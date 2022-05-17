SAN DIEGO, May 17, 2022– May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, and with more time outside, there is no better time to practice sun safety.

Protecting your skin is critical to skin cancer prevention and should be practiced year-round, not just in the summer months.

Oceans, lakes, sand, and snow all reflect the sun’s rays helping to increase exposure to the harmful effects of the sun’s ultraviolet rays. During overcast days, ultraviolet rays penetrate even the darkest clouds, belying their potential to create sun damage.

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer for Americans, with 5 million diagnoses yearly in the United States, as stated by SkinCancer.org.

Skin cancer typically appears following exposure to the sun, including on fingers and toenails. The Mayo Clinic lists the various types of skin cancer, the symptoms, causes, and preventative measures on their website.

One of the simplest ways of avoiding adverse effects from the sun is to avoid outdoor exposure between the hours of 10 am and 3 pm, which is the optimal time of vulnerability.





Wearing protective clothing, such as long-sleeved shirts, hats, gloves, sunglasses, and other protective wear minimizes sun exposure.

Applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen is smart, not only for preventing skin cancer but also for anti-aging protection.

With the ability to reduce skin wrinkles, unsightly sun spots, and other visible forms of skin damage, sun-screen can be an important part of your daily skincare. However, it is important to be aware that sunscreen needs to be reapplied every couple of hours immediately after swimming.

Don’t forget about your dog, apply sunscreen appropriately to your best friend as well.

Dogs are also particularly vulnerable to ultraviolet rays, especially those with white hair, thin skin or short coats.

Applying sunscreen to the family Fido is also important. Using one safe for babies and does not contain either zinc oxide or salicylates is best. Zinc is toxic to pets. (The Best Dog Sunscreen (2019 Reviews)

Consult a veterinarian and determine if a sunscreen is helpful. Best decisions will depend upon the breed of the dog and if there are any allergies.

Eighty percent of skin cancers that develop later in life result from the damage that occurs by the age of 18.

Children, as well as adults, need the benefits provided by overall sun protection. Unfortunately, according to the Sun Safety Alliance, less than one-third of American youth practice effective sun protection.

Use sunscreens that offer both UVA and UVB protection and a minimum SPF of 15, if not even higher. Remember to cover all exposed areas of the body with sunscreen. This includes hands, arms, legs, face, nose, ears, and lips.

For those who are balding or have thinning hair remember to wear a cap or hat, preferably one which is broad-brimmed. If sunscreen is preferred, use spray or cream on top of the head.

Be safe, but get your vitamin D which plays an essential role in stimulating positive genetic activity within the human body.

Lacking adequate levels of vitamin D can be anathema to good health.

Low Vitamin D levels are a root cause of the development of cancers, depression, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, and more.

Talking with a trusted medical professional about adequate vitamin D levels is extremely important in preventing disease. In addition, a simple blood test will determine if you need to add vitamin D to your health.

Practicing sun safety during the summer and throughout all the seasons of each year will reduce the potentially harmful effects of sun exposure for all members of the family–including Fido!

Until next time, enjoy the ride in good health!

