SAN DIEGO: Juicy, sweet peaches provide a healthy immune boost, make the summer live on with this tasty peach freezer jam.

Sweet summer peaches

Peach Freezer Jam is a great way to enjoy peaches long after summer has gone! Today’s healthy recipe, originally published in Southern Bite, could help any would-be diva quickly become a hostess-heroine for family and friends. Here’s a recipe that can give them the year-long taste of summer, as the warm season yields to fall and beyond.

Peach Freezer Jam

Ingredients

2 1/2 pounds fresh ripe peaches

2 tablespoons lemon juice





1 1/2 cups sugar (or sugar substitute)

3 tablespoons instant pectin (Instant pectin helps to jell and set the jam better and faster according to several blog posts)

Instructions

Coarsely chop the peaches. Place them in a bowl of a good processor, pulsing until it reaches a chunky puree. This will make approximately 3 1/2 cups of puree.

Pour the puree into a large bowl and add the lemon juice–stir well.

Add sugar (or sugar substitute) and stir until dissolved. Gradually add the pectin to prevent lumps and stir very well–a whisk might help to stir this portion.

Stir the jam into clean jars with tight-fitting lids, ensuring leaving about 1/2 inch of space at the top (which allows for expansion while freezing).

Sit the jars at room temperature for approximately 30 minutes to set. Store the jam in the refrigerator or freezer. The jam will last in the refrigerator for 2 to 4 weeks. Left in the freezer, enjoy this delightful jam for up to one year.

Freezer safe jars with lids may be used for this recipe, whether plastic or standard jelly jars.

Peach Freezer Jam is delightful when paired with bread, biscuits, pancakes, waffles, cereals, yogurt, ice cream, and a variety of lunch and dinner meats and sides.

Feeling just peachy

Peaches are extremely healthy, loaded with key vitamins and minerals such as vitamin A, vitamin E, vitamin K, Vitamin C, Vitamin B complex, lutein, iron copper magnesium, manganese, phosphorus and zinc.





Peaches are low in calories and fat, yet provide fiber and traces of protein

According to Medical News Today, Peaches help stave off certain cancers, produce collagen in skin, reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, and may possibly help in the treatment of diabetes.

Instead of fresh peaches, it might be fun to try substituting other summertime, fresh fruit favorites, such as blueberries, apricots, cherries to enjoy a variety of jams.

Make summer last all year long with Peach Freezer Jam

As summer comes to an end, experience a bit of its sunshine all year long while enjoying delicious fresh peaches in Peach Freezer Jam.

Until next time, enjoy the ride in good health!

