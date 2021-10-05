Rising to the occasion during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

SAN DIEGO, October 5, 2021– October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and we remember those who are stricken by the disease, we bring information and awareness to battle this ruthless assailant. Approximately 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer, roughly 13%.

The CDC states breast cancer is not strictly a female disease, about 1 out of 100 cases of breast cancer diagnoses are men.

Know the symptoms of breast cancer

Breast cancer symptoms vary and some people don’t have any symptoms, but the CDC has a list of the most common.

Changes in the size or shape of the breast.

An unusual lump in the breast or under the arm.

Pain or discharge.

Things you can do to lower your risk of getting cancer:

Exercise regularly and maintain a healthy weight.

Don’t drink or limit alcohol consumption.

Ask your doctor about hormone or birth control risks.

Breastfeeding children is also said to reduce the chances of getting breast cancer.

Get a yearly breast exam

The current success rate for early-stage breast cancer survival also points out the fact that early detection of this serious women’s health issue was a critical component leading to this dramatic improvement.





“There can be life after breast cancer. The prerequisite is detection.”

-Ann Jillian

Forms and stages of breast cancer

In “Breast Cancer Facts and Figures,” the American Cancer Society(ACS) describes cancer of the breast as a form of the disease that causes bodily cells to change and subsequently grow out of control. True to its name, this cancer begins primarily in the glands or ducts used in the production of milk.

The ACS report also describes various other forms of this cancer. These include lobular carcinoma of the breast, which is cancer growing within the lobules of the mammary glands. Some breast cancers, however, occur in both ductal and lobular regions. If any form of this cancer should subsequently turn invasive, it can metastasize by spreading to the lymph nodes.

According to the report, the main staging system for determining the severity of this cancer is as follows:

Stage 0 (In situ stage)

Stage I (Early stage invasive cancer)

Stage II (Regional tumors which have spread to surrounding tissue or lymph nodes)

Stage III (Stage II in nature, though more widespread. May have spread to distant organs or lymph above the collarbone)

Stage IV (Most advanced stage invasive cancer, with the most extensive metastasizing)

With lower stage breast cancers, stages may be more difficult to detect due to the small size of cancer. In more advanced stages, there might be lumps or nodules detectable through self-examination; the experience of pain, swelling, or redness of the breast tissue; unusual changes to nipples, and more.

Because of this, it is critical for potential victims of this cancer to report these or any other suspicious symptoms to a qualified healthcare professional. In addition, the medical profession recommends annual mammograms for women aged 40 and over.

While early detection is critical in successful treatment outcomes, the prevention of cancer is an often-overlooked element that could help improve statistics even more.

Take the National Breast Cancer Foundation eBook Quiz, which offers a wide range of resources on nutrition, mammograms, and how to keep proactive.

Stay informed

For more information on the issues surrounding breast cancer prevention, detection, treatment and cures, the following list of resources may prove helpful.

healthfinder.gov, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

The American Cancer Society

Susan G. Komen organizations in the city nearest to you

