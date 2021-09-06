Rolling Stone’s Ivermectin story just more MSM fake news

WASHINGTON: On September 4th a news story spread like wildfire through the mainstream media. The story turned out to be a complete and utter hoax! The story began to travel through the MSM after its release by Rolling Stone.

“An Oklahoma doctor has said overdoses of the anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin, which many believe without evidence can prevent or cure Covid-19, are helping cause delays and problems for rural hospitals and ambulance services struggling to cope with the resurgent pandemic.”

As it turned out, the fake news story with the intent to both shame and panic those taking Ivermectin to cure Covid-19 was a complete and utter hoax. Ivermectin, in the correct dosages, is approved for human use. It is also used as a deworming agent for horses.

The story first hit the news on September 3rd when ‘Rolling Stone’ picked up the story from local Oklahoma news outlet KFOR. Rolling Stone has published hoax fake news stories quickly gaining worldwide traction.

Most notably was their 2014 article titled, ‘A Rape on Campus‘ that turned out to be a complete hoax to the point where the publication had to pay the fraternity it had accused of gang rape $1.65 million.





MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow as well as self-proclaimed Harvard epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding then picked up on the Ivermectin story.

The local story went viral and was picked up by the BBC, Business Insider, The Independent, and The Guardian, as well as other notable outlets. It was briefly mentioned by the nightly ABC News. (Rachel Maddow, liberal media figures slammed for ‘taking the bait’ on false story about ivermectin overdoses)

KFOR interviewed one Dr. Jason McElyea, who said,

“The ERs are so backed up that gunshot victims were having hard times getting to facilities where they can get definitive care and be treated.”

This was the first clue of a bogus story to this writer… since when is Oklahoma like Chicago?

KFOR wrote in their article titled,

“Patients overdosing on Ivermectin backing up rural Oklahoma hospitals, ambulances,’ that ‘Dr. McElyea said patients are packing his eastern and southeastern Oklahoma hospitals after taking Ivermectin doses meant for a full-sized horse because they believed false claims the horse de-wormer could fight COVID-19.”

That was the second clue this was a fake news story.

Ivermectin has been widely used throughout India to reduce their status as an early 2021 ‘Covid-19 hot spot’ to cases today is the lowest in all Asian countries of that area. (‘As Vaccines Continue To Not Work As Promised – Ivermectin Continues To Work – This Secret Is Getting Out’)

Dr. McElyea, the main source of the report, said patients were suffering from nausea, vomiting, muscle aches, and cramping in minor cases. Dr. McElyea, whose motive for this hoax remains unclear, is quoted saying:

“The scariest one that I’ve heard of and seen is people coming in with vision loss.”

Dr. McElyea went on,

“All of their ambulances are stuck at the hospital waiting for a bed to open so they can take the patient in and they don’t have any, that’s it. If there’s no ambulance to take the call, there’s no ambulance to come to the call.”

The Rolling Stone report and KFOR’s reporting were contradicted by a statement from one of the area hospitals that Dr. McElyea claims affiliation with.

Northeastern Health System Sequoyah stated on its website Dr. McElyea is not an employee of NHS Sequoyah. Saying he is affiliated with a medical staffing group that provides coverage for its emergency room. They stated he has not worked at the Sallisaw location in over two months.

NHS Sequoyah said they have not treated any patients due to complications related to taking Ivermectin.

“This includes not treating any patients for Ivermectin overdose,” NHS Sequoyah wrote. “All patients who have visited our emergency room have received medical attention as appropriate. Our hospital has not had to turn away any patients seeking emergency care. We want to reassure our community that our staff is working hard to provide quality healthcare to all patients.”

Rolling Stone (a liberal news outlet with a readership easily defrauded) refused to publish a complete RETRACTION but simply decided on an ‘UPDATE’ since NHS Sequoyah’s statement. (Rolling Stone forced to issue an ‘update’ after viral hospital ivermectin story turns out to be false)

Fake News is 100% acceptable if done for liberal political motives.

What makes the story even funnier as well as infuriating is when the story was exposed as fake news, somebody dug deep into the picture used by Rolling Stone to drive their story home.

It turns out the photo used by Rolling Stone to depict the overflow of emergency room Ivermectin patients was from January at a church in Oklahoma City where people awaited the early COVID-19 vaccine injections.

To their credit, local news outlet KXMX reported on Sept. 4 Ivermectin overdoses are not an issue at the Sallisaw emergency room or hospital.

On Saturday hospital administrator Stephanie Six said, “This is simply not the case in Sallisaw,” the Oklahoma-based radio station wrote.

“We at NHS-Sequoyah have not seen or had any patients in our ER or hospital with Ivermectin overdose,” Six told KXMX. “We have not had any patients with complaints or issues related to Ivermectin.” KXMX wrote, “Six wants the public to know that [McElyea] does not speak for NHS-Sequoyah and there have been no such issues at her facility. Six stated that Dr. McElyea has treated patients in the Sallisaw emergency room but not in the past several months.”

“I can’t speak for what he has witnessed at other facilities but this is not true for ours,” Six told KXMX.

“We certainly have not turned any patients away due to an overload of Ivermectin-related cases. All patients who have come into our ER have been treated as appropriate.”

Dr. McElyea works at Integris Grove Hospital as a general family practitioner, not in its emergency room. McEklyea’s motivation for starting this hoax story remains unclear at the time of this publication. He has received high reviews from his past patients.

The American Medical Association (AMA) states,

“Ivermectin is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for human use to treat infections caused by internal and external parasites. It is not approved to prevent or treat COVID-19.”

The FDA has also not been supportive of using Ivermectin for treating Covid-19 but that may soon change. The question to ask, is if we are being forced to take an FDA unapproved ‘vaccine’, why can’t we take an FDA-approved drug that has been shown to be effective? (A five-day course of ivermectin for the treatment of COVID-19 may reduce the duration of illness – PubMed.gov)

A lawsuit in New York was settled when a judge demanded patients be allowed Ivermectin for treating Covid-19 using data of its use around the world from studies. (‘Ivermectin for COVID-19: real-time meta-analysis of 63 studies’), (‘New York courts order hospitals to use COVID cure Ivermectin against FDA’s misleading advice’)

In April a story in Cairns News by Tony Mobilifontis stated,

“THE battle against the suppression of Ivermectin, probably the most effective treatment for “SARS-Cov-2” (or any variant of coronavirus), has stepped up in New York state with at least three families winning court actions to force hospitals to administer the drug to loved ones suffering infections. The recoveries have been remarkable.

The court actions fly in the face of the Biden administration’s Federal Drug Administration, which has issued a blatantly dishonest statement that Ivermectin “can be very dangerous”. Oh sure, if you take a livestock-level dose of Ivermectin, squirt it on your back like a bull, and you could die.

But the drug has been given to humans for 33 years in billions of doses and was awarded a Nobel Prize for annihilating parasitic illness.

Big tech companies Facebook and YouTube and mainstream media are also actively and criminally suppressing videos and other information on a treatment shown to be literally a life-saving medical intervention.”

########

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a Christian conservative patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “- bringing little known facts to people who simply want to know the truth.” Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

Follow Mark on:

MeWe

LinkedIn

Gab

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

74 Million Red

Parler