Sunshine Vitamin D might reduce the risks of COVID 19

SAN DIEGO: Vitamin D is well-known as the sunshine vitamin! Those fortunate to reside in sunny locales hearing that vitamin D is a COVID therapeutic would like to believe they are immune to contracting COVID 19. While there might be some truth to this, it simply is not enough when considering whether or not your Vitamin D levels are right for you!

To get the amount of Vitamin D which is considered a healthy amount, it is commonly known that approximately 20 minutes of sunshine 3 times per week could possibly be enough. But it is not. The use of a 30 SPF sunscreen reduced your vitamin D absorption from the sun by as much as 90%.

The other methods for attaining healthy blood levels of Vitamin D is by consuming foods containing Vitamin D, and through vitamin supplements. Many health care providers have increased their recommendations for vitamin D supplementation to at least 1000 IU.

Vitamin D is metabolized differently in every human being and could vary by age, ethnicity, and metabolism, regardless of its source. The only sound method for knowing your individual baseline is by having blood levels checked by a medical professional.





Known as serum 2-hydroxyvitamin D, a simple blood test would provide normal values and where each individual level would fall within that. Not always a common blood test if there are no symptoms, it would be wise to request as part of overall health management and supplement for any deficiency with the advice of a qualified medical doctor.

Symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency could be as simple as experiencing mood changes, fatigue, joint pain, and muscle cramps. Though there could also be deficiencies that do not result in symptoms quickly associated with Vitamin D.

Lack of sufficient Vitamin D could be the root cause for diseases such as Cystic fibrosis, Crohn’s disease, Celiac disease, prostate, and some forms of cancer. Weight loss surgeries, medications, supplements, laxatives, and the inability to either absorb and/or metabolize Vitamin D for a variety of reasons could promulgate unwanted diseases and unhealthy conditions, as stated by Cleveland Clinic.

According to the Royal College of Physicians, the most severe symptoms of COVID 19 are a result of high inflammation and low T (Tregs) regulatory lymphocyte levels.

These levels can be increased by supplementation of Vitamin D, as listed in the National Library of Medicine. There is evidence that adding Zinc to your daily supplement routine can also be effective as a therapeutic.

They go on to speculate that respiratory infections caused by COVID 19 were largely seen in nursing homes and in other populations with Vitamin D deficiency. Recommended daily dose strategies as a precaution and under medical supervision is warranted.

It is interesting to note that Vitamin D deficiency is also in many European and Middle Eastern countries. It is not simply a US phenomenon.

Their research concluded that Vitamin D deficiency markedly increases the chance of having severe inflammatory reactions, and therefore, notably higher COVID 19 morbidity than in populations with normal levels.

A standard multivitamin supplement may not provide an adequate amount of vitamin D for good health and disease prevention. It is necessary to have a doctor ordered blood test. This will determine if a deficiency exists. Follow up tests will help maintain optimum vitamin D levels.

Maintaining normal values of vitamin D is insurance against developing abnormally high levels. That can be damaging to many bodily functions.





As a lack of vitamin D can cause malabsorption problems, consider a gel form versus a hard-pressed tablet. As always discuss this with your doctor.

While humans obtain most of their vitamin D through Mother Natures’ sunlight, a few foods naturally contain vitamin D. Though levels are low and may not maintain optimum levels of D.

The National Institutes of Health suggest consuming the following foods to increase vitamin D uptake, while also following a low-fat diet with sensible caloric intake:

If you have a gluten-intolerance, continue to consume only gluten-free foods. Also, avoid shellfish if you suffer from shellfish allergies.

Optimal intake of vitamin D is necessary for the prevention of osteoporosis, gum disease, and possibly some cancers. Low levels of vitamin D also play a role in the development of asthma, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, and cognitive impairment.

The human body design makes it able to thrive in the great outdoors. It is imperative to keep this in mind when you try to offset the impacts and unintended consequences of industrialization, mass transit, and the use of vitamin blocking sunscreen.

We know that vitamin D truly is Mother Nature’s sunshine vitamin and that we need it for proper metabolism and overall health and disease prevention. So be proactive. Choose a holistic approach to maintaining normal levels of vitamin D in your body. This will promote a sense of well-being, positive health, and optimal vitality now and in the years to come.

Embracing the sunshine of Vitamin D, whether naturally or by supplementation, is a commonsense approach to reducing inflammation and improving overall health

