the pandemic. CDC overreach.

The most disturbing aspect of this trend in mandated vaccinations is it runs so contrary to previous science. Therefore it does not pass legal muster in the courts. This is to say, never in this history of mankind have we mandated vaccinations. Much less, vaccinations of unknown contents with unknown long-term health effects.

George Mason University was sued by a law Professor Todd Zywicki over their Covid-19 vaccine requirements after he claimed the school’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate violated his Constitutional and Federal rights. The suit was dropped after the university agreed to allow the professor to go unvaccinated with an exemption.

The professor felt he had Covid-19 in 2020 but he could not obtain a positive test at the time, he later tested positive for Covid-19 antibodies on five separate occasions. An immunologist told the professor it was “medically unnecessary” to get a Covid-19 vaccine because of his natural immunity.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump, Senator Dr. Rand Paul (R-KY), and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) were all infected with Covid-19. They all claimed natural immunity thereafter whereupon Twitter banned them for violation of their community standards going against the CDC. President Trump has indicated that he and Mrs. Trump have both received the vaccines.

This went completely against both the science of immunity as well as their own community standards.

Representative Marjorie Taylor-Green (R-GA) was also recently suspended for one week from Twitter. Why? For Covid-19 misinformation which begs the question, “Misinformation by who’s standards? …. Or should it be WHO’s standards?”

Time to stop workplace Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates!

OSHA promises a safe workplace and if you are forced to get vaccinated, you are now proven unsafe!

“If you believe working conditions are unsafe or unhealthful, you may file a confidential complaint with OSHA and ask for an inspection. If possible, tell your employer about your concerns.”

OSHA demands Protection from Retaliation (by employers, politicians and drug companies as well!)

“It is illegal for an employer to fire, demote, transfer or otherwise retaliate against a worker who complains to OSHA and uses their legal rights. If you believe you have been retaliated against in any way, file a whistleblower complaint within 30 days of the alleged retaliation.

To discuss a health and safety issue at work, contact OSHA toll-free at 1-800-321-6742 (OSHA) or by email, or contact your nearest OSHA office. Your information will be kept confidential.

