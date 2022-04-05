Strawberries, the spring season crop full of health and flavor

April 5, 2020– With the advent of spring, red, delicious, and fragrant strawberries abound!

As one of the most popular fruits in the US, strawberries appear in grocery stores, farmers’ markets, and countryside fruit stands, attracting persons of all ages who are eager to consume them.

We see farmland road signs opening the red strawberry fields for picking in California. Having fun outdoors is by picking this delicious, healthful fruit directly from the plant is a great family experience.

The ground-sprawling quality of strawberry plants gives the impression that they grow on vines; however, that is not the case. It is a small bush.





Strawberry plants are grown in the United States, European countries, Mexico, Spain, Japan and Korea.

The United States is the global leader in producing strawberries, with approximately 36 billion or more pounds produced every year.

Strawberries taste best consumed fresh, though frozen strawberries offer convenience.

Eating them when they are ripe and producing a lovely strawberry-fruity scent is ideal, and it is desirable to extend their shelf-life. Before eating, wash all berries in three parts of cold water and one part white vinegar. Gently cleansing the fruit, extending its’ life span.

After approximately 1 minute of swishing strawberries in a strainer, rinse with cold water only to remove any vinegar residue before refrigerating.

Strawberries are among the most healthful fruits

Strawberries are packed with Vitamin C, Vitamin A, and Vitamin B, antioxidant-rich and contain fiber; and they are low in calories and fat content.

When consuming fresh strawberries, keep in mind that their healthful properties will gradually decline if they become overripe.

Enjoy sweet tart-tasting strawberries in various ways in baked goods, pudding, tarts, smoothies, jellies, jams, and ice cream. But they are at the peak of benefit fresh from the field.

Enjoy the advent and beauty of springtime and the delicious, healthful tradition of strawberries.

Until next time, enjoy the ride in good health!

#####

(Main image: Thanks to Oliver Hale @4themorningshoot for making this photo available freely on Unsplash 🎁

https://unsplash.com/photos/Qse3AFWnc48 )