Recognizing the positive contributions of an ever-aging society

SAN DIEGO– January 14, 2020, An uptick among an aging society in developing countries are home to approximately 600 million persons age 60 and over, which WHO estimates will double by 2025 and become a staggering two billion by

2050.

The worldwide impacts of an aging society

This unprecedented global phenomenon has broad-range implications for governments, policy-making, economics, institutions, businesses and the like; and, for global people at-large.

With a culture of perpetuating youth currently in existence worldwide, it is easy to see that the possibilities for unfavorable stereotyping.

In the US, approximately one-third of the population are age 50 or older, and, according to Extension published by South Dakota State, 90 percent of marketing dollars target those under the age of 50

With a propensity for the promotion of youth culture, it would be reasonable to acknowledge the existence of ageism.





According to WHO, Ageism is the stereotyping and discrimination against individuals or groups on the basis of their age…including prejudicial attitudes, discriminatory practices or institutional policies and

practices that perpetuate stereotypical beliefs.

“You can’t help getting older, but you don’t have to get old.”

-George Burns

Avoiding stereotypes and ageism

The societal stereotyping which currently exists is the antithesis to the concept of healthy aging and may in fact increase the likelihood of self-fulfilling, negative outcomes.

With a hypothesis that ageism produces negative self-concepts for those in this cohort, older adults may live 7 to 8 years longer if they perceive themselves positively and resist accepting outdated beliefs.

It would seem, therefore, that there is an underlying responsibility to ensure a lack of any discriminatory practices while encouraging communications which include positive imaging, wording, and tone.

Americans 50+ contributing trillions to the economy

The population of age 50 plus Americans is becoming the third largest economy worldwide per the Gross Domestic Product numbers (GDP). Adding approximately $20.5 trillion to the economy. A recent study by AARP found persons 50 years or older contributed approximately $8.3 trillion last year alone. Moreover, it was learned that this group contributed approximately $745 billion worth of unpaid activities – such as caregiving, raising grandchildren and volunteering. All transforming the marketplace.

With such a level of economic and other forms of contributing to the US economy, society and the world-at-large, the development of intergenerational advertising and programs would be a positive step in debunking ageism.

Societal perceptions about aging are no longer valid.

For example, it may not be widely known that only approximately 5% of older adults will reside in a nursing home; or, that only 1 in 6 will develop Alzheimer’s disease.

As we develop ever-evolving views of the aging process, it would behoove individuals to realize that living a long and productive life is not a guarantee, but a precious gift to be honored.





As many cultures do, we can value those who came before us and learn from their experience and wisdom.

Review your preconceived ideas about aging

Take the Ageing Attitudes Quiz, a quick, interactive assessment of individual perspectives that will confirm or explain preconceived concepts. Whatever prior concepts or beliefs about aging may be or have been, what is certain that if one is still alive they are undergoing a process of aging.

There is much which may be learned from those who have come before us, while we are enjoying the journey no matter the age-related starting point.

One thing for certain is that our beliefs and attitudes have a great impact on the overall overcome of our health, and our life.

“There is a fountain of youth; it is your mind, your talents, the

creativity you bring to your life and loves of people you love.

When you learn to tap this source, you will truly have defeated age.”

-Sophia Loren

Until next time, enjoy the ride in good health!