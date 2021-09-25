Steve Kirsch, another patriot stepping up to blow the vaccine narrative

WASHINGTON: The mainstream media is now officially guilty of malpractice and concealing the truth from the public. Their motivation for these two crimes would appear to be their main two personal interests:

1. Bolstering up the Democratic Party in the face of failing public acceptance of both the people in the party and their radical progressive socialist positions.

2. The need for Big Pharma advertising dollars by the media to remain solvent.

An example of this is in the activities of Mr. Steve Kirsch, a self-identified serial entrepreneur, and philanthropist. If you have never heard of him before, don’t feel bad. He is a recent discovery from Gab after getting blocked on Twitter to share the truth about Covid-19 vaccines.

His LinkedIn bio reveals he has been working with computers for 50 years. Furthermore has programmed in almost two dozen computer languages. He mentions he was grateful for the experience of working with the ‘pioneers of the Internet while I was in junior high school.’ He even once shared an office with Jon Postel at UCLA (the guy who wrote the email protocol used today).

Kirsch wrote the email program used by the Internet inventors at UCLA. Vint Cerf (an American Internet pioneer) recommended Kirsch go to MIT. Today, after a multi-million dollar gift back to MIT, the Kirsch Auditorium bears his name there.





His bio offers,

“I love tackling really hard problems. My innovations have spanned a broad range: optical mouse, Internet search, desktop publishing, spam filtering, Internet acceleration, secure federated identity, open banking, and digital money.”

I’m a proponent of nuclear power to help solve the global warming problem. I was an Executive Producer of “Pandora’s Promise.”

After college, his life continued to go like a rocket. He founded seven companies, 2 with billion-dollar valuations. He is married 28 years, and he and his wife have three daughters.

Kirsch writes,

“I’m currently involved in researching the safety of the COVID vaccines with 20 other scientists, doctors, and statisticians. What we’ve found is very troubling. You can see my recommendations for treating COVID, vaccine injury, and vaccine safety at www.skirsch.io.”

CelebHook.com reports Steve Kirsch’s net worth of around a billion dollars. They list him as the CEO of a company called M10 (m10.io). The M10 website says,

“M10 is the fastest and most secure platform for payments modernization. Learn how to make payments modernization and CBDC work for you.”

One of Kirsch’s first posts to Gab after getting blocked by Twitter:

“I just sent this email off. The world is about to make a sudden U-turn. The wheels have come off the bus. There is no way anyone can ethically support the vaccine anymore. They kill more people than they save for ALL age groups. The vaccine is dead. Mandates are unethical. Early treatment has ALWAYS been the superior solution. We need to stop listening to (Anthony) Fauci and the NIH to end the pandemic. No more masks, no more lockdowns, no more social distancing, and no more mandates.”

The scientific paper that Kirsch refers to is “Why are we vaccinating children against COVID-19?”

The ‘Science Direct’ website appears to be a scientific peer review web portal for open discussion and free thought about a variety of different scientific topics. However, peer review of the Covid1-9 vaccines by Anthony Fauci and Big Pharma has never been allowed since the pandemic began.

While skeptics might tag Kirsch as a conspiracy theorist, more and more evidence is coming out to support his position. The idea is that time-proven drugs should be used to treat Covid-19 then use the newly developed experimental drug fake promotion as vaccines. ‘Massive fraud in reporting vaccine injuries; withheld data, pretense of “safe and effective”‘ – Steve Rappoport’s Blog – No More Fake News

One of the ways Kirsch is fighting the commercial promotion of the Covid-19 vaccines while hiding side effects and deaths by the news media is his new non-profit ‘COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund‘ (CETF).

On Saturday, March 7th, the ’60 Minutes’ news magazine show featured a CETF story about the use of Fluvoxamine to treat early-onset Covid-19. The CETF 2017 report that every major news network has at least one member of Big Pharma on their boards of directors except CBS, the network that broadcasts ’60 Minutes’ validifies his claims.

Steve Kirsch is one smart fellow and a force to be reckoned with in the smoke and mirrors world we now find ourselves living in.

With the control of information about Covid-19 coming out of Washington, D.C., and liberal tech giants serving as the gatekeepers of this information flow, look for guys like Kirsch and alternative social networks like Gab to knock the Globalists narrative on its ear.

After all, what better way to stop the Covid-19 charade than with a billon dollar genius. A guy that has worked alongside the founding fathers of the Internet?

There is an old expression, “You have to be smarter than the problem.” Steve Kirsch is smarter than this problem.

Note: Steve Kirsch is a also philanthropist heading the charitable Kirsch Foundation.

