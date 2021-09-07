Prep and planning for a memorable autumn road trip

SAN DIEGO, September 7, 2021– Labor Day is in the rear view mirror, and fall is beckoning, what better way to start the season than an autumn road trip.

This year as you embark on your colorful journey be sure to take along masks and check the requirements for your destination at the CDC website.

Autumn begins in the U.S, September 22 this year

As the sun progressively sets earlier, temperatures become noticeably cooler.

According to Wikipedia, the word autumn originated with the Etruscans and later was adopted by the Romans.





What’s in a name?

The word “fall” became popular through the colonization of British colonists in North America. The words autumn and fall are both acceptable descriptions for this beautiful season profuse with natural colors of red and gold.

“Autumn seemed to arrive suddenly that year. The morning of the first September was crisp and golden as an apple.”

-J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

Many American traditions begin in the fall such as football, basketball, television series, start of a new school year, Halloween, Thanksgiving and more.

Take the wheel

Travel and Leisure has created a list of 14 places in 2021 for an autumn road trip that provides the most stunning scenery.

Blue Ridge Mountains, Georgia Rhode Island Finger Lakes Region, New York Route 6, Pennsylvania Blue Ridge Parkway, Virginia and North Carolina Covered Bridges Loop, Connecticut New England’s Historic Trails, Massachusetts Southern Pacific Coast, California The Olympic Peninsula, Washington Gulf Coast, Florida Northern Pacific Coast, Oregon The Great Lakes, Michigan Route 66, Illinois to California Great River Road, Minnesota to Louisiana

Revel in the beauty of autumn

Real Simple offers several suggestions for rounding out the experience:

-Go apple picking

-Go leaf-peeping

-Ride in a hot-air balloon

-Go for a hike

-Rent a cabin in the mountains

-Drive in the Country

-Plant bulbs for next spring

-Buy winter squash and Brussels sprouts at a farmers market

-Carve your own pumpkin

-Get spooked in a haunted house

-Celebrate Oktoberfest

-Host a potluck for Thanksgiving

-Tour a winery

-Breathe the crisp cool air

-Begin Christmas shopping

-Remember what you are thankful for

Enjoy the fruits of your labor

Southern California residents such as this writer, enjoy driving to the mountains of Julian, CA for a day of apple picking and apple pie.

According to San Diego Explorer September and October are the peak time to pick apples.

Autumn is a beautiful time of year, replete with falling leaves signaling the beginning of the holiday season. It is also an ideal time for reflection in advance of the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping, planning and celebrating.

“Even if something is left undone, everyone must take time to sit still and watch the leaves turn.”

-Elizabeth Lawrence

Until next time, enjoy the ride in good health!

