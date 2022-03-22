Relieve stress with nature’s sweet symphony of bird song

San Diego, March 22, 2022–The melody of the bird songs can relieve stress as it arouses a positive spirit, bliss, and a feeling of hopefulness promulgated by springtime, which signals the natural world to renew.

As birds joyously sing while discovering their new homes to build nests and procreation begins, new life will start anew.

In spring, nature becomes green again. Even after destructive fires, new life grows unburdened. The destruction and rebirth include plant, insect, and animal life.

Relieving stress with bird song

One glorious advent that signifies springtime is our bird kingdom’s escalating, resonant sound. The melodious birdsong greets us in the morning as we wake.





Nature’s symphony delights and soothes the human soul, reminding us that we are not alone and a part of a finely tuned life and global experience.

There is no better time than now to take stock of the beautiful world around us, as variants of COVID arise and war in Ukraine grips the globe filling us with a sense of uncertainty and fear.

Birdsong awakens us to the beauty around us and within us year after year, demonstrating the rhythms of life and the reality of hope for better days to come.

If your health allows, go outside to enjoy the warmer weather and soak in the healing, Vitamin D-rich sun.

Many species of songbirds fly northward from faraway lands imbued with migratory passion.

This predictable migratory event is the desire to find plentiful food supplies, suitable mates, and ideal nesting places for female birds to lay their eggs and tend to offspring.

According to The Cornell Lab of Ornithology, approximately 650 species of songbirds reside within North America.

Wikipedia states there are approximately 5,000 species of songbirds worldwide, with evidence suggesting they evolved over 50 million years ago.

Across America, various Warblers, Flycatchers, Buntings, Swallows, Doves, Vireos, Orioles, Finches, Larks, and hundreds of more species of songbirds provide their unmistakable euphonious message that spring’s promise of new life has arrived.

In a 2013 study, “Birdsong: is it music to their ears?” by Sarah E. Earp and Donna L. M, Department of Psychology, Emory University, Atlanta, GA, USA for Frontiers of Evolutionary Neuroscience,” the writers say,

“Both birdsong and music elicit responses not only in brain regions associated directly with reward but also in the interconnected regions that are thought to regulate emotion.”

It is impossible to deny the negative impact noise-related stress has on emotional and physical well-being.

With ever-increasing noise decibels impacting the environment and ever-increasing population growth, there will continue to be health and emotional problems.

Some common forms of adverse environmental noise-related health difficulties include a weakened immune system compromised digestive system. Furthermore, the lowering the development of reading and verbal skills and increased emotional rage may lead to crime and other negative impacts. (Introducing Silence to our Landscape, One Square Inch at a Time.)

Experiencing the positive benefits of melodious birdsong reduces environmental stress.

Growing urbanization brings increasing levels of noise-related stress into everyday life, ranging from traffic sounds to incoherent chatter, too many other forms of human-created noise pollution.

As Earth responds to the sun’s gravity, we realize that not all of life is under our control. To be more aware of our natural surroundings as the responsibilities and distractions of everyday life fade away.

“For …people…, nature provided a way to shake off the weight and hardships associated with stay-at-home orders, of social isolation and of stress….”

–Kathleen Wolf social scientist, School of Environmental and Forest Sciences, University of Washington.

Nature is always present if we choose to acknowledge it. The musical gift of bird song provides an annual reminder of spring, bringing its abundance of rebirth and renewal of life itself.

Until next time, enjoy the ride in good health!

#####

(Main image: Thanks to Zdeněk Macháček @zmachacek for making this photo available freely on Unsplash 🎁

https://unsplash.com/photos/FPeQ-qchWsg )