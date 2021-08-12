Preventing COVID-19 with holistic healing? You can help lessen your risks

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Most people do not know this but COVID-19 has killed nobody. Much like AIDS, it weakens your immune system to allow you to contract pneumonia which will eventually kill you. It fills up your lungs with your own bodily fluids and you drown in your own bodily fluids. Therein lies the concern for a person like myself.

I am a pneumonia survivor.

When you are a teacher teaching in an educational institute, you’re living and working in a petri dish.

Like clockwork, many students and teachers come down ill every fall and every spring when classes resume and people with all their different immune systems mix together for herd immunity adjustments to occur in masse.

For me, as a teacher of high school and college for forty years, the last ten I experienced a pretty serious health issue, pneumonia. I knew I was getting into trouble when my doctor became visibly concerned after I had been through regiments of both penicillin and amoxicillin and they were now deemed ineffective for me.





From there we went on to other drugs like Levaquin and Zithromax (azithromycin). He explained how my next treatment would not be a pill but a shot in the fanny. I never asked what that drug was but I probably should have. As I recall, I had pneumonia 5 times over an 8 year period… each time was getting progressively worse.

There are people you meet who change your life. There are people you meet who save your life. Thank you, Linda.

As a single bachelor, I had the good fortune of going on a blind date with a Registered Nurse (RN) holding college degrees and owning her own home healthcare business. Over dinner, we made the usual small talk and of course, she being a nurse, delved into my health history. I made mention of my recent bouts with pneumonia and the concern of my doctor for it taking me out at some point in time… out as in dead.

Without even looking up from her meal she said, “You are taking your Echinacea and Vitamin C, aren’t you?”

This struck me as humorous as she said it so matter of fact when I had no idea what Echinacea was. Finding out it was a diet supplement it struck me as even more odd a registered nurse was also into holistic health! She went on to tell me about the value of Turmeric as well.

Teaching in a college you get into a lot of trendy things like saving the earth with conservation, climate change, recycling and repurposing, and of course, holistic healing.

Both Echinacea and Turmeric are derived from flowering plants.

Echinacea is extracted from cone herbaceous flowering plants. There are ten different species of these coneflowers. Turmeric is from Curcuma longa of the ginger family, Zingiberaceae, which roots are used in cooking.

People take Echinacea to shorten the duration of the common cold and flu (a.k.a. COVID). Herbalists also claim it reduces symptoms such as sore throats, coughs, fevers and can reduce mucus and phlegm. Many herbalists recommend Echinacea to help boost the immune system to fight infections.

Because the use of Turmeric dates back to ancient Asia, the list of what it can do for you is more extensive. The website RxList.com says all of this:

“Turmeric is used for arthritis, heartburn (dyspepsia), joint pain, stomach pain, Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, bypass surgery, hemorrhage, diarrhea, intestinal gas, stomach bloating, loss of appetite, jaundice, liver problems, Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection, stomach ulcers, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), gallbladder disorders, high cholesterol, a skin condition called lichen planus, skin inflammation from radiation treatment, and fatigue.

It is also used for headaches, bronchitis, colds, lung infections, fibromyalgia, leprosy, fever, menstrual problems, itchy skin, recovery after surgery, and cancers. Other uses include depression, Alzheimer’s disease, swelling in the middle layer of the eye (anterior uveitis), diabetes, water retention, worms, an autoimmune disease called systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), tuberculosis, urinary bladder inflammation, and kidney problems.

Some people apply turmeric to the skin for pain, ringworm, sprains and swellings, bruising, leech bites, eye infections, acne, inflammatory skin conditions and skin sores, soreness inside of the mouth, infected wounds, and gum disease.

Turmeric is also used as an enema for people with inflammatory bowel disease.”

Needless to say, since taking these two dietary supplements along with Vitamins C and D almost daily, I have not had another episode of pneumonia.

We are talking a period of 14 years now for any members of the AMA or big pharma who wish to try to discredit me.

When the COVID-19 conspiracy hype began last year, I added Zinc to my regiment of tablets and pills.

I heard the COVID hates Zinc. It is also not a fan of Vitamin D. In capsule form.

I have since been exposed to two different COVID-19 patients (one was my wife) who wound up in the hospital for over a week on oxygen and other treatments to recover.

I remained un-phased. As the kids say these days, “I got nothing.”

Some damage to your body stays with you for life, like tooth cavities and frost bitten fingers and toes.

Every time I get a blood test now and my doctor mentions, “I see you have had pneumonia before.”

The other sign of this past illness is there are times when I detect I still have some fluid in my lungs that does not belong there. There is a feeling that you want to cough it up and out and yet you cannot. You learn to live with it. You learn to try to get it up and out and not have it go down into your chest and lungs.

There are foods and eating habits that help and those that hurt those who live with excess phlegm and mucus development that can end up in their lungs.

Those that reduce excess mucus are identified as most all fruits and vegetables as long as they are not high in sugar. Spicy hot foods (like Mexican foods), as well as herbs of ginger and garlic, are recommended. Suggested drinks are Rosehips and Chamomile teas. Ginger and Lemon tea

Those that create excess mucus are identified as red meats, dairy products, eggs, bread, soy, and things with sugar in them. Some lists go on to say we should not drink caffeine and alcoholic beverages. Sugar.

There are also more rare or extreme herbs you can turn to for the reduction of phlegm and mucus. (‘Top 10 Herbs for Lung Health, COPD, and Clearing Mucus’)

Besides articles such as this one in print, there are also YouTube videos related to the same.

People who are into holistic healing are not necessarily automatically anti-vaxxers.

But they are a class of people who do believe in trying such remedies as holistic healing before resorting to the medical community and their medicines of big pharma.

They say there are five areas of holistic healing related to your personal wellness: physical, emotional, social, spiritual, and intellectual. For one to be identified as “well” these five areas need to be in balance with none of them neglected.

In this article, we only addressed one aspect of the physical. There is also daily exercise, just a walk, to breathe deeply and clear your body, soul, and mind. Helping you find balance in other areas or your health and wellbeing.

########

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a Christian conservative patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “- bringing little known facts to people who simply want to know the truth.” Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

Follow Mark on:

MeWe

LinkedIn

Gab

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

Parlerd