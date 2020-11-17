Home Featured Sweet Potato Pie: A Thanksgiving side you won’t social distance from
by Laurie Edwards-Tate
SAN DIEGO – Thanksgiving is going to be different this year with COVID-19 restrictions in place; maintaining social distancing and limiting guests. However, planning a menu for Thanksgiving Day with healthy eating can be a breeze with a light Sweet Potato Pie with meringue topping.

Sweet potatoes are always a popular choice for a Thanksgiving side

Thanks to Adam Nieścioruk @adamsky1973 for making this photo available freely on Unsplash 🎁
https://unsplash.com/photos/XztiHCt3dXE

No one can stay 6 feet away from sweet potato casserole with meringue topping

Available in most food markets and grocery stores, sweet potatoes provide a simple to prepare, people-pleasing dish for Thanksgiving. Their rich orange color of sweet potato dishes evokes the warmth of harvest season and the Thanksgiving table.

Naturally, sweet-tasting, yams are adaptable to many cooking styles. There are a variety of recipes for sweet potatoes. Fresh or canned, they are relatively inexpensive.

Loaded with vitamins B, C, and D sweet potatoes also contain magnesium, a mineral that is known for its anti-stress properties. They make a great addition to Thanksgiving Day celebrations.


Cranberry chutney: A different spin on the Thanksgiving cranberry sauce (recipe)
Healthy and tasty Meringue-Topped Sweet Potato Casserole from Eating Healthy is a real crowd-pleaser
Meringue-Topped Sweet Potato Casserole
Ingredients

3 medium-sized sweet potatoes

2tbs brown sugar (sugar substitute or honey can be used instead)

¼ tsp cinnamon

1tbs canola oil

1 cup low-fat evaporated milk

1 8oz can of crushed pineapple unsweetened (do not drain)

1tsp vanilla

½ tsp salt

½ cup toasted pecans (pecans can be lightly browned in the oven or on the stovetop for a few minutes)

Meringue Topping for Sweet Potato Casserole

2 large egg whites


¼ sugar (or sugar substitute)

Thanks to sheri silver @sheri_silver for making this photo available freely on Unsplash 🎁
https://unsplash.com/photos/qnPgoiEakx4

Directions

Add sweet potatoes to a large pan and cover with water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until sweet potatoes are easily pierced with a fork. Drain and remove skins. Beat with an electric mixer or pulsate in a food processor until smooth.

Whisk the eggs, brown sugar (or sugar substitute), cinnamon, canola oil, evaporated milk, vanilla, and salt in a bowl thoroughly, adding the sweet potato. Mix in the canned pineapple. Pour into the baking pan, top with pecans.

Bake at 350 degrees using a large baking pan or heat resistant glass container for 35 or 45 minutes.

Make the meringue

Beat egg whites in a bowl with an electric mixer at high speed until soft peaks form, it should look a bit glossy. Slowly add the sugar or sugar substitute to the egg whites. You will need to beat until stiff peaks form, you can tell it is ready when the beaters pull away from the mixture leaving foamy white tips.

Scoop the meringue into a pastry bag or a plastic food storage bag and cut off the tip of the bag, this will allow you to pipe the meringue onto the sweet potato casserole

.Pipe dots across the casserole, broil until lightly browned only for 30 to 90 seconds, watch closely or the meringue will burn.

Maintain healthy practices this Thanksgiving following official guidelines, and eat healthy!

Bon Appetit and Happy Thanksgiving!

Until next time, enjoy the ride in good health!

(Main image: Thanks to Louis Hansel @shotsoflouis @louishansel for making this photo available freely on Unsplash 🎁

https://unsplash.com/photos/5xYtEzf_FIc )

Laurie Edwards-Tate

Since 1984, Laurie Edwards-Tate has served as President and Founder of At Your Home Familycare, a non-medical Home Care Aide Organization, serving seniors, disabled, infirm and children. Laurie is Board of Director 2018 (elected), Palomar Health; Executive Board Member; Chair Board Human Resources Committee; Member of Audits & Compliance Committee; Community Relations Committee.

