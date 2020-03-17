SAN DIEGO: The advent of spring on March 19th signifies the rebirth and renewal of life. Inherent in living things is the ability to regenerate and overcome changes. Always resiliently coming back into life after any of the many setbacks we may encounter. Birdsong is the first herald of our annual rebirth.

In spring, nature becomes green again. Even after destructive fires; new life is created which procreates many different species of plant, insect and animal life.

One glorious advent which signifies springtime is the escalating, resounding sound from our bird kingdom. The melodious birdsong greeting us in the morning as we wake. Nature’s symphony delights and soothes the human soul, reminding us that we are not alone and very much a part of a finely tuned life and global experience.

Take advantage of springs warmer weather with a walk

There is no better time than now to take stock of the beautiful world around us than at a time when Coronavirus 19 is threatening human life with either illness or death. In fact, it is threatening our very existence, our daily habits and our way of life with a sense of uncertainty and sometimes fear.





Times now feel uncertain and unpredictable as we adjust to daily changes we are making and habits which are becoming obsolete to adjust to a temporarily changing world.

The beauty of birdsong awakens us to the beauty around us and within us year after year demonstrating the rhythms of life and the reality of hope for better days to come. If your health allows, go outside to enjoy the warmer weather and soak in the healing, Vitamin D rich, sun.

Make sure your health allows you to go outside. If taking a walk, practice social distancing and healthy habits, such as a good hand and face scrubbing when you get home. Remember, soap and warm water is your best defense against all the CoronaVirus strains, including COVID-19.

Sing a pretty song

Many species of songbirds fly northward from faraway lands imbued with migratory passion.

This predictable migratory event is fueled by their desire to find plentiful food supplies, suitable mates, and ideal nesting places for female birds to lay their eggs and tend to offspring.

A flock of birds

According to Wikipedia, there are approximately 5,000 species of songbirds worldwide, with evidence suggesting they evolved over 50 million years ago.

There are approximately 650 species of songbirds who reside within North America, according to The Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

Across America, a variety of Warblers, Flycatchers, Buntings, Swallows, Doves, Vireos, Orioles, Finches, Larks, and hundreds of more species of songbird provide their unmistakable euphonious message that spring’s promise of new life has arrived.

Releasing stress with nature’s harmony

In a 2013 study, “Birdsong: is it music to their ears?” by Sarah E. Earp and Donna L. M, Department of Psychology, Emory University, Atlanta, GA, USA for Frontiers of Evolutionary Neuroscience,” the writers say,

“Both birdsong and music elicit responses not only in brain regions associated directly with reward but also in the interconnected regions that are thought to regulate emotion.”

Growing urbanization brings increasing levels of noise-related stress into everyday life, ranging from traffic sounds to incoherent chatter, too many other forms of human-created noise pollution.





Rebirth and Renewal

It is impossible to deny the negative impact noise-related stress has on emotional and physical well-being.

With ever-increasing noise decibels impacting the environment along with ever-increasing population growth, there will continue to be greater health and emotional problems as a result.

Some common forms of negative environmental, noise-related health difficulties that might occur include the weakened immune system, compromised digestive system, lowering the development of reading and verbal skills, increased emotional rage which may lead to crime, and other negative impacts. (Introducing Silence to our Landscape, One Square Inch at a Time)

Experiencing the positive benefits of melodious birdsong can help to reduce the experience of everyday environmental stress common to those residing in urban areas.

Though birds may actually sing for a variety of natural, self-serving reasons, such as expressing territorialism, sexual desire, dominance, safety and alarm, and newly discovered food sources, the resultant positive sound therapy provides health benefits to those humans who are willing to listen.

Sing, Sing a Song

The beauty of birdsong has inspired some of the world’s most gifted musical composers to write symphonic masterpieces.

For your enjoyment, listen while working to:

-Ludwig Von Beethoven-Symphony No. 6, Pastoral. Beethoven pays orchestral homage to the abundant birdsong in his beloved Vienna countryside.

-Ralph Vaughan Williams-The Lark Ascending. Vaughan Williams devoted a single-movement violin concerto the English Skylark.

-Antonio Vivaldi-The Four Seasons. Vivaldi’s famously popular violin concerto which depicts the four seasons of the year showcases spring songbirds in his concerto, Spring.

North American songbirds of springtime raise the spirit, lighten the heart, and help create a positive health and emotional well-being.

Their predictable spring presence is an invaluable reminder that human beings deep connections to the natural world.

Until next time, enjoy the ride in good health!