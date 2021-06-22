Summer travel: Tips for safely enjoying post-COVID summer fun and travel

SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2021–Summertime is here giving rise to increased sunlight, expressing excitement and anticipation for summer travel and fun. However, summer 2021 is completely different than in 2020, when COVID was severely impacting the lives of all Americans and placing great limitations on the overall experience. Our favorite summer spot and recreational activities were closing down for an undetermined period, as we were wearing masks and quarantining with no sense that an end would ever be in sight.

“And so with the sunshine and the great bursts of leaves growing on the trees, just as things grow in fast movies, I had that familiar conviction that life was beginning over again with the summer.”

-F. Scott Fitzgerald

As the warmest season of the year our sun is passing directly above the equator in our hemisphere, we find dryer, hotter temperatures. With the warm breezes and healing sunlight, most seek lighter garb, shorts, and swimsuits as we head to our patios, the outdoors, sandy beaches, and far-reaching destinations for enriching summer experiences.

Public safety is critical as we learn that there are variations of COVID developing in different parts of the globe; and that even some of those who are vaccinated may contract COVID.

Outdoor dining may become a much greater norm, and this writer has to admit to the joy of seeing umbrella-lined sidewalks along public streets inviting diners in for food, family, and fun. Many experts recommend traveling in a personal vehicle, versus more public transportations, as being the safest.





Indoor dining and other activities are deemed safe by the CDC if patrons are vaccinated and following a two-week post-vaccination guideline.

Social distancing will remain a mainstay, with masking likely not being required for those who are vaccinated.

Spending time indoors within a single household is permitted for those who are vaccinated, along with unvaccinated members, so long as they are deemed low risk.

“All in all, it was a never-to-be-forgotten summer–one of those summers which seldom in any life…one of those summers which in a fortunate combination of delightful weather, delightful friends and delightful doing, come as near to perfection as anything can come in this world.”

-L.M. Montgomery

Traveling by air is a bit trickier this year, depending upon the destination and whether or not you are vaccinated.

Travelers on planes or trains need to visit their carrier website and research COVID-19 restrictions. Be sure to check not only the restriction from your departure state, but also arrival. Every state, country, airport, and the airline has varying degrees of traveler accountability at points of entry and reentry.

It is imperative that vacation planning also includes communication checking in with hotels, Air BnB, or timeshares to request information on how they are cleaning to insure your safety and what you need to do as guest.

To learn more about various travel considerations, it is advisable to follow the most recent report published by the CDC.

For Americans planning a trip abroad, the continuously updated COVID-19 Travel Recommendations by Destination website would provide up-to-the-minute information, and may be accessed at CDC travel recomendations.

With more summer freedom this year, and more opportunities to enjoy it, safe practices are a small convenience price to be paid for a splendid 2021 summertime experience

Enjoy yourself, and remember to stay hydrated and sun safe!

“In summer, the song sings itself.”

-William Carlos Williams

Until next time, enjoy the ride in good health!

About the Author:

Laurie Edwards-Tate is Communities Digital News senior health and aging specialist covering healthful eating, living, and aging information. Since 1984, Edwards-Tate has served as President and Founder of At Your Home Familycare, a non-medical Home Care Aide Organization, serving seniors, disabled, infirm, and children. Laurie is on the Board of Director 2018 (elected), Palomar Health; Executive Board Member; Chair Board Human Resources Committee; Member of Audits & Compliance Committee; Community Relations Committee.

